Tennessee AP high school football poll after Week 5

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 17, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A

1. Bradley Central (9) 5-0 153 1

2. Oakland (6) 4-1 137 2

3. Brentwood 5-0 128 3

4. Germantown (1) 5-0 120 4

5. Mt. Juliet 5-0 74 5

6. Maryville 3-2 66 6

7. Bartlett 4-1 63 7

8. Cleveland 4-1 31 10

9. Bearden 2-2 27 9

(tie) Riverdale 3-2 27 8

Others receiving votes: Green Hill 20. Collierville 14. Clarksville 10. Ravenwood 6. Houston 3. Jefferson County 1.<

Division I – Class 5A

1. Knoxville West (16) 5-0 160 1

2. Centennial 5-0 134 3

3. Henry County 4-1 117 2

4. Nolensville 5-0 102 4

5. Southwind 5-0 83 7

6. Page 4-1 81 6

7. Munford 4-1 39 8

8. Knoxville Halls 5-0 35 NR

9. Oak Ridge 3-1 33 5

10. Hendersonville 4-1 28 NR

Others receiving votes: Walker Valley 27. McMinn County 17. Powell 14. East Hamilton 5. Shelbyville 3. Beech 1. Sevier County 1.<

Division I – Class 4A

1. Pearl-Cohn (12) 5-0 153 1

2. Upperman (3) 5-0 125 2

3. Elizabethton (1) 4-0 118 3

4. Hardin County 5-0 109 5

5. Greeneville 2-1-1 108 4

6. Haywood County 4-1 59 7

7. Red Bank 4-1 47 9

8. Stone Memorial 4-1 44 6

9. Macon County 4-1 35 10

10. Marshall County 4-1 31 NR

Others receiving votes: Crockett County 20. Anderson County 11. Gibbs 9. Obion County 8. Loudon 3.

Division I – Class 3A

1. Alcoa (16) 5-0 160 1

2. East Nashville 5-0 138 2

3. Dyersburg 5-0 131 3

4. Meigs County 5-0 110 4

5. Gatlinburg-Pittman 4-1 84 5

6. Kingston 4-1 62 7

7. Giles County 2-2 44 6

8. Covington 3-2 40 8

9. Chuckey-Doak 4-1 36 10

10. McMinn Central 4-1 35 NR

Others receiving votes: Ripley 13. Sequatchie County 12. White House-Heritage 5. Westview 4. Bolton 4. Sheffield 1. Unicoi County 1.

Division I – Class 2A

1. Milan (5) 5-0 137 2

2. Riverside (9) 4-1 130 1

3. East Robertson (2) 5-0 120 3

4. York Institute 5-0 113 4

5. Marion County 5-0 108 5

6. Mt. Pleasant 5-0 58 9

7. Huntingdon 3-1 56 7

8. Loretto 5-0 46 NR

9. Lewis County 4-1 27 6

(tie) Smith County 4-1 27 10

Others receiving votes: Fairley 19. Hampton 14. South Greene 9. East Hickman 8. Mitchell 5. Forrest 2. Monterey 1.

Division I – Class 1A

1. South Pittsburg (10) 5-0 154 1

2. Dresden (6) 5-0 149 2

3. Coalfield 5-0 112 3

4. Moore County 5-0 109 4

5. McKenzie 4-1 91 5

6. Whitwell 5-0 76 6

7. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering 4-0 71 7

8. Union City 3-2 49 8

9. Clay County 3-2 17 NR

10. Collinwood 3-1 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Cloudland 11. Sale Creek 8. West Carroll 5. Gordonsville 5. Gleason 4. Middle College 2. Greenback 1. Jellico 1. Oliver Springs 1.<

Division II – Class 1A

1. Friendship Christian (13) 5-0 147 1

2. Jackson Christian (2) 5-0 134 2

3. Middle Tennessee Christian 5-0 124 3

4. Trinity Christian Academy 3-1 62 5

5. Tipton-Rosemark 5-0 58 NR

Others receiving votes: First Assembly Christian 51. Columbia Academy 26. Franklin Grace Christian Academy 14. Memphis Business Academy 10. DCA 7. Nashville Christian School 7.

Division II – Class 2A

1. Franklin Road Academy (8) 5-0 143 1

2. CPA (6) 4-1 132 2

3. Knoxville Webb (1) 5-0 117 3

4. Boyd Buchanan 5-0 115 4

5. Davidson Academy 5-0 75 NR

Others receiving votes: Lausanne Collegiate 27. CAK 10. Grace Christian Academy Knoxville 9. Chattanooga Christian 6. Lakeway Christian 6.

Division II – Class 3A

1. McCallie (11) 5-0 153 1

2. Baylor (4) 4-1 143 2

3. Ensworth 4-1 105 3

(tie) MUS 5-0 105 4

5. Lipscomb Academy 2-3 78 NR

Others receiving votes: Knoxville Catholic 27. Father Ryan 19. Brentwood Academy 10.<

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; The Daily Herald, Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Elizabethton Star, Elizabethton; The Williamson Herald, Franklin; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Tennessean, Nashville; Mirror-Exchange, Milan; Weakley County Press, Martin; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin; The Advocate and Democrat, Sweetwater; The Lebanon Democrat, Lebanon.