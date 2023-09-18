 Skip to content

Tennessee AP high school football poll after Week 5

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 17, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A

1. Bradley Central (9)                               5-0         153                                                              1

2. Oakland (6)                                       4-1         137                                                              2

3. Brentwood                                         5-0         128                                                              3

4. Germantown (1)                                    5-0         120                                                              4

5. Mt. Juliet                                        5-0         74                                                              5

6. Maryville                                         3-2         66                                                              6

7. Bartlett                                          4-1         63                                                              7

8. Cleveland                                         4-1         31                                                              10

9. Bearden                                          2-2         27                                                              9

(tie) Riverdale                                       3-2         27                                                              8

Others receiving votes: Green Hill 20. Collierville 14. Clarksville 10. Ravenwood 6. Houston 3. Jefferson County 1.<

Division I – Class 5A

1. Knoxville West (16)                               5-0         160                                                              1

2. Centennial                                        5-0         134                                                              3

3. Henry County                                      4-1         117                                                              2

4. Nolensville                                       5-0         102                                                              4

5. Southwind                                         5-0         83                                                              7

6. Page                                             4-1         81                                                              6

7. Munford                                          4-1         39                                                              8

8. Knoxville Halls                                   5-0         35                                                              NR

9. Oak Ridge                                         3-1         33                                                              5

10. Hendersonville                                    4-1         28                                                              NR

Others receiving votes: Walker Valley 27. McMinn County 17. Powell 14. East Hamilton 5. Shelbyville 3. Beech 1. Sevier County 1.<

Division I – Class 4A

1. Pearl-Cohn (12)                                   5-0         153                                                              1

2. Upperman (3)                                      5-0         125                                                              2

3. Elizabethton (1)                                  4-0         118                                                              3

4. Hardin County                                     5-0         109                                                              5

5. Greeneville                                       2-1-1       108                                                              4

6. Haywood County                                    4-1         59                                                              7

7. Red Bank                                          4-1         47                                                              9

8. Stone Memorial                                    4-1         44                                                              6

9. Macon County                                      4-1         35                                                              10

10. Marshall County                                   4-1         31                                                              NR

Others receiving votes: Crockett County 20. Anderson County 11. Gibbs 9. Obion County 8. Loudon 3.

Division I – Class 3A

1. Alcoa (16)                                        5-0         160                                                              1

2. East Nashville                                    5-0         138                                                              2

3. Dyersburg                                         5-0         131                                                              3

4. Meigs County                                      5-0         110                                                              4

5. Gatlinburg-Pittman                                4-1         84                                                              5

6. Kingston                                          4-1         62                                                              7

7. Giles County                                      2-2         44                                                              6

8. Covington                                         3-2         40                                                              8

9. Chuckey-Doak                                      4-1         36                                                              10

10. McMinn Central                                    4-1         35                                                              NR

Others receiving votes: Ripley 13. Sequatchie County 12. White House-Heritage 5. Westview 4. Bolton 4. Sheffield 1. Unicoi County 1.

Division I – Class 2A

1. Milan (5)                                         5-0         137                                                              2

2. Riverside (9)                                     4-1         130                                                              1

3. East Robertson (2)                                5-0         120                                                              3

4. York Institute                                    5-0         113                                                              4

5. Marion County                                     5-0         108                                                              5

6. Mt. Pleasant                                      5-0         58                                                              9

7. Huntingdon                                        3-1         56                                                              7

8. Loretto                                          5-0         46                                                              NR

9. Lewis County                                      4-1         27                                                              6

(tie) Smith County                                    4-1         27                                                              10

Others receiving votes: Fairley 19. Hampton 14. South Greene 9. East Hickman 8. Mitchell 5. Forrest 2. Monterey 1.

Division I – Class 1A

1. South Pittsburg (10)                              5-0         154                                                              1

2. Dresden (6)                                       5-0         149                                                              2

3. Coalfield                                         5-0         112                                                              3

4. Moore County                                      5-0         109                                                              4

5. McKenzie                                          4-1         91                                                              5

6. Whitwell                                          5-0         76                                                              6

7. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering           4-0         71                                                              7

8. Union City                                        3-2         49                                                              8

9. Clay County                                       3-2         17                                                              NR

10. Collinwood                                        3-1         14                                                              NR

Others receiving votes: Cloudland 11. Sale Creek 8. West Carroll 5. Gordonsville 5. Gleason 4. Middle College 2. Greenback 1. Jellico 1. Oliver Springs 1.<

Division II – Class 1A

1. Friendship Christian (13)                         5-0         147                                                              1

2. Jackson Christian (2)                             5-0         134                                                              2

3. Middle Tennessee Christian                        5-0         124                                                              3

4. Trinity Christian Academy                         3-1         62                                                              5

5. Tipton-Rosemark                                  5-0         58                                                              NR

Others receiving votes: First Assembly Christian 51. Columbia Academy 26. Franklin Grace Christian Academy 14. Memphis Business Academy 10. DCA 7.  Nashville Christian School 7.

Division II – Class 2A

1. Franklin Road Academy (8)                         5-0         143                                                              1

2. CPA (6)                                          4-1         132                                                              2

3. Knoxville Webb (1)                                5-0         117                                                              3

4. Boyd Buchanan                                     5-0         115                                                              4

5. Davidson Academy                                  5-0         75                                                              NR

Others receiving votes: Lausanne Collegiate 27. CAK 10. Grace Christian Academy Knoxville 9. Chattanooga Christian 6. Lakeway Christian 6.

Division II – Class 3A

1. McCallie (11)                                     5-0         153                                                              1

2. Baylor (4)                                        4-1         143                                                              2

3. Ensworth                                          4-1         105                                                              3

(tie) MUS                                            5-0         105                                                              4

5. Lipscomb Academy                                  2-3         78                                                              NR

Others receiving votes: Knoxville Catholic 27. Father Ryan 19. Brentwood Academy 10.<

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; The Daily Herald, Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Elizabethton Star, Elizabethton; The Williamson Herald, Franklin; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Tennessean, Nashville; Mirror-Exchange, Milan; Weakley County Press, Martin; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin; The Advocate and Democrat, Sweetwater; The Lebanon Democrat, Lebanon.

