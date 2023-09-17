Tipton-Rosemark enters West Tennessee football rankings after Week 5

While there were no losses by the top teams in the West Tennessee football rankings, there was a shake-up at the bottom of the poll. Three teams that were ranked in the 10-15 range suffered losses.

So there is a new team in the rankings this week as Tipton-Rosemark is undefeated thus far.

Week 6 promises to have big matchups led by the Dog and Pony Show and the majority of matchups coming in region play.

So as the midway point of the season is upon us, here is the updated West Tennessee football rankings after Week 4.

1. Henry County (4-1) – Result: Beat Hunters Lane 63-12. Up next: at Clarksville Northeast. Last week: No. 1.

2. Riverside (4-1) – Result: Beat Camden 55-14. Up next: Home vs. TCA. Last week: No. 2.

3. Dyersburg (5-0) – Result: Beat McNairy Central 52-14. Up next: At North Side. Last week: No. 3.

4. Jackson Christian (5-0) – Result: Beat Fayette Academy 63-24. Up next: At Tipton-Rosemark. Last week: No. 4.

5. Milan (5-0) – Result: Beat Jackson Central-Merry 44-16. Up next: Home vs. Huntingdon. Last week: No. 5.

6. Dresden (5-0) – Result: Beat Humboldt 63-0. Up next: Home vs. Obion County. Last week: No. 6.

7. Munford (4-1) – Result: Beat Memphis Overton 39-14. Up next: At Kingsbury. Last week: No. 7.

8. Haywood (4-1) – Result: Beat Obion County 64-57. Up next: At Maplewood. Last week: No. 8.

9. Hardin County (5-0) – Result: Beat North Side 38-7. Up next: Home vs. PURE Academy. Last week: No. 9.

10. McKenzie (4-1) – Result: Beat Scotts Hill 43-13. Up next: At Bruceton. Last week: No. 10.

11. Huntingdon (3-1) – Result: Beat Crockett County 35-7. Up next: At Milan. Last week: No. 11.

12. Tipton-Rosemark (5-0) – Result: Beat Harding Academy 41-8. Up next: Home vs. Jackson Christian. Last week: Not ranked.

13. Covington (3-2) – Result: Beat Bolivar 63-22. Up next: At Fairley. Last week: No. 14.

14. Crockett County (4-1) – Result: Lost to Huntingdon 35-7. Up next: Home vs. Dyer County. Last week: No. 12.

15. Obion County (4-1) – Result: Lost to Haywood 64-57. Up next: At Dresden. Last week: No. 13.

Dropped out: USJ (3-2).

On the bubble: Ripley (4-1); Gleason (4-1); TCA (3-1).