Vic vs. Odom Pick’em: High School Football Week 5

Thankfully, Victor Parkins is on vacation, and I won’t have to hear about how he beat me last week.

We differed on one pick, and he currently got North Side’s win over Lexington.

But while I was eating at Scott’s Pizza Kitchen with my wife having a large Meat Paradise, Tim Haney, Director of Schools for Trenton Special School District, walked over to the table.

“Thanks for settling the nerves of my mother,” Haney said. “She was worried, but you were right. That win was definitely something our guys can build off of after trailing 20-10.”

“That is a signature win, and one that kept the Golden Tide in the running for a playoff spot,” I responded.

But then I heard a yell from across the restaurant, “Don’t talk about playoffs yet, Odom. We have a rivalry game against an opponent that is 5.9 miles from our school.”

I looked over, and there sat Peabody football coach Shane Jacobs with his wife Merideth.

“Remember Gibson County was the team that beat us in 2018 before we won three state titles. No way, I am overlooking the Pioneers,” Jacobs said.

So as the Pioneers and Golden Tide get ready to play, Parkins did get one win closer to me as he went 13-2, while I went 12-3. We both missed Greenfield’s win over Humboldt and Dyer County’s win over Chester County.

I am now 45-14 (.763 winning percentage), while Parkins is 41-18 (.695).

Week 5 here we come:

Peabody (1-3, 1-1 6-2A) at Gibson County (0-4, 0-2)

The Golden Tide got their first win of the season last week, and it was a Region 6-2A win. A win here, and Peabody is right in the middle of the fight for a playoff spot. But who was the team that beat Peabody before its 44-game winning streak a couple years ago – Gibson County.

Odom’s Pick: Peabody 28, Gibson County 14

Vic’s Pick: Peabody 31, Gibson County 20

South Gibson (2-2) at USJ (3-1)

The Bruins are coming off a 41-0 loss to Jackson Christian. South Gibson played its best game of the year in last week’s win, but remember quarterback Cade Allen is playing baseball in Dominican Republic

Odom’s Pick: USJ 17, South Gibson 14

Vic’s Pick: South Gibson 38, USJ 14

Milan (4-0, 2-0 6-2A) at JCM (1-2, 0-1)

The Bulldogs are rolling and scored 62 points last week, while JCM had its bye week. The Bulldogs can’t overlook the Cougars with the Dog and Pony Show next week.

Odom’s Pick: Milan 48, JCM 7

Vic’s Pick: Milan 55, JCM 6

Humboldt (0-4, 0-1 7-1A) at Dresden (4-0, 2-0)

The Vikings have definitely had opportunities to win games over the past couple weeks. This probably isn’t one of those opportunities against one of the best in Class 1A.

Odom’s Pick: Dresden 45, Humboldt 6

Vic’s Pick: Dresden 52, Humboldt 12

West Carroll (2-1, 1-0 6-1A) at Houston County (1-3, 1-0)

The War Eagles went on the road and couldn’t get ahead of FACS. But now Region 6-1A play is here, and Perry County is on a two-game skid.

Odom’s Pick: West Carroll 32, Houston County 16

Vic’s Pick: West Carroll 40, Houston County 14

Best of the West

Westview (2-2) at Dyer County (2-2)

Odom’s Pick: Westview

Vic’s Pick: Westview

Greenfield (3-1, 2-0 7-1A) at Gleason (3-1, 0-1)

Odom’s Pick: Gleason

Vic’s Pick: Gleason

Crockett County (4-0) at Huntingdon (2-1)

Odom’s Pick: Huntingdon

Vic’s Pick: Crockett County

Haywood (3-1, 1-0 7-4A) at Obion County (4-0, 0-0)

Odom’s Pick: Haywood

Vic’s Pick: Obion County

Hardin County (4-0, 1-0 6-4A) at North Side (2-2, 1-0)

Odom’s Pick: Hardin County

Vic’s Pick: Hardin County

Lake County (1-3, 1-1 7-1A) at Halls (1-3, 0-2)

Odom’s Pick: Lake County

Vic’s Pick: Lake County

South Side (2-2, 0-0 6-4A) at Chester County (0-4, 0-0)

Odom’s Pick: Chester County

Vic’s Pick: Chester County

South Fulton (2-2, 0-1 7-1A) at Union City (2-2, 1-0)

Odom’s Pick: Union City

Vic’s Pick: Union City

McNairy Central (1-3, 0-1 7-3A) at Dyersburg (4-0, 2-0)

Odom’s Pick: Dyersburg

Vic’s Pick: Dyersburg

Fayette Academy (1-3, 0-1 D2-A) at Jackson Christian (4-0, 0-0)

Odom’s Pick: Jackson Christian

Vic’s Pick: Jackson Christian

NOTE: The conversations used in the pick’em columns are fictitious and are just used to entertain readers.