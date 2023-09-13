Lemons vs. Odom Pick’em: High School Football Week 5

Weakley County mayor Jake Bynum walked through downtown Martin during the Soybean Street Fair with an extra smile on his face Saturday.

Friday night was another big night for Weakley County football teams with Dresden, Greenfield and Westview all picking up wins.

Walking by with my corn dog, I asked, “Why are you so happy this week, mayor?”

“This Friday is another big night for Weakley County,” Bynum said. “Gleason and Greenfield get to continue a rivalry, and both communities will get together for a time of fellowship.”

“I agree, mayor,” I replied. “And how often have both teams entered this matchup winning three of the last games on their schedule and holding a winning record?”

“Friday night will be a special night in Weakley County, just like this weekend with the Soybean Festival,” Bynum replied.

I on the other hand wasn’t as excited about Week 4 as Josh Lemons and myself differed on six picks, and we each got three of those right. We were both 12-3 with me missing Greenfield over Humboldt, North Side over Lexington and Dyer County over Chester County. Lemons missed Peabody over Adamsville, Jackson Christian over USJ and Lake County over South Fulton.

I am now 45-14 (.763 winning percentage), while Lemons is now 43-16 (.729).

Determined for a better week in Week 5:

Greenfield (3-1, 2-0 7-1A) at Gleason (3-1, 0-1)

What a turnaround for the Yellowjackets after winning one game last season. They have a three-game winning streak currently, but the Bulldogs are going to be fired up after suffering their first loss of the season last week.

Odom’s Pick: Gleason 29, Greenfield 28

Lemons’ Pick: Greenfield 24, Gleason 18

Westview (2-2) at Dyer County (2-2)

The Chargers are on a two-game winning streak with both wins coming in Region 7-3A play. This is the last non-region game of the season, so Westview will be hungry to get a win.

Odom’s Pick: Westview 32, Dyer County 21

Lemons’ Pick: Westview 35, Dyer County 14

Humboldt (0-4, 0-1 7-1A) at Dresden (4-0, 2-0)

The Lions flexed their muscles last week by shutting out Halls, and now they get to play another team that has struggled to score. Humboldt has scored 26 points in four games.

Odom’s Pick: Dresden 42, Humboldt 6

Lemons’ Pick: Dresden 42, Humboldt 12

Best of the West

Milan (4-0, 2-0 6-2A) at JCM (1-2, 0-1)

Odom’s Pick: Milan

Lemons’ Pick: Milan

South Gibson (2-2) at USJ (3-1)

Odom’s Pick: USJ

Lemons’ Pick: USJ

Peabody (1-3, 1-1 6-2A) at Gibson County (0-4, 0-2)

Odom’s Pick: Peabody

Lemons’ Pick: Peabody

West Carroll (2-1, 1-0 6-1A) at Houston County (1-3, 1-0)

Odom’s Pick: West Carroll

Lemons’ Pick: West Carroll

Crockett County (4-0) at Huntingdon (2-1)

Odom’s Pick: Huntingdon

Lemons’ Pick: Huntingdon

Haywood (3-1, 1-0 7-4A) at Obion County (4-0, 0-0)

Odom’s Pick: Haywood

Lemons’ Pick: Obion County

Hardin County (4-0, 1-0 6-4A) at North Side (2-2, 1-0)

Odom’s Pick: Hardin County

Lemons’ Pick: Hardin County

Lake County (1-3, 1-1 7-1A) at Halls (1-3, 0-2)

Odom’s Pick: Lake County

Lemons’ Pick: Lake County

South Side (2-2, 0-0 6-4A) at Chester County (0-4, 0-0)

Odom’s Pick: Chester County

Lemons’ Pick: South Side

South Fulton (2-2, 0-1 7-1A) at Union City (2-2, 1-0)

Odom’s Pick: Union City

Lemons’ Pick: Union City

McNairy Central (1-3, 0-1 7-3A) at Dyersburg (4-0, 2-0)

Odom’s Pick: Dyersburg

Lemons’ Pick: Dyersburg

Fayette Academy (1-3, 0-1 D2-A) at Jackson Christian (4-0, 0-0)

Odom’s Pick: Jackson Christian

Lemons’ Pick: Jackson Christian

NOTE: The conversations used in the pick’em columns are fictitious and are just used to entertain readers.