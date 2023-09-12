Right to Know – September 12, 2023

Sheriff’s Report Aug. 28-Sept. 10, 2023

Information listed for the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 8/28/2023 through 9/10/2023:

Charles Caleb Lindsey, W/M, 22- hold for other agency.

Hunter Davidson Hill, W/M, 25- domestic assault.

Lydia Rose Brown, W/F, 31- capias.

Steve Curtis Comer, W/M, 52- violation of probation.

Tina Marie Crutchfield, W/F, 38- attachment order.

Amanda Lynne Faulkner, W/F, 42- violation of probation.

Anthony Steven Giustino Jr., W/M, 24- domestic assault, violation of probation.

Tyler Lee Halliburton, W/M, 29- violation of probation.

Scottie Lee Harris, B/M, 41- violation of probation.

Amanda Rose Hinson, W/F, 53- criminal trespass.

Gary Timothy Hood, W/M, 57- capias, hold for other agency.

Christopher Lane Inostroza , B/M, 30- driving under the influence first offense, improper lane usage.

Timothy Wayne Jones, B/M, 60- violation of probation.

Leigha Lynette Larose, W/F, 36- capias.

Cordero Martez Lee, B/M, 32- assault.

DeeDee Ann Millsap, W/F, 46- capias.

Marcus Antonio Mitchell, B/M, 31- capias, failure to appear.

Timothy Blake Montgomery, W/M, 31- violation of probation.

Ibrahima Ndiaye, B/M, 30- capias.

Yosselin Patricia Rodas-Novas, W/F, 21- capias, assault o first responder, resisting arrest.

Matthew Aaron Kasey Wassman, W/M, 27- capias.

Bobby Joe Bolin, W/M, 42- violation of probation.

Amanda Rose Hinson, W/F, 53- burglary other than habitat or non public building.

Courtney Laval Browder, B/M, 33- domestic assault, criminal impersonation, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent).

Joel Lamon Cox, B/M, 46- domestic assault.

Jose Calero Cruz Herberto, B/M, 41- evading arrest, driving without license, speeding.

Jose Ortiz, U/M, 39- driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law, failure to provide proof of insurance, driving without license, failure to exercise due care.

Ameilia Marquis Pewitte, B/F, 36- capias.

Mark Lee Autrey, W/M, 22- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.

Christopher Melvin Criswell, W/M, 41- violation of probation.

Dallas Tyon Ingram, B/M, 23- violation of probation.

Marquita Michelle Lee-Robertson, B/F, 37- theft of property.

Joseph Trent McGregor, W/M, 36- reckless endangerment, assault on first responder, evading arrest, resisting arrest, reckless driving, improper display of plates, improper lane usage, speeding.

Samantha Jo Howell, W/F, 35- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Felecia Michelle Joyner, B/F, 56- driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Roberto Che Rayas, W/M, 29- failure to provide proof of insurance, driving on revoked/suspended license, .

Robert Lynn Reynolds, W/M, 44- violation of probation.

Christina Michelle Koelsch, W/F, 42- drug sanction.

Wesley William Reed, W/M, 25- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.

Steven Jerome Wade, B/M, 54- weekender.

William Wayne Kennedy, W/M, 39- weekender.

Betty Jane Reagan, W/F, 59- weekender.

Natima Sheronne Parker, B/F, 40- weekender.

Shakema Janae Finch, B/F, 21- theft of property (shoplifting).

Sarah Grace Avent, W/F, 39- violation of probation.

Robert Brandon Barton, W/M, 40- capias, violation of probation.

Sharon Lenee Carroll, W/F, 37- financial exploitation elderly/vulnerable person.

Robert Nicholas Chapman, W/M, 37- capias.

Marquavius Contrail Cunningham, B/M, 24- violation of probation.

Brian Allen Echols, W/M, 65- public intoxication.

Kendra Gay Edge, W/F, 58- simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Graniven Lee Estes, B/M, 61- violation of probation.

Clint Nathan Flowers, W/M, 30- violation of probation.

Camille Lynae Hunt, W/F, 52- violation of probation.

Tyrone Lamar Jackson, B/M, 44- capias, violation of probation.

Steven Owen Jarvis, W/M, 45- violation of probation.

Wilbert Gene Johnson, B/M, 57- capias, criminal impersonation, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), evading arrest.

Joseph Justice Lee, B/M, 27- aggravated burglary of a habitation, theft of property.

Tony Alfonzo Martin, B/M, 60- capias.

Christopher Allen Moore, W/M, 32- public intoxication.

Salma Anwaar Nasim, W/F, 32- capias, theft of property, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, misuse of registration.

Johnny Phillip Reed, W/M, 61- domestic assault, violation of order of protection/restraining order, harassment (non-verbal threat), Schedule II drug violation, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Charles Kevin Simpson, W/M, 58- aggravated assault, domestic assault.

Jessica Renee Stegall, W/F, 39- obstructing a highway or other passageway, driving under the influence.

Aaron Devon Taylor, B/M, 53- vandalism.

Dezane Maurice Woods, B/M, 40- capias, worthless checks, violation of probation.

Joshua Nathaniel Ballard, B/M, 35- domestic assault, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Taisheonna Laney Cooper, B/F, 19- public intoxication, simple possession/casual exchange.

Graniven Lee Estes, B/M, 61- tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Ashley Sharee Gray, W/F, 32- domestic assault.

Larry D. Hunt, B/M, 46- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, driving under the influence first offense, driving without license.

Antonio Jacques Pewitte, B/M, 36- violation registration law, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Robert Nicholas Chapman, W/M, 37- aggravated assault.

Augusta Michelle Triplett, W/F, 29- Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, improperly display of plates, driving on revoked/suspended license.

John Darryl Burns, W/M, 46- assault, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Dazarae Danae Harris, B/F, 31- driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law, improper lane usage, speeding.

Douglas Ray Patterson, B/M, 34- capias.

William Demon Talley, B/F, 29- fugitive from justice.

Jacoby Jamon Wardlow, B/M, 37- capias.

Tracy Allen Sterling, W/M, 55- driving under the influence first offense, failure to yield, seatbelt law.

Jeffrey Bernard Jelks, B/M, 42- domestic assault, retaliation for past action, harassment (verbal threat).

Dezane Maurice Woods, B/M, 40- forgery.

Kenasha Nichelle Carruthers, B/F, 29- violation of probation.

Steven Michael Garcia, W/M, 30- serving time.

James Wayne Smith, B/M, 67- domestic assault.

Wesley Daniel Fritz, W/M, 23- weekender.

Michael Joseph Harvey, B/M, 45- weekender.

William Wayne Kennedy, W/M, 39- weekender.

Christopher Renard Morris, B/M, 35- weekender.

Natima Sheronne Parker, B/F, 40- weekender.

Ann Janette Samples, W/F, 44- weekender.

Steven Jerome Wade, B/M, 54- weekender.

Police Report Aug. 28-Sept. 10, 2023

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 8/28/2023 through 9/10/2023:

Courtney Laval Browder, B/M, 33, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: August 31, 2023, Central and McLin; Charges: domestic assault, criminal impersonation, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bowens.

Joel Lamon Cox, B/M, 46, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 28, 2023, Stop and Shop; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Sgt. Stewart.

Jose Heberto, H/M, 41, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: August 30, 2023, 45 Bypass and Carriage Lane; Charges: speeding, evading arrest, driving without a license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Keathley.

Jose Alonso Ortiz, H/M, 39, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 2, 2023, Maple Circle; Charges: driving under influence, failure to maintain control, no driver’s license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Phillips.

William Branden Whitmore, B/M, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 29, 2023, Spangler/Jones; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Lt. Bomer.

Andrew Allen Ayers, W/M, 39, of Oakfield; Arrest date and location: September 10, 2023, Bledsoe St.; Charges: violation of order of protection, driving under influence, violation implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Douglas.

Joshua Nathaniel Ballard, B/M, 35, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: September 7, 2023, Exxon; Charges: domestic assault, possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II drug. Arresting officer: Ptl. Phillips.

Ashley Nicole Collins, B/F, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 9, 2023; Charges: fugitive from justice. Arresting officer: Ptl. Douglas.

Taisheonna Laney Cooper, B/F, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 9, 2023; Charges: public intoxication, simple possession.

Graniven Lee Estes, B/M, 61, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 8, 2023, 204 Craddock Street; Charges: tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Lt. Rich.

Ashley Sharee Gray, W/F, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 8, 2023, 609 Craddock Street; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bowens.

Larry D. Hunt, B/M, 46, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 7, 2023, W. Main/70-79; Charges: driving without a license, driving under influence, unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: Sgt. Cooper.

Antonio Jacques Pewitte, B/M, 36, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 9, 2023, Lashlee Rich; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation registration law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Douglas.