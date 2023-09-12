Joyce Louise Holt Estes

Joyce Holt Estes was reunited with her husband and love of her life, Nelson Estes, on the morning of September 5, 2023. Mr. Estes preceded her in death in 2007 and she missed him every day since then. This year would have made their 73rd wedding anniversary.

Mrs. Estes grew up in Memphis, Tenn. and was a 1942 graduate of Treadwell High School.

More importantly, she was welcomed into the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She loved the Lord, her church and her family above all else. Her faith never faltered in her 97 years of life. She was baptized as an infant and at age 12, made a public profession of her faith. She was always active in the church serving in either a leadership or servant role. Positions she held through the years included youth leader, Sunday school teacher, president of the CPWM and Dorcas Circle, session member, session clerk, elder, president-elect of the Forked Deer Region, Forked Deer Nominating Committee, Hopewell Presbytery commissioner to General Assembly, Bethel College Committee participant, Board of Directors for Camp Clark Williamson, treasurer, secretary and president of the West Tennessee Synod, Women’s Ministries president, choir member and monthly church newsletter author.

At age 22, Mrs. Estes was recognized for perfect attendance in Sunday school for 22 straight years. Her parents, Frank Holt (1903-1980) and Mary Holt (1908-1997) provided a home that instilled the Christian foundation and were faithful role models their entire lives.

She has one living brother, Jerry Holt (Buna), who resides in Lawrenceburg, Tenn.

Mrs. Estes was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Holt and sister, Jo Ann Holt.

Years of tap and ballet instruction led to performing at the Shell Amphitheater in Memphis with a traveling Broadway musical. After marrying Mr. Estes, she loved the role of homemaker and mother to their four children, David Estes (1952-2017), Tim Estes (Joni), Paul Estes and Ellen Cary (Mark).

Civic groups Mrs. Estes was also involved in included DAR, Exchangettes and substitute teaching in the Humboldt City School system. A hobby of cake decorating turned into making elaborate birthday cakes and wedding cakes for many years.

Later in life, grandchildren, Rachel Waite, Holly Rexroat (Austin), Brittny Estes, Taylor Hilliard, Hayden Cary (1991-2023), Dustin Harris, Taylor Estes (Cammy), Katy Estes and Evan Estes brought her so much joy. She also leaves 15 great-grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews to treasure her memory.

Funeral services were held on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 3 p.m. at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Humboldt, Tenn. with Rev. Tony Smith officiating. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorial contributions can be made to the church she loved so much, First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 2375 East Mitchell Street, Humboldt, TN 38343.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.