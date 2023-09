Gibson County, Weakley County high school fall sports Week 5 box scores

Here are the box scores from Week 5 that we have received for teams from Gibson County and Weakley County:

MONDAY

Girls Soccer

South Gibson 9, South Side 0

Goals: SG – Aubrey Colvin 3, Sierra Healy 2, Leah Coble 2, Chloe McCoy, Morgan Czerniak. Assists: SG – Andi Faye Rosebrough 2, Reese Thurston, Colvin, Jillian Ridley, Anna Laura Bell. Saves: SG – Katie Hicks 1. Records: SG 6-1-1.

Peabody 3, Gibson County 1

Records: P 4-1 (1-1 14-A); GC 3-3 (1-1).

Westview 9, Dyer County 0

Records: W 7-1.

Volleyball

Gibson County 3, South Gibson 0 (25-18, 25-19, 25-21)

Kills: GC – Ella Kate McCurdy 10, Sania Reaves 8, Georgia Lannom 7. Assists: GC – Hannah Prestininzi 28. Aces: GC – McCurdy 6, Lannom 5, Olivia Williams 4. Digs: GC – Williams 6, McCurdy 5, Prestininzi 4, Chloe Allmon 4. Records: GC 13-10; SG 3-9.

Dyersburg 3, Milan 1 (25-20, 25-22, 13-25, 25-19)

Records: M 11-7.

Westview 3, Henry County 0

Records: W 6-4.

Peabody 3, Obion County 2