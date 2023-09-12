Charles Thomas Moore

Mr. Charlie Moore, 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family at his home near Humboldt, Tenn. on Monday, September 4, 2023.

A celebration of life service will be held at Eldad Baptist Church, Trenton, Tenn. on Saturday, November 18, 2023, which would have been his 90th birthday. Bro. Eddie Holmes and Pastor William Wright will be officiating with inurnment at Eldad Church Cemetery following the service. Food and fellowship with the family and friends will immediately follow in the church fellowship hall.

Mr. Moore was born in McMinnville, Tenn. to the late Charles C. Moore and Maude Ella Allen Moore.

He graduated from McMinnville Central High School in 1953. One of his favorite childhood memories was the honor of playing “Taps” as a Boy Scout at the funeral for Alvin C. York. During high school, he joined the U.S. Army National Guard from December 5, 1951 – May 23, 1953 and served as radio mechanic. He joined the Army on May 24, 1953 where he served as communications chief. Most of his service time was spent in Germany and he enjoyed passing through the Panama Canal to get back to the states. He received The Good Conduct Medal before his discharge in 1957 as Sgt. E-5.

His civilian career actually started prior to serving in the U.S. Army. Mr. Moore had always had a fascination and love for flying and as a teenager he became a pilot as a hobby. After returning from the Army, he served first as a flight instructor at the flight institute in Ohio, then taught flight school at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Florida. He then moved back to Tennessee and became a commercial pilot for H & M Construction Company, formally known as Fite & Warmath Construction Company, from 1969 thru 1984 before retiring from flying.

Having worked as an apprentice in a dental lab in Gallatin, Tenn., he got his Certification as a Dental Laboratory Technician and opened his own business, Moore Dental Lab, in Humboldt, where he passed on his knowledge to his youngest daughter, Catherine. Mr. Moore later moved the business to Trenton and became partners with Catherine where they worked together until she graduated from Dental Hygiene school. He accepted an in-house CDT job at Mark Harper, DDS (Elite Dental Care) where he worked until he retired at the age of 82 in 2015.

When not working, he enjoyed sailing, fishing, and spending time with family, especially his grandchildren.

Mr. Moore was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ruby Lee Moore Starr; and son-in-law, Tommy “Buddy” Betts Jr.

He is survived by daughters, Catherine Ann Moore Betts Wright (Kevin) and Mary Margaret Moore; brother-in-law, Charles Starr; grandchildren, Lauren O’Neal Betts Wright, Will (Eva) Wright, and Annie Lou (Nick) Dunaway; great-grandchildren, Camila Sophia Wright and Chandler Grace Dunaway; nieces, Jocelyn Starr Parks and Melissa Starr Markham.

Mr. Moore never met a stranger, always had a kind word, smiling face, and was compassionate to all.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in his memory to: Eldad Baptist Church, 49 Eldad Road, Trenton, TN 38382.

Arrangements are entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.