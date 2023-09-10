Riverside jumps to No. 2 in West Tennessee football rankings after Week 4

One more week, and we will be at the midway point of the 2023 season. There are lots of undefeated teams still in West Tennessee.

But three of them lost on Friday with Henry County falling to Brentwood, Munford losing to Southwind and University School of Jackson losing to Jackson Christian. All three are still ranked, and Henry County kept a hold on the No. 1 spot.

So as we approach the midway point of the season, here is the updated West Tennessee football rankings after Week 4.

1. Henry County (3-1) – Result: Lost to Brentwood 17-14. Up next: Home vs. Hunters Lane. Last week: No. 1.

2. Riverside (3-1) – Result: Beat Gibson County 57-12. Up next: Home vs. Camden. Last week: No. 3.

3. Dyersburg (4-0) – Result: Beat Bolivar 56-24. Up next: Home vs. McNairy Central. Last week: No. 4.

4. Jackson Christian (4-0) – Result: Beat USJ 41-0. Up next: Home vs. Fayette Academy. Last week: No. 5.

5. Milan (4-0) – Result: Beat Camden 62-25. Up next: At Jackson Central-Merry. Last week: No. 6.

6. Dresden (4-0) – Result: Beat Halls 62-0. Up next: Home vs. Humboldt. Last week: No. 7.

7. Munford (3-1) – Result: Lost to Southwind 42-0. Up next: At Memphis Overton. Last week: No. 2.

8. Haywood (3-1) – Result: Beat Fayette-Ware 47-8. Up next: At Obion County. Last week: No. 8.

9. Hardin County (4-0) – Result: Beat Memphis East 41-6. Up next: At North Side. Last week: No. 9.

10. McKenzie (3-1) – Result: Beat McEwen 23-0. Up next: At Scotts Hill. Last week: No. 10.

11. Huntingdon (2-1) – Result: Beat Columbia Academy 48-14. Up next: Home vs. Crockett County. Last week: No. 11.

12. Crockett County (4-0) – Result: Beat South Side 35-14. Up next: at Huntingdon. Last week: No. 12.

13. Obion County (4-0) – Result: Beat Fulton County (Ky.) 49-0. Up next: Home vs. Haywood. Last week: No. 14.

14. Covington (2-2) – Result: Beat Scotts Hill 42-0. Up next: At Bolivar. Last week: No. 15.

15. USJ (3-1) – Result: Lost to Jackson Christian 41-0. Up next: Home vs. South Gibson. Last week: No. 13.

On the bubble: Greenfield (3-1); Ripley (3-1); Tipton-Rosemark (4-0).