Vic vs. Odom High School Football Pick’em: Week 4

Peggy Haney was a longtime help to her husband Bill Haney on Milan radio broadcasts.

And she walked into Milan Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Sunday with a worried look on her face.

See her son is Tim Haney, the Director of Schools for Trenton Special School District.

“I really hope Tim, Shane Jacobs and those Peabody boys can get a win soon,” Peggy Haney said.

“There is no one in West Tennessee, who has played a tougher three first games of the season than Peabody,” I replied. “I mean University School of Jackson, Jackson Christian and Riverside are a combined 8-1.”

“I sure hope you are right, Michael,” Peggy Haney said.

“This might just be the week that Peabody gets back to winning,” I said.

Last week was a big week for me as I increased my lead on Victor Parkins by three games. I missed three games with West Carroll’s loss to

FACS, Obion County’s win over North Side and Humboldt’s loss to Harding Academy, which Parkins got right.

Parkins also missed South Gibson’s loss to Hardin County, Gleason’s win over Bruceton McKenzie’s win over Chester County and Dyersburg’s win over Covington.

So I went 12-3 to improve my record to 33-11 (.750 winning percentage), while Parkins went 9-6 to put his record at 28-16 (.636).

So here is to a prosperous Week 4:

Peabody (0-3, 0-1 6-2A) at Adamsville (2-1, 0-1)

The Golden Tide has played a tough early schedule, but this is a chance for them to get that first win of the season and prove they have a shot at earning a playoff spot in Region 6-2A.

Odom’s Pick: Peabody 21, Adamsville 20

Vic’s Pick: Peabody 28, Adamsville 13

Milan (3-0, 1-0 6-2A) at Camden (2-1, 1-0)

The Lions have scored 50 points in a game twice this season. So the Bulldogs’ defense will have to be ready to defend that attack. Milan’s offense has been playing well and will need to keep that up.

Odom’s Pick: Milan 38, Camden 21

Vic’s Pick: Milan 45, Camden 28

Riverside (2-1, 1-0 6-2A) at Gibson County (0-3, 0-1)

The tough schedule only gets harder for the Pioneers. After playing undefeated Milan last week, they now get the 2022 Class 2A runner-up at home.

Odom’s Pick: Riverside 42, Gibson County 14

Vic’s Pick: Riverside 48, Gibson County 7

Greenfield (2-1, 1-0 7-1A) at Humboldt (0-3, 0-1)

The Vikings are hungry to get that first win on the season, and the Region 7-1A opener would be the perfect time to earn that first win.

Odom’s Pick: Humboldt 20, Greenfield 12

Vic’s Pick: Humboldt 30, Greenfield 20

Christian County (Ky.) (1-1) at South Gibson (1-2)

Playing Hardin County the first week after losing quarterback Heath Howe and running back Jaydon Reed was rough. The Hornets are hungry to get back to winning.

Odom’s Pick: South Gibson 32, Christian County (Ky.) 24

Vic’s Pick: South Gibson 35, Christian County (Ky.) 14

Perry County (1-2, 0-1 6-1A) at West Carroll (1-1, 0-0)

The War Eagles went on the road and couldn’t get ahead of FACS. But now Region 6-1A play is here, and Perry County is on a two-game skid.

Odom’s Pick: West Carroll 28, Perry County 16

Vic’s Pick: West Carroll 35, Perry County 8

Best of the West

Union City (1-2, 0-0 7-1A) at Gleason (3-0, 0-0)

Odom’s Pick: Union City

Vic’s Pick: Union City

Westview (1-2, 1-1 7-3A) at Liberty (0-3, 0-0)

Odom’s Pick: Westview

Vic’s Pick: Westview

Dresden (3-0, 1-0 7-1A) at Halls (1-2, 0-1)

Odom’s Pick: Dresden

Vic’s Pick: Dresden

North Side (1-2, 0-0 6-4A) at Lexington (1-2, 0-0)

Odom’s Pick: Lexington

Vic’s Pick: North Side

South Side (2-1) at Crockett County (3-0)

Odom’s Pick: Crockett County

Vic’s Pick: Crockett County

USJ (3-0) at Jackson Christian (3-0)

Odom’s Pick: Jackson Christian

Vic’s Pick: Jackson Christian

Ripley (2-1, 1-0 7-3A) at McNairy Central (1-2, 0-0)

Odom’s Pick: Ripley

Vic’s Pick: Ripley

South Fulton (2-1, 0-0 7-1A) at Lake County (0-3, 0-1)

Odom’s Pick: Lake County

Vic’s Pick: Lake County

Chester County (0-3) at Dyer County (1-2)

Odom’s Pick: Chester County

Vic’s Pick: Chester County