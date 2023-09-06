Vic vs. Odom High School Football Pick’em: Week 4
Peggy Haney was a longtime help to her husband Bill Haney on Milan radio broadcasts.
And she walked into Milan Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Sunday with a worried look on her face.
See her son is Tim Haney, the Director of Schools for Trenton Special School District.
“I really hope Tim, Shane Jacobs and those Peabody boys can get a win soon,” Peggy Haney said.
“There is no one in West Tennessee, who has played a tougher three first games of the season than Peabody,” I replied. “I mean University School of Jackson, Jackson Christian and Riverside are a combined 8-1.”
“I sure hope you are right, Michael,” Peggy Haney said.
“This might just be the week that Peabody gets back to winning,” I said.
Last week was a big week for me as I increased my lead on Victor Parkins by three games. I missed three games with West Carroll’s loss to
FACS, Obion County’s win over North Side and Humboldt’s loss to Harding Academy, which Parkins got right.
Parkins also missed South Gibson’s loss to Hardin County, Gleason’s win over Bruceton McKenzie’s win over Chester County and Dyersburg’s win over Covington.
So I went 12-3 to improve my record to 33-11 (.750 winning percentage), while Parkins went 9-6 to put his record at 28-16 (.636).
So here is to a prosperous Week 4:
Peabody (0-3, 0-1 6-2A) at Adamsville (2-1, 0-1)
The Golden Tide has played a tough early schedule, but this is a chance for them to get that first win of the season and prove they have a shot at earning a playoff spot in Region 6-2A.
Odom’s Pick: Peabody 21, Adamsville 20
Vic’s Pick: Peabody 28, Adamsville 13
Milan (3-0, 1-0 6-2A) at Camden (2-1, 1-0)
The Lions have scored 50 points in a game twice this season. So the Bulldogs’ defense will have to be ready to defend that attack. Milan’s offense has been playing well and will need to keep that up.
Odom’s Pick: Milan 38, Camden 21
Vic’s Pick: Milan 45, Camden 28
Riverside (2-1, 1-0 6-2A) at Gibson County (0-3, 0-1)
The tough schedule only gets harder for the Pioneers. After playing undefeated Milan last week, they now get the 2022 Class 2A runner-up at home.
Odom’s Pick: Riverside 42, Gibson County 14
Vic’s Pick: Riverside 48, Gibson County 7
Greenfield (2-1, 1-0 7-1A) at Humboldt (0-3, 0-1)
The Vikings are hungry to get that first win on the season, and the Region 7-1A opener would be the perfect time to earn that first win.
Odom’s Pick: Humboldt 20, Greenfield 12
Vic’s Pick: Humboldt 30, Greenfield 20
Christian County (Ky.) (1-1) at South Gibson (1-2)
Playing Hardin County the first week after losing quarterback Heath Howe and running back Jaydon Reed was rough. The Hornets are hungry to get back to winning.
Odom’s Pick: South Gibson 32, Christian County (Ky.) 24
Vic’s Pick: South Gibson 35, Christian County (Ky.) 14
Perry County (1-2, 0-1 6-1A) at West Carroll (1-1, 0-0)
The War Eagles went on the road and couldn’t get ahead of FACS. But now Region 6-1A play is here, and Perry County is on a two-game skid.
Odom’s Pick: West Carroll 28, Perry County 16
Vic’s Pick: West Carroll 35, Perry County 8
Best of the West
Union City (1-2, 0-0 7-1A) at Gleason (3-0, 0-0)
Odom’s Pick: Union City
Vic’s Pick: Union City
Westview (1-2, 1-1 7-3A) at Liberty (0-3, 0-0)
Odom’s Pick: Westview
Vic’s Pick: Westview
Dresden (3-0, 1-0 7-1A) at Halls (1-2, 0-1)
Odom’s Pick: Dresden
Vic’s Pick: Dresden
North Side (1-2, 0-0 6-4A) at Lexington (1-2, 0-0)
Odom’s Pick: Lexington
Vic’s Pick: North Side
South Side (2-1) at Crockett County (3-0)
Odom’s Pick: Crockett County
Vic’s Pick: Crockett County
USJ (3-0) at Jackson Christian (3-0)
Odom’s Pick: Jackson Christian
Vic’s Pick: Jackson Christian
Ripley (2-1, 1-0 7-3A) at McNairy Central (1-2, 0-0)
Odom’s Pick: Ripley
Vic’s Pick: Ripley
South Fulton (2-1, 0-0 7-1A) at Lake County (0-3, 0-1)
Odom’s Pick: Lake County
Vic’s Pick: Lake County
Chester County (0-3) at Dyer County (1-2)
Odom’s Pick: Chester County
Vic’s Pick: Chester County