Lemons vs. Odom High School Football Pick’em: Week 4

Finally, a perfect 4-0 record in games involving Weakley County teams. A moment to be proud of.

But then Weakley County Press editor Josh Lemons came walking in with a big smile and pointing that little finger in my face.

“I was perfect too, and you didn’t get any lead on me this week,” Lemons said.

“Of course,” I said with beads of sweat rolling down my cheek despite the cooler temperatures. “We will see about that this week.”

Not only were Odom and Lemons 4-0 in Weakley County picks, all four Weakley County teams picked up victories. Odom and Lemons finished the week 12-3.

The losses came when both picked Humboldt to beat Harding Academy and West Carroll to beat FACS. Lemons missed Crockett County’s win over Lexington, while Odom missed Obion County’s win over North Side.

Odom is now 33-11 (.750 winning percentage), while Lemons is now 31-13 (.705).

So now I try to build a bigger lead on Lemons in Week 4.

Greenfield (2-1, 1-0 7-1A) at Humboldt (0-3, 0-0)

The Yellowjackets are off to a 1-0 start in region play, while Humboldt is searching for its first win. But Greenfield has to go on the road to try and win this one.

Odom’s Pick: Humboldt 14, Greenfield 12

Lemons’ Pick: Greenfield 22, Humboldt 14

Union City (1-2, 0-0 7-1A) at Gleason (3-0, 0-0)

The Bulldogs are undefeated, but now region play begins, and there are no easy games in this region. Union City has played a tough schedule with Ensworth, USJ and Dyer County.

Odom’s Pick: Union City 32, Gleason 20

Lemons’ Pick: Union City 35, Gleason 24

Westview (1-2, 1-0 7-3A) at Liberty (0-3, 0-0)

How nice it is to get that first win under your belt. Now it is time to try and get a winning streak going, and Liberty is a great chance for that to happen.

Odom’s Pick: Westview 42, Liberty 6

Lemons’ Pick: Westview 35, Liberty 14

Dresden (3-0, 1-0 7-1A) at Halls (1-2, 0-1)

This is a chance for the Lions to flex its muscles against one of the bottom teams in Region 7-1A. But don’t overlook Halls with Humboldt and Obion County in the next two weeks.

Odom’s Pick: Dresden 40, Halls 12

Lemons’ Pick: Dresden 43, Halls 20

Best of the West

Peabody (0-3, 0-1 6-2A) at Adamsville (2-1, 0-1)

Odom’s Pick: Peabody

Lemons’ Pick: Adamsville

Milan (3-0, 1-0 6-2A) at Camden (2-1, 1-0)

Odom’s Pick: Milan

Lemons’ Pick: Milan

Riverside (2-1, 1-0 6-2A) at Gibson County (0-3, 0-1)

Odom’s Pick: Riverside

Lemons’ Pick: Riverside

Christian County (Ky.) (1-1) at South Gibson (1-2)

Odom’s Pick: South Gibson

Lemons’ Pick: South Gibson

Perry County (1-2, 0-1 6-1A) at West Carroll (2-1, 0-0)

Odom’s Pick: West Carroll

Lemons’ Pick: West Carroll

North Side (1-2, 0-0 6-4A) at Lexington (1-2, 0-0)

Odom’s Pick: Lexington

Lemons’ Pick: North Side

South Side (2-1) at Crockett County (3-0)

Odom’s Pick: Crockett County

Lemons’ Pick: Crockett County

USJ (3-0) at Jackson Christian (3-0)

Odom’s Pick: Jackson Christian

Lemons’ Pick: USJ

Chester County (0-3) at Dyer County (1-2)

Odom’s Pick: Chester County

Lemons’ Pick: Dyer County

Ripley (2-1, 1-0 7-3A) at McNairy Central (1-2, 0-0)’

Odom’s Pick: Ripley

Lemons’ Pick: Ripley

South Fulton (2-1, 0-0 7-1A) at Lake County (0-3, 0-1)

Odom’s Pick: Lake County

Lemons’ Pick: South Fulton