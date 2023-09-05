| logout
Gibson County, Weakley County high school fall sports Week 4 box scores
Even though Labor Day took away a full day of action, here is the Week 4 box scores for Gibson County and Weakley County.
TUESDAY
Girls Soccer
South Gibson 5, Chester County 1
Goals: SG – Sierra Healy 3, Aubrey Colvin 2. Assists: SG – Natalie Crews, Madelyn Lewis, Reese Thurston. Saves: SG – Ava Odle 7. Records: SG 4-0-1.
Volleyball
Crockett County 3, Milan 0 (25-12, 25-12, 25-16)
Records: M 10-6.
South Gibson 3, Madison 0
Records: SG 3-7.