Milan moves up to No. 6 in West Tennessee football rankings after Week 3

Region play kicked off this week for many schools across West Tennessee. While no team secured a spot in the playoffs, some teams took a big step towards improving their playoff seeding.

The best of the teams in West Tennessee continue to climb up the poll, while a couple of teams slid in the rankings.

So here are the updated West Tennessee high school football rankings after Week 3. These rankings include every team in West Tennessee outside of Shelby County.

1. Henry County (3-0) – Result: Beat Springfield 50-14. Up next: At Brentwood. Last week: No. 1.

2. Munford (3-0) – Result: Beat Melrose 25-20. Up next: Home vs. Southwind. Last week: No. 2.

3. Riverside (2-1) – Result: Beat Peabody 42-10. Up next: At Gibson County. Last week: No. 3.

4. Dyersburg (3-0) – Result: Beat Covington 24-0. Up next: At Bolivar. Last week: No. 4.

5. Jackson Christian (3-0) – Result: Beat Goodpasture 28-20. Up next: Home vs. USJ. Last week: No. 5.

6. Milan (3-0) – Result: Beat Gibson County 42-6. Up next: At Camden. Last week: No. 7.

7. Dresden (3-0) – Result: Beat Lake County 43-22. Up next: At Halls. Last week: No. 8.

8. Haywood (2-1) – Result: Lost to Oakland 48-6. Up next: At Fayette-Ware. Last week: No. 6.

9. Hardin County (3-0) – Result: Beat South Gibson 48-18. Up next: Home vs. Memphis East. Last week: No. 10.

10. McKenzie (2-1) – Result: Beat Chester County 29-12. Up next: At McEwen. Last week: No. 9.

11. Huntingdon (1-1) – Result: Beat Adamsville 58-21. Up next: At Columbia Academy. Last week: No. 11.

12. Crockett County (3-0) – Result: Beat Lexington 37-10. Up next: Home vs. South Side. Last week: No. 14.

13. USJ (3-0) – Beat TCA 28-19. Up next: At Jackson Christian. Last week: No. 15.

14. Obion County (3-0) – Beat North Side 35-25. Up next: Fulton County (Ky.). Last week: Not ranked.

15. Covington (1-2) – Result: Lost to Dyersburg 24-0. Up next: Home vs. Scotts Hill. Last week: No. 12.

Dropped out: South Gibson (1-2).

On the bubble: Adamsville (2-1); Gleason (3-0); Ripley (2-1); Tipton-Rosemark (3-0).