Two charged with attempted murder in unrelated cases

Humboldt police made two separate arrests over the weekend where two men are facing attempted murder charges. These cases are not related.

On August 27 officers of the Humboldt Police Department investigated an incident that began on N. 19th in Humboldt at 12:38 a.m. It was determined that Javarion Montez Brooks, a 23-year-old black male, had strangled the victim Nakedra Shantrice Graves, a 33-year-old black female from Humboldt, until she passed out. When she woke up, he threatened her with a gun forced her into her vehicle. At this time Brooks drove the victim to a store on Central Ave. and threatened to kill her if she did not withdraw all of her money from the bank. Once she was in the store, she had the clerk notify the police.

At this time, Brooks fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. A short time later he was taken into custody after a short pursuit.

Brooks has been charged with attempted murder 1, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon during a dangerous felony, theft of property, felony evading, vandalism and aggravated robbery.

The day before on August 26, 2023 at 2:52 a.m., during an unrelated call to HPD, officers responded to N. 20th Ave. in reference to a medic assist. Upon arrival, they found Tiffany Patrice Woodruff, a 42-year-old black female of Humboldt, had severe head injuries. Woodruff was transported to a hospital by ambulance for medical treatment and was then transferred to a hospital in Memphis. At this time, she is in serious but stable condition.

After an investigation into the incident, it was determined that Woodruff and 48-year-old black male, Jimmy Thomas from Humboldt, had an altercation where Thomas struck Woodruff several times with a brick, causing her injuries.

Thomas has been charged with attempted murder and is being held in the Gibson County Jail.

Both cases are on-going investigations and anyone with additional information is asked to call the Humboldt Police Department at 731-784-1322.