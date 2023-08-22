Ronnie Kendrick Walters, 77, of Humboldt, Tenn. passed away peacefully on August 16, 2023, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Walters was born to the late Earl Milton and Lacy Mae Walters on December 30, 1945 in Madison County, Tenn. He was the brother of the late Earl Walters, Wray Walters, Faye Black and Polly Ferguson.

After he graduated from Humboldt High School in 1966, Mr. Walters began a career as a factory worker. He married his high school sweetheart, Treva Bass Walters, in 1966. They celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary on August 6, 2023.

Mr. Walters enjoyed playing golf, bowling and working on computers. He also enjoyed cheering on the Tennessee Vols and St. Louis Cardinals. His favorite pastime was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Treva Walters; daughter, Christy Fowler (James); son, Casey Walters (Holly); as well as his grandchildren, Chris Fowler (Molly Holland), Cody Fowler (Autumn), Dylan Fowler, Haley Grace Walters and Erik Walters; and his great-grandchildren, Cherish Fowler, Devin Fowler and Brenley Hazlewood.

Services were held at Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home in Medina. Visitation was from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 18 and Saturday, August 19 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. with the funeral service following at 2 p.m. The burial service was held following the funeral at Antioch Baptist Church in Humboldt.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to American Cancer Society.