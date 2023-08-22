Right to Know August 22, 2023

Sheriff’s Report

Information listed for the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 8/14/2023 through 8/20/2023:

Krystine Louise Barks, W/F, 35- failure to appear.

Roy Lee Barrett, W/M, 47- capias.

Billy Glynn Birmingham, W/M, 46- capias.

Zakkeus Bonds, B/M, 27- public indecency, indecent exposure, stalking.

Antonio Kevon Brooks, B/M, 29- violation of probation.

Odarious Dewayne Brooks, B/M, 27- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.

Christopher James Cobb, W/M, 21- violation of probation.

Brent Herron Davis, W/M, 55- violation of probation.

Amanda Clare Dunbar, W/F, 38- capias.

Alec James Hoover, W/M, 29- capias, violation of probation.

Lafayette Ray Johnson, B/M, 65- worthless checks.

Toni Addison Langston, W/F, 28- capais.

Ivan Charles Marable, B/M, 46- violation of probation.

Joshua R. McCann, W/M, 42- attachment order.

Cody Martin Osborne, W/M, 28- serving time.

Jesse Lee Riggs, W/M, 51- criminal impersonation, violation of probation.

David Lee Riggs, W/M, 30- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Shaun Antwain Sullivan, B/M, 31- serving time.

Collin Tayler Vestal, W/M, 22- violation of probation.

Jonathan Rashawn Wade, B/M, 35- capias, violation of probation, resisting arrest.

Raven Sierra Willis, W/F, 27- contraband in penal institution, simple possession/casual exchange.

Odarious Dewayne Brooks, B/M, 27- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related.

Herbert Keith Cook, B/M, 49- open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Roderick Franklin Drawdy, W/M, 51- driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Andy Sierra Hernandez, B/M, 20- domestic assault.

Qristian Lamarious Mance, B/M, 29- aggravated assault, interfere with emergency call (911 calls).

Stephen Lamontee Hillsman, B/M, 44- manufacture, delivery, sale, or possession of methamphetamines, unregistered vehicle, improper lane usage.

Susan Noye Story , W/F, 46- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, driving on revoked/suspended license, improper lane usage, slow poke law.

Susan Noye Story, W/F, 46- manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Donald Lee Blackburn, W/M, 35- hold for other agency.

Todd Michael Brown, W/M, 34- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Amanda Clare Dunbar, W/F, 38- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Koty Raheen Gross, B/M, 30- domestic assault.

Jonathon Christopher Thorpe, W/M, 34- capias.

Raven Sierra Willis, W/F, 27- capias.

Marian Jean Cook, W/F, 21- assault.

Jolisa Gordon, B/F, unknown- hindering secured creditors.

Daniel Shaw Coleman, W/M, 28- Schedule II drug violations, violation of probation.

Travis Gregory Janes, W/M, 25- weekender.

Christopher Renard Morris, B/M, 35- weekender.

Ann Janette Samples, W/F, 45- weekender.

Christopher Bernard Wilkes, B/M, 28- weekender.

Police Report

Information listed for the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 8/14/2023 through 8/20/2023:

Odarious Dewayne Brooks, B/M, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 14, 2023, N. 16th Avenue; Charges: manufacturing, selling controlled substance, unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bowens.

Herbert Keith Cook, B/M, 48, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 19, 2023, W. Maple; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation open container law. Arresting officer: Sgt. Cooper.

Qristian Lamarius Mance, B/M, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 16, 2023, 3500 Old Gibson Road; Charges: aggravated assault, interference with emergency call. Arresting officer: Ptl. Walker.

Andy Sierra-Hernandez, H/M, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 19, 2003, 1925 Stallings; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Lt. Wade.

Divorces

Eric Wiggins vs Melody Wiggins

Abby W. Weems vs Thomas Weems

Jessica Westbrook vs Brandon Westbrook

Kylie Evon Knight vs Morgan Kay Knight

Taylor Atkins vs Sara Atkins

Bailey Marie Bills vs. Cary Lee Bills II

Eva Shellenberger Ridgeway vs. Daniel Ray Ridgeway

Shirley F.S.K. Thompson vs. Daniel William Thompson, Jr.

Ney’sa Lewis Hunt vs. Carlos Roshun Hunt

Amanda McKnight vs. Michael McKnight

Kathryn C. Herndon vs. Eric Herndon

Angela Watson Martin vs. Christopher Ray Martin

Pennye Stroud vs. Paul Stroud

Michael Keith Edmaiston vs. Linda Carol Edmaiston

Annette L. Jones vs. James Ray Jones

Lindsey N. Garner vs Timothy Stone

Danny Carter vs Melanie Carter

Aleta Reynolds vs Brandon Reynolds

Billy Wilson Foster vs Samantha Ann Reasons

Tara Rochelle Green vs Mario Franshasi Green

Tommy Epperson vs Diana Epperson

Veronica Diaz vs Luis Diaz

Eric Wiggins vs Melody Wiggins

Abby W. Weems vs Thomas Weems

Jessica Westbrook vs Brandon Westbrook

Kylie Evon Knight vs Morgan Kay Knight

Taylor Atkins vs Sara Atkins

Lori Ann Chandler vs. Barton Craig Chandler

Tad Douglas Keathley vs. Amber Renee Keathley, a/k/a Ricketts

Brittany Leann Runnels vs. Corey Zane Runnels

Sarah Mitchell vs. David Damron

Raven Leann Whiteside Turner vs. Caminski O’Neal Turner

Amanda Etheridge vs. David Etheridge

Jackquelyn Hayes vs. James Nathaniel Hayes

Inez Marlene Holloway vs. Gaylloyd Randy Holloway

Francene Cornelius vs. James Cornelius

Michael David Streb vs. Jenna Nichole Pence Streb

Leatha R. Treadwell vs. William C. Treadwell

Michele Dawn Holcomb Ivie vs. Tony Ray Ivie

Scott Rutland vs. Amy Rutland

Charles Michael Milligan vs. Mary Ann Milligan

Vergil Watson vs. Lula C. Watson

Ashley Nicole Reasons vs. Cameron James Reasons

Tyeisha Latanqua Pearson vs. Dennis Pearson

Marriage Licenses

Drmas Arron Salazar of Kempner, Texas and Theresa Elizabeth Neal Quezada of Newark, Delaware

Wesley Blake Battaglia of Bradford and Chancy Leigh Gray of Bradford

Christopher Jason Summer of Humboldt and Kayla Nicole Vires of Humboldt

Anna Marie Pierce Chumney of Trenton and Bladen Scott Vega McCall of Trenton

Robert Christian Burczak of Humboldt and Sydney Michelle Willis of Humboldt

Saurabh Kirankumar Barot of Trenton and Coralee Michelle Winberry of Trenton

Jacob Levi Peltz of Milan and Rachel Katherine Smith of Medina

Drmas Arron Salazar of Kempner, Texas and Theresa Elizabeth Neal Quezada of Newark, Delaware

Kristopher Noah Newsom of Milan and Jamee Ann Floyd of Milan

Robert Harold Russell of Humboldt and Brittany Diane Robinson of Humboldt

Noah Prescott Criswell of Milan and Sierra Nicole Meggs of Milan

Frank Junior Newberry, III of Medina and Concetta Jamerra Crowder Taylor of Medina

Jaquivous Montreal Peoples of Humboldt and Violet Cheniece Champion of Humboldt

Noah Ray Chandler of Milan and Amber Marie Lambert of Milan

Dylan Gage Whitehead of Dyer and Deemie Lynn Mantz of Dyer

Ronny Wayne Howard of Dyer and Hailey Anne Heil of Atoka

Joseph Allen Berryman of Madison, Mississippi and Kelsey Suzanne Martin of Madison, Mississippi

Taylor Lane McKinney of Bradford and Josie Jewel Hudson of Bradford

Cody Guy Little of Kenton and Alli Katherine Shaw of Rives

Warren David Neely of Milan and Brittney Shea Lowery Gordon of Milan

Ryan Tyler Riley of Trenton and Dineshia Antinique Ferguson of Trenton

Joel Shane Sims of Milan and Andrea Beth Deason Pierpoint of Milan

Andrew Wayne Gordon of Humboldt and Sheree Marie Lacoste Dela Cruz of Humboldt

James Edwin Ainsworth of Milan and Tasha Ellen Joes Ainsworth of Milan

Larry Forrest Horner of Humboldt and Elizabeth Carolyn Lennon Pierce of Humboldt

Ryan Alexander Moulder of Dyer and Caitlyn Nicole Watts of Humboldt

James Keith Frazier of McKenzie and Elizabeth Cheryl Ray Jones of McKenzie

Racheal Jo White Woods of Trenton and Vance Ray Ripper of Trenton

Christopher Lee Nagle of Milan and Amanda Frances Webb Adams of Milan

Jason Lee Earley of Union City and Kristina Hope Williams Martin of Jackson

David Alan Eldridge, Jr. of Milan and Mariah Marie Congdon of Milan

Garrett Ethan Vandyke of Trenton and Courtney Denise Webb of Trenton

Joseph Ryan Barnes of Milan and Chloe Annice Smith of Milan

Randy Lyn Farley of Humboldt and Shalaunda Michelle Carter of Humboldt

Robert Harold Russell of Humboldt and Brittany Diane Robinson of Humboldt

Samuel Seales of Martin and Dorothy Marie Thomas of Martin

Joseph Daniel Short of Medina and Devin Rae Haynes of Medina

Jeffrey Lynn Woods of Humboldt and Brandi Lynn Blackwood of Medina

Kevin Dean Williamson of Trenton and Teresa Lynn Carter Sikes of Trenton

Joseph Edward Ryan of United Kingdom and Rachel Ellen Lambert of Trenton

Real Estate Transfers

Kathy R. Bennett to Dustin Morrison – Trenton – $9,200

Kasyn Fisher and husband, Ryne A. Fisher to John Marcus Hatley and wife, Lauren Hatley – Medina – $460,000

John M. Hatley and wife, Lauren K. Hatley to Brian Tucker, Jr. and wife, Emily Failia – Medina – $302,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Robert R. Riley and wife, Annette K. Riley – Medina – $344,900

Donald W. Pemberton and wife, Tracy M. Pemberton to Joshua M. Skeens and wife, Megan B. Skeens – Medina – $335,700

Sarah Elizabeth Worrell, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Alfred Lynn Worrell, to MRSS Medina, LLC – Medina – $1,715,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Ramesh K. Bhat and wife, Shylaja Ramesh – Medina – $329,900

Amber Nicole Dycus, Jacqueline R. Ferrett and Robert Alex Stewart, Executor of the Estate of Cecil T. Harris, Jr. to Harvey Austill and Deborah Cross – Rutherford – $43,700

Cami D. Oliver to Mason McDaniel, Alicia Fallon Estes, Anthony Langston and wife, Sabrina Langston – Dyer – $115,540

Trevor C. Castleman to Albert Tristen Pickard – Dyer – $174,000

Debbie J. Milligan to Tracy Pinckley – Trenton – $64,500

Margaret Sparks and husband, Charles Sparks to William Fryberger and wife, Victoria Fryberger – Milan – $74,000

Senior Way, Inc. to Charles Sparks and wife, Margaret Sparks – Milan – $155,000

Casey Lee Lowrance to Kerry T. Sansing and wife, Corinthia D. Sansing – Dyer – $12,400

Simmons MHP. LLC to Matthew Chapman and wife, Kellie Chapman – Trenton – $500,000

Simmons MHP, LLC to Michael Jenkins and David Steele – Trenton – $565,000

Regions Bank to Sheena D. Hardin – Milan – $95,000

Evelia Chavez to Charles Steve Fernandez and wife, Denise Fernandez – Humboldt – $269,000

Stephen Wagler and wife, Nioma R. Wagler to Jeremy Troyer and wife, Margaret Troyer and Michael Troyer – Rutherford – $5,000

Kandis Stephens and Shawn Stephens to James Rainey – Kenton – $63,600

Gregory Sizemore and wife, Tammi Sizemore to Kimberly Evans – Medina – $305,000

Kathy R. Bennett to Dustin Morrison – Trenton – $9,200

Rebecca Henry and husband, Franklin Henry to Priti Advani – Medina – $225,000

Lonnetta Morris and husband, David Morris to Jeremy R. Vonner and wife, Kelly D. Vonner – Medina – $304,369

Alford Farms, LLC to Vernon A. Stults and Carol K. Stults, as Co-Trustees of the Stults Family Trust, – Trenton – $2,000,000

Alan Turner to Helen 28, LLC – Medina – $315,000

Karen Garner and Carla Brewer to Kenneth Tozer – Trenton – $225,000

Darrell Boyd and wife, Virginia Boyd to Jacqueline Y. Freeman – Humboldt – $5,500

David Bunney and wife, Karla Bunney to Wayne H. Marshall and wife, Francis Marshall – Milan – $319,900

Jerry Wynn to Ernest Decker and wife, Sheena Decker – Trenton – $165,000

2JSLLC to Micah E. Pinkley – Milan – $184,900

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Nicholas J. Wile and wife, Natalie M. Wile – Medina – $344.900

Ruben Martinez and wife, Stacy Martinez to Richard Hallenback – Medina – $345,000

U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Terwin Mortgage Trust 2005-10HE – Humboldt – $47,544

Cox Oil Company, Inc. to Tri Star Energy, LLC – Milan – $506,902

Jordan D. Clark and wife, Alexis N. Clark to Sara Elizabeth Ward – Medina – $440,000

John Russell Cavaness to William O. Thompkins and wife, Laurie Tompkins – Trenton – $190,000

Randall Morford to David A. Martin and wife, Mary E. Martin – Trenton – $96,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Caitlin Eversole and husband, Joseph Eversole – Medina – $412,500

Robert Sanders Clark, Jr. and wife, Julie Carol Clark to Joshua Blake Stewart and wife, Marissa Stewart – Bradford – $30,000

Christopher Lynn McGehee and wife, Allison Cerese McGehee to John S. Shelby – Medina – $359,900

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Christopher Lynn McGehee and wife, Allison Cerese McGehee – Medina – $329,900

Ray Rowan to Deborah Gina Milano – Humboldt – $73,000

Tammy Newman Eberle to William Kernz and wife, Emily Kernz – Milan – $55,000

Sandra Belew, Jason Belew, Amy Belew Jones, f/k/a Amy Belew Ary, and Damon Belew to Samuel Smith and wife, Lori Smith – Milan – $45,000

Jessica Westbrook and husband, Brandon Westbrook to Grassroots Residential 3, LLC – Humboldt – $165,000

Freedom Mortgage Corporation to Tom Hartigan – Milan – $85,000

Bruce F. Harrison, Jr., William H. Harrison, and John C. Harrison to Leah McLemore – Milan – $192,000

Jenny Ann Minton DeLoach, as Trustee of the Jenny Ann Minton DeLoach Trust, U/W/O Robert E. Minton, to Christopher Michael Minton – 24th CD of Gibson County, Trimble and Newbern – $1,850,000

Colton McAlister and wife, Danielle McAlister to Jeffery Wade Johnson – Rutherford – $185,000

Shane McAlexander to Paloma Patricia Jasson Jimenez – Medina – $570,000

Amy Smith to James Martin and wife, Sarah Martin and Delma Martin – Medina – $280,000

Amanda Marlene Hale and Philip Marquis Hale to Shirley Ann Harwell – Humboldt – $41,405

Billy Joyce and wife, Barbara Jackson Joyce to Steve W. Cervantes and wife, Debra L. Cervantes – Trenton – $333,000

Golconda, LP to Tawan Sunny Khamapirad and wife, Anne Khamapirad – Medina – $360,000

Golconda, LP to KOKA Development, LLC – Medina – $193,936

R. Joel McAlexander to Nichole E. Hansen – Medina – $555,000

Charles Alexander to Jesse Alexander – Bradford – $115,000

Colton McAlister and wife, Danielle McAlister to Jeffery Wade Johnson – Rutherford – $185,000

James Dabbs and wife, Denise Dabbs to Robert Pugh and wife, Judith Pugh – Trenton – $1,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Stephen R. Clifford and wife, Erie M. Clifford – Medina – $329,900

Jones Farms, Inc. to Robert Anthony Sydnor and wife, Tara Nichole Sydnor – Humboldt – $250,000

Andrew R. Alexander to Shamika Williams – Medina – $274,000

Christopher Michael Minton and Erin Elizabeth Minton Street to Erin Elizabeth Minton Street – 8th CD of Gibson County – $256,000

Christopher Michael Minton and Erin Elizabeth Minton Street to Erin Elizabeth Minton Street – 24th CD of Gibson County – $154,000

Christopher Michael Minton and Erin Elizabeth Minton Street to Erin Elizabeth Minton Street – 24th CD of Gibson County – $202,000

Christopher Michael Minto and Erin Elizabeth Minton Street to Erin Elizabeth Minton Street, 24th CD of Gibson County – $327,000

Christopher Michael Minton and Erin Elizabeth Minton Street to Christopher Michael Minton – 24th CD of Gibson County – $578,000

Christopher Michel Minton and Erin Elizabeth Minton Street to Christopher Michael Minton – 24th CD of Gibson County – $482,000

Teresa Cupples to Emerald Moles, f/k/a Emerald Conner, – Milan – $105,000

David Bunney and wife, Karla Bunney to James C. Fowler – Medina – $318,900

Angel Antuan La and wife, Morgan La to Tiniki Yarbrough – Humboldt – $70,000

Jamie L. Byars to BCD Investments, LLC – Trenton – $50,000

Linda S. Northrop, as Attorney-in-Fact for Carlene M. Stephenson, Johnny L. Stephenson, Linda Marie Northrop and Michael Gale Stephenson to Nathan Andrew Brown and wife, Miranda Kay Brown – Dyer – $180,000

James C. Fowler to Tiffany Maree Rechis – Humboldt – $145,500

Edgar Dale Matheny and wife, Sandra L. Matheny and Tara L. Miller to Barry Allen Construction, LLC – Milan – $30,000

Paul Lancaster, David Lancaster, Brenda Prince Pangrazio, Monika Prince, Steven Prince, John Prince, Summer Lancaster, Levi Lancaster, Dylan Lancaster and Mark Howell to Jeanne C. McMullin – Trenton – $315,000

Angela Marie Kerecz to Tobin Morse and wife, Christina Morse – Medina – $314,900

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – 207 Nightshade Drive, Medina – $45,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – 206 Nightshade Drive, Medina – $45,000

Austin P. Harris and wife, Victoria A. Harris to James Cody and wife, Nancy Cody – Medina – $395,000

Sandra Nicholas, Personal Representative of the Estate of Adrian Lamar Wall, to Alma Jean Smith -Humboldt – $120,000

Rebecca Henry and husband, Franklin Henry to Priti Advani – Medina – $225,000

Lonnetta Morris and husband, David Morris to Jeremy R. Vonner and wife, Kelly D. Vonner – Medina – $304,369

Alford Farms, LLC to Vernon A. Stults and Carol K. Stults, as Co-Trustees of the Stults Family Trust, – Trenton – $2,000,000

Alan Turner to Helen 28, LLC – Medina – $315,000

Karen Garner and Carla Brewer to Kenneth Tozer – Trenton – $225,000

Darrell Boyd and wife, Virginia Boyd to Jacqueline Y. Freeman – Humboldt – $5,500

David Bunney and wife, Karla Bunney to Wayne H. Marshall and wife, Francis Marshall – Milan – $319,900

Jerry Wynn to Ernest Decker and wife, Sheena Decker – Trenton – $165,000

2JSLLC to Micah E. Pinkley – Milan – $184,900

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Nicholas J. Wile and wife, Natalie M. Wile – Medina – $344.900

Ruben Martinez and wife, Stacy Martinez to Richard Hallenback – Medina – $345,000

U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Terwin Mortgage Trust 2005-10HE – Humboldt – $47,544

Cox Oil Company, Inc. to Tri Star Energy, LLC – Milan – $506,902

Jordan D. Clark and wife, Alexis N. Clark to Sara Elizabeth Ward – Medina – $440,000

John Russell Cavaness to William O. Thompkins and wife, Laurie Tompkins – Trenton – $190,000

Randall Morford to David A. Martin and wife, Mary E. Martin – Trenton – $96,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Caitlin Eversole and husband, Joseph Eversole – Medina – $412,500

Robert Sanders Clark, Jr. and wife, Julie Carol Clark to Joshua Blake Stewart and wife, Marissa Stewart – Bradford – $30,000

Christopher Lynn McGehee and wife, Allison Cerese McGehee to John S. Shelby – Medina – $359,900

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Christopher Lynn McGehee and wife, Allison Cerese McGehee – Medina – $329,900

Ray Rowan to Deborah Gina Milano – Humboldt – $73,000

Tammy Newman Eberle to William Kernz and wife, Emily Kernz – Milan – $55,000

Sandra Belew, Jason Belew, Amy Belew Jones, f/k/a Amy Belew Ary, and Damon Belew to Samuel Smith and wife, Lori Smith – Milan – $45,000

Jessica Westbrook and husband, Brandon Westbrook to Grassroots Residential 3, LLC – Humboldt – $165,000

Freedom Mortgage Corporation to Tom Hartigan – Milan – $85,000

Bruce F. Harrison, Jr., William H. Harrison, and John C. Harrison to Leah McLemore – Milan – $192,000

W. F. Jones, Jr. and Cathey M. Jones to Tyler Lowery and wife, Shelby Lowery – 2nd CD of Gibson County – $100,000

Debra N. Lawrence, James D. Cunningham, Kimberly Willis, Raven Pick, Trevor Cunningham, Keenan Haynes, Destiny Yracheta and Alex Yracheta to Michael R. Cunningham – Kenton – $42,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – 212 Nightshade Drive, Medina – $37,267

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – 218 Nightshade Drive, Medina – $37,267

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – 211 Nightshade Drive, Medina – $37,267

Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – 121 Calumet Cove, Medina – $46,500

Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – 113 Calumet Cove, Medina – $46,500

Robert M. Barton to Brenton Jones – Trenton – $85,000

Kasi Darby to Kendall Lawler – Bradford – $157,900

William Martin, Jr., by and through his Attorney-in-Fact Anne Short, to Zoe Barrett – Humboldt – $270,000

Nicholas Knowles to Sonya Childress and spouse, Sara Ashley Criss-Childress – Humboldt – $129,900

McCaloph Caston and wife, LeAnne Caston to Edward Margala, III and wife, Ashleigh Margala – Medina – $607,288

Mary Ellen Varner to Deanna Carver and Ian Carver – Medina – $175,900

Charles Exum, as Administrator for the Joshua Caine Hayes Estate, to Teresa Little – Trenton – $62,000

Legacy Construction Group, LLC to Andrew Scheller and wife, Christy Scheller – Dyer – $85,106

L.L. Harrell, III, Mary K. Holmes, Shirley Sisk, William Steven Sisk, Stuart Wayne Sisk and Susan Sisk Simpson to Matthew Skinner – Trenton – $7,000

Kimberly Nichols and Norman S. Nichols to Ann S. Penny – Milan – $336,100

Michael Wayne McPherson to James Hudson – Humboldt – $95,000

Jennifer Hamman to Pete Woods, Jr. and wife, Geneva B. Woods – Milan – $96,000

Talton Graves and wife, Kimberly Graves to W.F. Jones, Jr. and Jones Farms, Inc. – 18th CD of Gibson County – $1,155,605

Marty Lawler and wife, Twyla Lawler to Christopher Shane Needham – Trenton – $180,000

David Bunney and wife, Karla Bunney to Wendy Elliott and husband, Randy Elliott – Milan – $319,900

Limme Lee Harrell, III, Mary Kimberley Harrell Holmes, Shirley Sisk, William Steven Sisk, Stuart Wayne Sisk and Susan Sisk Simpson to Dustin Morrison – Trenton – $6,000

Jeff Baker, by and through his Attorney-in-Fact Lee Godfrey, and Michael B. Presson, by and through his Attorney-in-Fact Lee Godfrey, to Andrew Benjamin Pate and wife, April Pate – Medina – $389,900

Casey Taggart to Haley Diane Hartness and Janie Alysen Perry – Milan – $165,000

Michael Alford and wife, Vickie Alford to Lanny Oliver – Dyer – $30,000

Robert J. Moore, Sr. and wife, Ceil H. Moore to Steve Whalen and wife, Kelani Whalen – Humboldt – $358,500

Tracy A. Tate to Allison Pitcher – Rutherford – $4,800

Brittany Harris and James Harris to Chase Richard Willer and wife, Janna Martenie Willer – Humboldt – $599,900

Walker Huey to Audrey Anna Potts and husband, Michael Blaine Potts – Milan – $155,000

Richard B. Hicks to Justin R. Tanner – Bradford – $20,000

Andrew Reel and wife, Martha Reel to Robert Schabron and wife, Christina Schabron – Medina – $695,000

Herman Pete Johnson and Terry Mathis to Blake Spellings – Humboldt – $46,500

Brian W. Zimny and wife, Alane M. Zimny and Hollis Clenney to Laura D. Dubuisson – Humboldt – $87,000

Stephanie Green to Eric J. Stetten and wife, Heather Rochelle Stetten – Humboldt – $48,500

Drew Duncan to Steven W. Autry, II – Trenton – $72,500

Brandon S. Bond to KJB Properties, LLC – Dyer – $2,500

Christina L. Lomeli to George R. Carey and wife, Nita R. Carey – Rutherford – $99,000

Jerry Belew to Peak Investment Group, LLC – Milan – $15,000

Daniel Blair White and wife, Sarah White to Kathy S. Stubblefield – Trenton – $422,000

Steven D. Brown to Christian Butler – Milan – $93,000

Arlene W. Joslin to Reid Investments, LLC – Medina – $264,000

Christopher L. Mitchell and wife, Julie A. Mitchell to David R. Doyle and wife, Denise K. Doyle – Milan – $419,900

Brandon Shankle and wife, Clara Shankle to Matthew S. Poteete and wife, Anna R. Poteete – Humboldt – $300,000

Charles Alexander and Jesse Alexander to Kayla M. Williams and husband, Matthew C. Williams – Humboldt – $99,900

Jeanna Kitchens and Janey Pearson Staples to Janna DeLoach Rickman and Lucas Rickman and Lily Rickman – Humboldt – $108,000

Jonathan Nicks and wife, Tammy Nicks to Rakeshkumar Patel – Milan – $25,000

Aaron M. Cooper and wife, Brandi L. Cooper to Ross McMillan – Humboldt – $669,900

Deanna Essary to Johnny McCartney and wife, Autumn McCartney – Milan – $85,000

Aaron Johnson to Damitea Johnson – Humboldt – $8,000

Susan C. Gordon, Danny J. Lowrance, Jr. and Lisa Michelle McCormack to Roy J. Ward and Judy G. Ward – 4th CD of Gibson County – $40,000

Keith Barlow and wife, Cindy Barlow to Kevin McCullough and wife, Debbie McCullough – 8th CD of Gibson County – $650,000

Justin Kyle Wilbert to Christopher Johns and wife, Peggy Johns – Milan – $167,500

Karen Rayfield to Cecelia Butler and Christopher Cedzich – Dyer – $152,000

James Bryant to Dyer Fiberglass, Inc. – Yorkville – $5,000

Jerry Wood and wife, Shannon Wood to Stanley Cothren – Humboldt – $50,000

Floyd Blitchington and wife, Jennifer Blitchington to Benito Segura-Paniagua and wife, Blanca Segura – Trenton – $415,000

David Bryant to Leslie Jolly and wife, Belinda Jolly – Bradford – $6,000

Kitzman Construction Company, LLC to Matthew Harriss and wife, Kathyrn Harriss – Medina – $455,000

Jason Adams to Dalton James Northcott and wife, Shay Lynn Northcott and Pamela Turner – Bradford – $154,000

Terry Barger and wife, Cindy Barger to William Rowan and Terri Potts – 18th CD of Gibson County – $60,000

Bryan Glenn Sandor to David Cadien and Christina AnnMarie Burnette – Milan – $150,000

Pat Moore and wife, Donna Moore to Brandon Andrew Ray and wife, Jessica Mayfield Ray – 20th CD of Gibson County – $20,000

Jamie Rinks and wife, Sherry D. Rinks to Tucker Risner and wife, Madeline Risner – Bradford – $100,000

Hunter C. Smith and wife, Emily Blaire Smith to Shane Robert Smith and Susanna Evangeline Smith – Trenton – $85,000

William Larocque to Travis Clark and wife, Stacy Clark – Milan – $600,000

Jacob Bolton and wife, Bridget Bolton to Stephanie Jones and husband, Phillip B. Jones – Milan – $485,000

3one Capital, LLC to Josh Arnold – Milan – $95,000

3one Capital, LLC to Josh Arnold – Milan – $55,000

Deborah Cross, a/k/a Deborah Christine Austill, to Allie Beth Bruce and husband, Garrison Bruce – Trenton – $125,000

John J. Davis and wife, Heather L. Davis to Michael Badger and wife, Elizabeth Badger Medina – $290,000

Jerry Wood and wife, Shannon Wood to Allen R. Thomas and wife, Lisa J. Thomas – Humboldt – $249,900

William T. Johnson and wife, Leisha Johnson to David White and wife, Hannah Kaitlyn White – Medina – $395,000

Vernon Kyle Smith and wife, Anna Smith to Andrew Frazier and wife, Emily Frazier – Trenton – $165,000

Nick Cates to City of Bradford, Tennessee – Bradford – $10,000

City of Bradford, Tennessee to Milorad Sudzum and wife, Tracy Porter Sudzum – Bradford – $3,500

Teresa L. Keaton and Jeanette A. Plunkett to Petra Banks – Humboldt – $128,000

Steven W. Yarbrough to Kasey Thomas and wife, Heather Thomas – Milan – $131,772.25

Milan Environmental Contractors, LLC to Luke Davenport and wife, Krysten Davenport – Humboldt – $127,500

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Dru P. Sanford and wife, Rachel A. Sanford – Medina – $399,900

Paul J. Melson and wife, Melissa A. Melson to Samantha Wolfe and husband, Brian Wolfe – Medina – $335,000

Virginia Kay Thurman, f/k/a Virginia Kay Rutherford, Vera Sue Doerr Hanscom, f/k/a Vera Sue Rodgers, and Lynda Lou Doerr Sims, a/k/a Linda Lou Sims, to LaHays Limited Partnership – Humboldt – $1,125,936

Manish Patel to Everett L. Martin and Karen J. Reed – Humboldt – $332,500

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Lot 13, Graves Crossing North, Medina – $45,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Lot 14, Graves Crossing North, Medina – $45,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Lot 15, Graves Crossing North, Medina – $45,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Lot 16, Graves Crossing North, Medina – $45,000

Richard T. Dilworth and Natalie L. Dilworth, f/k/a Natalie L. Gordon, to Joseph N. Loden and wife, Kory P. Loden – Medina – $279,400

Steele Brothers Corp. to Kajal Chopra – Bradford – $5,000

Charles Keith Steele and wife, Michelle Steele to Charles A, Steele and wife, Emily Steele – Bradford – $120,825

Winfred L. Allen and wife, Carolyn A. Allen to W.F. Jones, Jr. and wife, Cathey M. Jones – Humboldt – $150,000

Verner B. Lahti and wife, Marjorie A. Lahti, Trustees of the Lahti Family Irrevocable Trust, to Jean Swingler – Humboldt – $220,700

Larry Sanders and Sherry Sanders Cooper to Steele Brothers Corp. – Bradford – $1,400,000

Kevin Kail, Darrell Lowery and Scott Williams, Trustees of the First Baptist Church, Humboldt, Tennessee, Inc., a/k/a The Church at Sugar Creek, to Ann Marie Buschur – Humboldt – $135,900

Heather Scruggs Jones to Hunter Cooper and wife, Rebecca Cooper – Rutherford – $180,000

Charles J. Morris to Tuyen Cam Giang and Tamika Le – Dyer – $35,000

Dru Sanford and wife, Rachel Sanford to Priti Advani, Trustee of the Krishan Advani Irrevocable Trust, Medina – $225,000

Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – Medina – $93,000

James Glen Harris, Individually and as Attorney-in-Fact for Anna Michelle Harris, Steven Edward Harris and Tina Denise Harris Turner to Fincher Properties, LLC – Humboldt – $60,000

Warren Shook to James L. Hays – Milan – $42,000

Northwest Tennessee Property General Partnership to Warren Gannon and wife, Tonya Gannon – Bradford – $105,900

Janetta F. Adair to Michael Mansour – Medina – $365,000