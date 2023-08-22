Right to Know August 22, 2023
Sheriff’s Report
Information listed for the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 8/14/2023 through 8/20/2023:
Krystine Louise Barks, W/F, 35- failure to appear.
Roy Lee Barrett, W/M, 47- capias.
Billy Glynn Birmingham, W/M, 46- capias.
Zakkeus Bonds, B/M, 27- public indecency, indecent exposure, stalking.
Antonio Kevon Brooks, B/M, 29- violation of probation.
Odarious Dewayne Brooks, B/M, 27- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.
Christopher James Cobb, W/M, 21- violation of probation.
Brent Herron Davis, W/M, 55- violation of probation.
Amanda Clare Dunbar, W/F, 38- capias.
Alec James Hoover, W/M, 29- capias, violation of probation.
Lafayette Ray Johnson, B/M, 65- worthless checks.
Toni Addison Langston, W/F, 28- capais.
Ivan Charles Marable, B/M, 46- violation of probation.
Joshua R. McCann, W/M, 42- attachment order.
Cody Martin Osborne, W/M, 28- serving time.
Jesse Lee Riggs, W/M, 51- criminal impersonation, violation of probation.
David Lee Riggs, W/M, 30- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.
Shaun Antwain Sullivan, B/M, 31- serving time.
Collin Tayler Vestal, W/M, 22- violation of probation.
Jonathan Rashawn Wade, B/M, 35- capias, violation of probation, resisting arrest.
Raven Sierra Willis, W/F, 27- contraband in penal institution, simple possession/casual exchange.
Odarious Dewayne Brooks, B/M, 27- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related.
Herbert Keith Cook, B/M, 49- open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license.
Roderick Franklin Drawdy, W/M, 51- driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license.
Andy Sierra Hernandez, B/M, 20- domestic assault.
Qristian Lamarious Mance, B/M, 29- aggravated assault, interfere with emergency call (911 calls).
Stephen Lamontee Hillsman, B/M, 44- manufacture, delivery, sale, or possession of methamphetamines, unregistered vehicle, improper lane usage.
Susan Noye Story , W/F, 46- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, driving on revoked/suspended license, improper lane usage, slow poke law.
Susan Noye Story, W/F, 46- manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.
Donald Lee Blackburn, W/M, 35- hold for other agency.
Todd Michael Brown, W/M, 34- driving on revoked/suspended license.
Amanda Clare Dunbar, W/F, 38- driving on revoked/suspended license.
Koty Raheen Gross, B/M, 30- domestic assault.
Jonathon Christopher Thorpe, W/M, 34- capias.
Raven Sierra Willis, W/F, 27- capias.
Marian Jean Cook, W/F, 21- assault.
Jolisa Gordon, B/F, unknown- hindering secured creditors.
Daniel Shaw Coleman, W/M, 28- Schedule II drug violations, violation of probation.
Travis Gregory Janes, W/M, 25- weekender.
Christopher Renard Morris, B/M, 35- weekender.
Ann Janette Samples, W/F, 45- weekender.
Christopher Bernard Wilkes, B/M, 28- weekender.
Police Report
Information listed for the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 8/14/2023 through 8/20/2023:
Odarious Dewayne Brooks, B/M, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 14, 2023, N. 16th Avenue; Charges: manufacturing, selling controlled substance, unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bowens.
Herbert Keith Cook, B/M, 48, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 19, 2023, W. Maple; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation open container law. Arresting officer: Sgt. Cooper.
Qristian Lamarius Mance, B/M, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 16, 2023, 3500 Old Gibson Road; Charges: aggravated assault, interference with emergency call. Arresting officer: Ptl. Walker.
Andy Sierra-Hernandez, H/M, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 19, 2003, 1925 Stallings; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Lt. Wade.
Divorces
Lori Ann Chandler vs. Barton Craig Chandler
Tad Douglas Keathley vs. Amber Renee Keathley, a/k/a Ricketts
Brittany Leann Runnels vs. Corey Zane Runnels
Sarah Mitchell vs. David Damron
Raven Leann Whiteside Turner vs. Caminski O’Neal Turner
Amanda Etheridge vs. David Etheridge
Jackquelyn Hayes vs. James Nathaniel Hayes
Inez Marlene Holloway vs. Gaylloyd Randy Holloway
Francene Cornelius vs. James Cornelius
Michael David Streb vs. Jenna Nichole Pence Streb
Leatha R. Treadwell vs. William C. Treadwell
Michele Dawn Holcomb Ivie vs. Tony Ray Ivie
Scott Rutland vs. Amy Rutland
Charles Michael Milligan vs. Mary Ann Milligan
Vergil Watson vs. Lula C. Watson
Ashley Nicole Reasons vs. Cameron James Reasons
Tyeisha Latanqua Pearson vs. Dennis Pearson
Marriage Licenses
Drmas Arron Salazar of Kempner, Texas and Theresa Elizabeth Neal Quezada of Newark, Delaware
Wesley Blake Battaglia of Bradford and Chancy Leigh Gray of Bradford
Christopher Jason Summer of Humboldt and Kayla Nicole Vires of Humboldt
Anna Marie Pierce Chumney of Trenton and Bladen Scott Vega McCall of Trenton
Robert Christian Burczak of Humboldt and Sydney Michelle Willis of Humboldt
Saurabh Kirankumar Barot of Trenton and Coralee Michelle Winberry of Trenton
Jacob Levi Peltz of Milan and Rachel Katherine Smith of Medina
Kristopher Noah Newsom of Milan and Jamee Ann Floyd of Milan
Robert Harold Russell of Humboldt and Brittany Diane Robinson of Humboldt
Noah Prescott Criswell of Milan and Sierra Nicole Meggs of Milan
Frank Junior Newberry, III of Medina and Concetta Jamerra Crowder Taylor of Medina
Jaquivous Montreal Peoples of Humboldt and Violet Cheniece Champion of Humboldt
Noah Ray Chandler of Milan and Amber Marie Lambert of Milan
Dylan Gage Whitehead of Dyer and Deemie Lynn Mantz of Dyer
Ronny Wayne Howard of Dyer and Hailey Anne Heil of Atoka
Joseph Allen Berryman of Madison, Mississippi and Kelsey Suzanne Martin of Madison, Mississippi
Taylor Lane McKinney of Bradford and Josie Jewel Hudson of Bradford
Cody Guy Little of Kenton and Alli Katherine Shaw of Rives
Warren David Neely of Milan and Brittney Shea Lowery Gordon of Milan
Ryan Tyler Riley of Trenton and Dineshia Antinique Ferguson of Trenton
Joel Shane Sims of Milan and Andrea Beth Deason Pierpoint of Milan
Andrew Wayne Gordon of Humboldt and Sheree Marie Lacoste Dela Cruz of Humboldt
James Edwin Ainsworth of Milan and Tasha Ellen Joes Ainsworth of Milan
Larry Forrest Horner of Humboldt and Elizabeth Carolyn Lennon Pierce of Humboldt
Ryan Alexander Moulder of Dyer and Caitlyn Nicole Watts of Humboldt
James Keith Frazier of McKenzie and Elizabeth Cheryl Ray Jones of McKenzie
Racheal Jo White Woods of Trenton and Vance Ray Ripper of Trenton
Christopher Lee Nagle of Milan and Amanda Frances Webb Adams of Milan
Jason Lee Earley of Union City and Kristina Hope Williams Martin of Jackson
David Alan Eldridge, Jr. of Milan and Mariah Marie Congdon of Milan
Garrett Ethan Vandyke of Trenton and Courtney Denise Webb of Trenton
Joseph Ryan Barnes of Milan and Chloe Annice Smith of Milan
Randy Lyn Farley of Humboldt and Shalaunda Michelle Carter of Humboldt
Robert Harold Russell of Humboldt and Brittany Diane Robinson of Humboldt
Samuel Seales of Martin and Dorothy Marie Thomas of Martin
Joseph Daniel Short of Medina and Devin Rae Haynes of Medina
Jeffrey Lynn Woods of Humboldt and Brandi Lynn Blackwood of Medina
Kevin Dean Williamson of Trenton and Teresa Lynn Carter Sikes of Trenton
Joseph Edward Ryan of United Kingdom and Rachel Ellen Lambert of Trenton
Real Estate Transfers
Kathy R. Bennett to Dustin Morrison – Trenton – $9,200
Kasyn Fisher and husband, Ryne A. Fisher to John Marcus Hatley and wife, Lauren Hatley – Medina – $460,000
John M. Hatley and wife, Lauren K. Hatley to Brian Tucker, Jr. and wife, Emily Failia – Medina – $302,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Robert R. Riley and wife, Annette K. Riley – Medina – $344,900
Donald W. Pemberton and wife, Tracy M. Pemberton to Joshua M. Skeens and wife, Megan B. Skeens – Medina – $335,700
Sarah Elizabeth Worrell, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Alfred Lynn Worrell, to MRSS Medina, LLC – Medina – $1,715,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Ramesh K. Bhat and wife, Shylaja Ramesh – Medina – $329,900
Amber Nicole Dycus, Jacqueline R. Ferrett and Robert Alex Stewart, Executor of the Estate of Cecil T. Harris, Jr. to Harvey Austill and Deborah Cross – Rutherford – $43,700
Cami D. Oliver to Mason McDaniel, Alicia Fallon Estes, Anthony Langston and wife, Sabrina Langston – Dyer – $115,540
Trevor C. Castleman to Albert Tristen Pickard – Dyer – $174,000
Debbie J. Milligan to Tracy Pinckley – Trenton – $64,500
Margaret Sparks and husband, Charles Sparks to William Fryberger and wife, Victoria Fryberger – Milan – $74,000
Senior Way, Inc. to Charles Sparks and wife, Margaret Sparks – Milan – $155,000
Casey Lee Lowrance to Kerry T. Sansing and wife, Corinthia D. Sansing – Dyer – $12,400
Simmons MHP. LLC to Matthew Chapman and wife, Kellie Chapman – Trenton – $500,000
Simmons MHP, LLC to Michael Jenkins and David Steele – Trenton – $565,000
Regions Bank to Sheena D. Hardin – Milan – $95,000
Evelia Chavez to Charles Steve Fernandez and wife, Denise Fernandez – Humboldt – $269,000
Stephen Wagler and wife, Nioma R. Wagler to Jeremy Troyer and wife, Margaret Troyer and Michael Troyer – Rutherford – $5,000
Kandis Stephens and Shawn Stephens to James Rainey – Kenton – $63,600
Gregory Sizemore and wife, Tammi Sizemore to Kimberly Evans – Medina – $305,000
Kathy R. Bennett to Dustin Morrison – Trenton – $9,200
W. F. Jones, Jr. and Cathey M. Jones to Tyler Lowery and wife, Shelby Lowery – 2nd CD of Gibson County – $100,000
Debra N. Lawrence, James D. Cunningham, Kimberly Willis, Raven Pick, Trevor Cunningham, Keenan Haynes, Destiny Yracheta and Alex Yracheta to Michael R. Cunningham – Kenton – $42,000
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – 212 Nightshade Drive, Medina – $37,267
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – 218 Nightshade Drive, Medina – $37,267
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – 211 Nightshade Drive, Medina – $37,267
Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – 121 Calumet Cove, Medina – $46,500
Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – 113 Calumet Cove, Medina – $46,500
Robert M. Barton to Brenton Jones – Trenton – $85,000
Kasi Darby to Kendall Lawler – Bradford – $157,900
William Martin, Jr., by and through his Attorney-in-Fact Anne Short, to Zoe Barrett – Humboldt – $270,000
Nicholas Knowles to Sonya Childress and spouse, Sara Ashley Criss-Childress – Humboldt – $129,900
McCaloph Caston and wife, LeAnne Caston to Edward Margala, III and wife, Ashleigh Margala – Medina – $607,288
Mary Ellen Varner to Deanna Carver and Ian Carver – Medina – $175,900
Charles Exum, as Administrator for the Joshua Caine Hayes Estate, to Teresa Little – Trenton – $62,000
Legacy Construction Group, LLC to Andrew Scheller and wife, Christy Scheller – Dyer – $85,106
L.L. Harrell, III, Mary K. Holmes, Shirley Sisk, William Steven Sisk, Stuart Wayne Sisk and Susan Sisk Simpson to Matthew Skinner – Trenton – $7,000
Kimberly Nichols and Norman S. Nichols to Ann S. Penny – Milan – $336,100
Michael Wayne McPherson to James Hudson – Humboldt – $95,000
Jennifer Hamman to Pete Woods, Jr. and wife, Geneva B. Woods – Milan – $96,000
Talton Graves and wife, Kimberly Graves to W.F. Jones, Jr. and Jones Farms, Inc. – 18th CD of Gibson County – $1,155,605
Marty Lawler and wife, Twyla Lawler to Christopher Shane Needham – Trenton – $180,000
David Bunney and wife, Karla Bunney to Wendy Elliott and husband, Randy Elliott – Milan – $319,900
Limme Lee Harrell, III, Mary Kimberley Harrell Holmes, Shirley Sisk, William Steven Sisk, Stuart Wayne Sisk and Susan Sisk Simpson to Dustin Morrison – Trenton – $6,000
Jeff Baker, by and through his Attorney-in-Fact Lee Godfrey, and Michael B. Presson, by and through his Attorney-in-Fact Lee Godfrey, to Andrew Benjamin Pate and wife, April Pate – Medina – $389,900
Casey Taggart to Haley Diane Hartness and Janie Alysen Perry – Milan – $165,000
Michael Alford and wife, Vickie Alford to Lanny Oliver – Dyer – $30,000
Robert J. Moore, Sr. and wife, Ceil H. Moore to Steve Whalen and wife, Kelani Whalen – Humboldt – $358,500
Tracy A. Tate to Allison Pitcher – Rutherford – $4,800
Brittany Harris and James Harris to Chase Richard Willer and wife, Janna Martenie Willer – Humboldt – $599,900
Walker Huey to Audrey Anna Potts and husband, Michael Blaine Potts – Milan – $155,000
Richard B. Hicks to Justin R. Tanner – Bradford – $20,000
Andrew Reel and wife, Martha Reel to Robert Schabron and wife, Christina Schabron – Medina – $695,000
Herman Pete Johnson and Terry Mathis to Blake Spellings – Humboldt – $46,500
Brian W. Zimny and wife, Alane M. Zimny and Hollis Clenney to Laura D. Dubuisson – Humboldt – $87,000
Stephanie Green to Eric J. Stetten and wife, Heather Rochelle Stetten – Humboldt – $48,500
Drew Duncan to Steven W. Autry, II – Trenton – $72,500
Brandon S. Bond to KJB Properties, LLC – Dyer – $2,500
Christina L. Lomeli to George R. Carey and wife, Nita R. Carey – Rutherford – $99,000
Jerry Belew to Peak Investment Group, LLC – Milan – $15,000
Daniel Blair White and wife, Sarah White to Kathy S. Stubblefield – Trenton – $422,000
Steven D. Brown to Christian Butler – Milan – $93,000
Arlene W. Joslin to Reid Investments, LLC – Medina – $264,000
Christopher L. Mitchell and wife, Julie A. Mitchell to David R. Doyle and wife, Denise K. Doyle – Milan – $419,900
Brandon Shankle and wife, Clara Shankle to Matthew S. Poteete and wife, Anna R. Poteete – Humboldt – $300,000
Charles Alexander and Jesse Alexander to Kayla M. Williams and husband, Matthew C. Williams – Humboldt – $99,900
Jeanna Kitchens and Janey Pearson Staples to Janna DeLoach Rickman and Lucas Rickman and Lily Rickman – Humboldt – $108,000
Jonathan Nicks and wife, Tammy Nicks to Rakeshkumar Patel – Milan – $25,000
Aaron M. Cooper and wife, Brandi L. Cooper to Ross McMillan – Humboldt – $669,900
Deanna Essary to Johnny McCartney and wife, Autumn McCartney – Milan – $85,000
Aaron Johnson to Damitea Johnson – Humboldt – $8,000
Susan C. Gordon, Danny J. Lowrance, Jr. and Lisa Michelle McCormack to Roy J. Ward and Judy G. Ward – 4th CD of Gibson County – $40,000
Keith Barlow and wife, Cindy Barlow to Kevin McCullough and wife, Debbie McCullough – 8th CD of Gibson County – $650,000
Justin Kyle Wilbert to Christopher Johns and wife, Peggy Johns – Milan – $167,500
Karen Rayfield to Cecelia Butler and Christopher Cedzich – Dyer – $152,000
James Bryant to Dyer Fiberglass, Inc. – Yorkville – $5,000
Jerry Wood and wife, Shannon Wood to Stanley Cothren – Humboldt – $50,000
Floyd Blitchington and wife, Jennifer Blitchington to Benito Segura-Paniagua and wife, Blanca Segura – Trenton – $415,000
David Bryant to Leslie Jolly and wife, Belinda Jolly – Bradford – $6,000
Kitzman Construction Company, LLC to Matthew Harriss and wife, Kathyrn Harriss – Medina – $455,000
Jason Adams to Dalton James Northcott and wife, Shay Lynn Northcott and Pamela Turner – Bradford – $154,000
Terry Barger and wife, Cindy Barger to William Rowan and Terri Potts – 18th CD of Gibson County – $60,000
Bryan Glenn Sandor to David Cadien and Christina AnnMarie Burnette – Milan – $150,000
Pat Moore and wife, Donna Moore to Brandon Andrew Ray and wife, Jessica Mayfield Ray – 20th CD of Gibson County – $20,000
Jamie Rinks and wife, Sherry D. Rinks to Tucker Risner and wife, Madeline Risner – Bradford – $100,000
Hunter C. Smith and wife, Emily Blaire Smith to Shane Robert Smith and Susanna Evangeline Smith – Trenton – $85,000
William Larocque to Travis Clark and wife, Stacy Clark – Milan – $600,000
Jacob Bolton and wife, Bridget Bolton to Stephanie Jones and husband, Phillip B. Jones – Milan – $485,000
3one Capital, LLC to Josh Arnold – Milan – $95,000
3one Capital, LLC to Josh Arnold – Milan – $55,000
Deborah Cross, a/k/a Deborah Christine Austill, to Allie Beth Bruce and husband, Garrison Bruce – Trenton – $125,000
John J. Davis and wife, Heather L. Davis to Michael Badger and wife, Elizabeth Badger Medina – $290,000
Jerry Wood and wife, Shannon Wood to Allen R. Thomas and wife, Lisa J. Thomas – Humboldt – $249,900
William T. Johnson and wife, Leisha Johnson to David White and wife, Hannah Kaitlyn White – Medina – $395,000
Vernon Kyle Smith and wife, Anna Smith to Andrew Frazier and wife, Emily Frazier – Trenton – $165,000
Nick Cates to City of Bradford, Tennessee – Bradford – $10,000
City of Bradford, Tennessee to Milorad Sudzum and wife, Tracy Porter Sudzum – Bradford – $3,500
Teresa L. Keaton and Jeanette A. Plunkett to Petra Banks – Humboldt – $128,000
Steven W. Yarbrough to Kasey Thomas and wife, Heather Thomas – Milan – $131,772.25
Milan Environmental Contractors, LLC to Luke Davenport and wife, Krysten Davenport – Humboldt – $127,500
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Dru P. Sanford and wife, Rachel A. Sanford – Medina – $399,900
Paul J. Melson and wife, Melissa A. Melson to Samantha Wolfe and husband, Brian Wolfe – Medina – $335,000
Virginia Kay Thurman, f/k/a Virginia Kay Rutherford, Vera Sue Doerr Hanscom, f/k/a Vera Sue Rodgers, and Lynda Lou Doerr Sims, a/k/a Linda Lou Sims, to LaHays Limited Partnership – Humboldt – $1,125,936
Manish Patel to Everett L. Martin and Karen J. Reed – Humboldt – $332,500
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Lot 13, Graves Crossing North, Medina – $45,000
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Lot 14, Graves Crossing North, Medina – $45,000
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Lot 15, Graves Crossing North, Medina – $45,000
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Lot 16, Graves Crossing North, Medina – $45,000
Richard T. Dilworth and Natalie L. Dilworth, f/k/a Natalie L. Gordon, to Joseph N. Loden and wife, Kory P. Loden – Medina – $279,400
Steele Brothers Corp. to Kajal Chopra – Bradford – $5,000
Charles Keith Steele and wife, Michelle Steele to Charles A, Steele and wife, Emily Steele – Bradford – $120,825
Winfred L. Allen and wife, Carolyn A. Allen to W.F. Jones, Jr. and wife, Cathey M. Jones – Humboldt – $150,000
Verner B. Lahti and wife, Marjorie A. Lahti, Trustees of the Lahti Family Irrevocable Trust, to Jean Swingler – Humboldt – $220,700
Larry Sanders and Sherry Sanders Cooper to Steele Brothers Corp. – Bradford – $1,400,000
Kevin Kail, Darrell Lowery and Scott Williams, Trustees of the First Baptist Church, Humboldt, Tennessee, Inc., a/k/a The Church at Sugar Creek, to Ann Marie Buschur – Humboldt – $135,900
Heather Scruggs Jones to Hunter Cooper and wife, Rebecca Cooper – Rutherford – $180,000
Charles J. Morris to Tuyen Cam Giang and Tamika Le – Dyer – $35,000
Dru Sanford and wife, Rachel Sanford to Priti Advani, Trustee of the Krishan Advani Irrevocable Trust, Medina – $225,000
Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – Medina – $93,000
James Glen Harris, Individually and as Attorney-in-Fact for Anna Michelle Harris, Steven Edward Harris and Tina Denise Harris Turner to Fincher Properties, LLC – Humboldt – $60,000
Warren Shook to James L. Hays – Milan – $42,000
Northwest Tennessee Property General Partnership to Warren Gannon and wife, Tonya Gannon – Bradford – $105,900
Janetta F. Adair to Michael Mansour – Medina – $365,000