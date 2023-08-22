Glennys Davis White

Graveside services for Mrs. Glennys White, 76, were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 19, 2023 in Oakwood Cemetery in Milan, Tenn. with Larry Walker officiating.

Mrs. White passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at the Tennessee State Veterans Home in Humboldt, TN.

She was born in Providence, R.I. to Lee V. Davis and Glennys C. Marr Davis. She was married to Robert Clifton White who proudly served in the U S Armed Forces. Mrs. White enjoyed camping, latch hook, Harry Potter books and her family.

Mrs. White was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

She is survived by her sister, Pat (Larry) Walker; nieces and nephews, Brian (Kim) Walker, Cory Walker, Isaac (Darla) Walker, Christina (Jason) James and Carrie Walker-Zeck (Bryan Zeck); and their 14 children.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.