Vic vs. Odom Pick’em 2023: Week 1 of high school football
We enter a third season of Victor Parkins and Michael Odom squaring off for pigskin pick’em supremacy. Parkins won the first year, while Odom came back and won last season.
Each week Parkins and Odom will pick the scores of the games involving Gibson County area teams and then the winners of a few other games.
So here is Week 1’s picks:
South Gibson (0-0) at Milan (0-0) (Thursday night)
The Bulldogs won on a last-second field goal last season, but South GIbson seems to be loaded this year and ready to win a region championship. These two are no longer in the same region.
Odom’s Pick: South Gibson 35, Milan 21
Vic’s Pick: South Gibson 28, Milan 21
West Carroll (0-0) at Gibson County (0-0)
The War Eagles have high expectations going into the season, and this team is hungry to win. Gibson County enters into Year 2 under Charles Rogers and is looking to improve.
Odom’s Pick: West Carroll 32, Gibson County 27
Vic’s Pick: West Carroll 28, Gibson County 13
McNairy Central (0-0) at Humboldt (0-0)
The Vikings go up to Class 3A to find a Week 1 opponent, and the Bobcats have been a rollercoaster in recent years. Humboldt has been improving under Teddy Pettigrew, but will it continue?
Odom’s Pick: Humboldt 22, McNairy Central 13
Vic’s Pick: McNairy Central 28, Humboldt 27
Peabody (0-0) at USJ (0-0)
After losing 24 seniors last season, the Golden Tide seem to be in rebuilding mode. But USJ is under a new head coach with a new offensive line.
Odom’s Pick: USJ 21, Peabody 17
Vic’s Pick: USJ 28, Peabody 20
Best of the West
Dresden at Westview (Thursday night)
Odom’s Pick: Dresden
Vic’s Pick: Dresden
Perry County at Greenfield
Odom’s Pick: Greenfield
Vic’s Pick: Greenfield
Gleason at Fulton County (Ky.)
Odom’s Pick: Gleason
Vic’s Pick: Gleason
Huntingdon at McKenzie
Odom’s Pick: Huntingdon
Vic’s Pick: Huntingdon
North Side at Crockett County
Odom’s Pick: Crockett County
Vic’s Pick: Crockett County
Dyer County at Dyersburg
Odom’s Pick: Dyersburg
Vic’s Pick: Dyer County
Covington at Munford
Odom’s Pick: Covington
Vic’s Pick: Covington
Ripley at South Side
Odom’s Pick: Ripley
Vic’s Pick: Ripley
Ensworth at Union City
Odom’s Pick: Ensworth
Vic’s Pick: Ensworth
Scotts Hill at Lexington
Odom’s Pick: Lexington
Vic’s Pick: Lexington
Obion County at Lake County
Odom’s Pick: Obion County
Vic’s Pick: Obion County