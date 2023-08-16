Vic vs. Odom Pick’em 2023: Week 1 of high school football

We enter a third season of Victor Parkins and Michael Odom squaring off for pigskin pick’em supremacy. Parkins won the first year, while Odom came back and won last season.

Each week Parkins and Odom will pick the scores of the games involving Gibson County area teams and then the winners of a few other games.

So here is Week 1’s picks:

South Gibson (0-0) at Milan (0-0) (Thursday night)

The Bulldogs won on a last-second field goal last season, but South GIbson seems to be loaded this year and ready to win a region championship. These two are no longer in the same region.

Odom’s Pick: South Gibson 35, Milan 21

Vic’s Pick: South Gibson 28, Milan 21

West Carroll (0-0) at Gibson County (0-0)

The War Eagles have high expectations going into the season, and this team is hungry to win. Gibson County enters into Year 2 under Charles Rogers and is looking to improve.

Odom’s Pick: West Carroll 32, Gibson County 27

Vic’s Pick: West Carroll 28, Gibson County 13

McNairy Central (0-0) at Humboldt (0-0)

The Vikings go up to Class 3A to find a Week 1 opponent, and the Bobcats have been a rollercoaster in recent years. Humboldt has been improving under Teddy Pettigrew, but will it continue?

Odom’s Pick: Humboldt 22, McNairy Central 13

Vic’s Pick: McNairy Central 28, Humboldt 27

Peabody (0-0) at USJ (0-0)

After losing 24 seniors last season, the Golden Tide seem to be in rebuilding mode. But USJ is under a new head coach with a new offensive line.

Odom’s Pick: USJ 21, Peabody 17

Vic’s Pick: USJ 28, Peabody 20

Best of the West

Dresden at Westview (Thursday night)

Odom’s Pick: Dresden

Vic’s Pick: Dresden

Perry County at Greenfield

Odom’s Pick: Greenfield

Vic’s Pick: Greenfield

Gleason at Fulton County (Ky.)

Odom’s Pick: Gleason

Vic’s Pick: Gleason

Huntingdon at McKenzie

Odom’s Pick: Huntingdon

Vic’s Pick: Huntingdon

North Side at Crockett County

Odom’s Pick: Crockett County

Vic’s Pick: Crockett County

Dyer County at Dyersburg

Odom’s Pick: Dyersburg

Vic’s Pick: Dyer County

Covington at Munford

Odom’s Pick: Covington

Vic’s Pick: Covington

Ripley at South Side

Odom’s Pick: Ripley

Vic’s Pick: Ripley

Ensworth at Union City

Odom’s Pick: Ensworth

Vic’s Pick: Ensworth

Scotts Hill at Lexington

Odom’s Pick: Lexington

Vic’s Pick: Lexington

Obion County at Lake County

Odom’s Pick: Obion County

Vic’s Pick: Obion County