Lemons vs. Odom Pick’em 2023: Week 1 of high school football

A new season, and the Weakley County Press has a new editor in Josh Lemons. Lemons and myself (Michael Odom) were former co-workers at another newspaper, and now we are back working together for the people of Weakley County.

While our goals are the same in giving the readers of Weakley County the best coverage possible, a little rivalry never hurt anyone.

So each week Lemons and Odom will pick a score for the games involving the four Weakley County teams and a winner for 11-13 games across West Tennessee.

So here are the Week 1 picks:

Dresden (0-0) at Westview (0-0) (Thursday night)

The Lions got the better of Westview last season as they went into the game with a little more game experience. The same is true this season, but will the score be the same?

Odom’s Pick: Dresden 21, Westview 17

Lemons’ Pick: Dresden 14, Westview 7

Perry County (0-0) at Greenfield (0-0)

With Don Pitt back in charge, the Yellowjackets want to get some wins early to gain confidence. This is a game where Greenfield should compete well and have a chance to win.

Odom’s Pick: Greenfield 21, Perry County 14

Lemons’ Pick: Greenfield 28, Perry County 7

Gleason (0-0) at Fulton County (Ky.) (0-0)

This was a 26-point road win for the Bulldogs last season, and this one is on the road also. Gleason’s skill players will look to score early before the heat plays a role late in the game.

Odom’s Pick: Gleason 35, Fulton County (Ky.) 14

Lemons’ Pick: Gleason 28, Fulton County (Ky.) 7

Best of the West

Huntingdon at McKenzie

Odom’s Pick: Huntingdon

Lemons’ Pick: McKenzie

South Gibson at Milan (Thursday night)

Odom’s Pick: South Gibson

Lemons’ Pick: Milan

North Side at Crockett County

Odom’s Pick: Crockett County

Lemons’ Pick: Crockett County

Peabody at USJ

Odom’s Pick: USJ

Lemons’ Pick: Peabody

Dyer County at Dyersburg

Odom’s Pick: Dyersburg

Lemons’ Pick: Dyersburg

Covington at Munford

Odom’s Pick: Covington

Lemons’ Pick: Covington

West Carroll at Gibson County

Odom’s Pick: West Carroll

Lemons’ Pick: West Carroll

Ripley at South Side

Odom’s Pick: Ripley

Lemons’ Pick: Ripley

McNairy Central at Humboldt

Odom’s Pick: Humboldt

Lemons’ Pick: McNairy Central

Ensworth at Union City

Odom’s Pick: Ensworth

Lemons’ Pick: Ensworth

Scotts Hill at Lexington

Odom’s Pick: Lexington

Lemons’ Pick: Lexington

Obion County at Lake County

Odom’s Pick: Obion County

Lemons’ Pick: Lake County