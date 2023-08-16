Lemons vs. Odom Pick’em 2023: Week 1 of high school football
A new season, and the Weakley County Press has a new editor in Josh Lemons. Lemons and myself (Michael Odom) were former co-workers at another newspaper, and now we are back working together for the people of Weakley County.
While our goals are the same in giving the readers of Weakley County the best coverage possible, a little rivalry never hurt anyone.
So each week Lemons and Odom will pick a score for the games involving the four Weakley County teams and a winner for 11-13 games across West Tennessee.
So here are the Week 1 picks:
Dresden (0-0) at Westview (0-0) (Thursday night)
The Lions got the better of Westview last season as they went into the game with a little more game experience. The same is true this season, but will the score be the same?
Odom’s Pick: Dresden 21, Westview 17
Lemons’ Pick: Dresden 14, Westview 7
Perry County (0-0) at Greenfield (0-0)
With Don Pitt back in charge, the Yellowjackets want to get some wins early to gain confidence. This is a game where Greenfield should compete well and have a chance to win.
Odom’s Pick: Greenfield 21, Perry County 14
Lemons’ Pick: Greenfield 28, Perry County 7
Gleason (0-0) at Fulton County (Ky.) (0-0)
This was a 26-point road win for the Bulldogs last season, and this one is on the road also. Gleason’s skill players will look to score early before the heat plays a role late in the game.
Odom’s Pick: Gleason 35, Fulton County (Ky.) 14
Lemons’ Pick: Gleason 28, Fulton County (Ky.) 7
Best of the West
Huntingdon at McKenzie
Odom’s Pick: Huntingdon
Lemons’ Pick: McKenzie
South Gibson at Milan (Thursday night)
Odom’s Pick: South Gibson
Lemons’ Pick: Milan
North Side at Crockett County
Odom’s Pick: Crockett County
Lemons’ Pick: Crockett County
Peabody at USJ
Odom’s Pick: USJ
Lemons’ Pick: Peabody
Dyer County at Dyersburg
Odom’s Pick: Dyersburg
Lemons’ Pick: Dyersburg
Covington at Munford
Odom’s Pick: Covington
Lemons’ Pick: Covington
West Carroll at Gibson County
Odom’s Pick: West Carroll
Lemons’ Pick: West Carroll
Ripley at South Side
Odom’s Pick: Ripley
Lemons’ Pick: Ripley
McNairy Central at Humboldt
Odom’s Pick: Humboldt
Lemons’ Pick: McNairy Central
Ensworth at Union City
Odom’s Pick: Ensworth
Lemons’ Pick: Ensworth
Scotts Hill at Lexington
Odom’s Pick: Lexington
Lemons’ Pick: Lexington
Obion County at Lake County
Odom’s Pick: Obion County
Lemons’ Pick: Lake County