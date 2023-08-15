Graveside services for Mr. Walter Herbert Steed, 88, affectionately known as Buddy, were held at 2 p.m. Friday, August 11, 2023 at Rose Hill Cemetery with Caleb Wray officiating.

Mr. Steed passed away Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital after a brief illness.

He was born in Humboldt, Tenn. to the late Herbert Lee Steed and Mary Lou (Stevens) Steed.

Mr. Steed was a graduate of Humboldt High School. He was well known throughout the area for his trade work as a taxidermist, where he was able to bring joy to many hunters.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Barbara Dollar.

Mr. Steed is survived by his wife of almost 70 years, Nancy (Crawford) Steed; sons, Gary Steed and Jeff Steed; daughter, Ellen Walters; grandchildren, Jeremy Steed, Blake Steed, Amber Trinosky and Kelsha Colvin; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.