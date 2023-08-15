Right to Know August 15, 2023

Sheriff’s Report August 7-13

Information listed for the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 8/8/2023 through 8/13/2023:

Sarah Grace Avent, W/F, 39- violation of probation.

Stephen Vaughn Bailey, W/M, 46- capias.

Robert Brandon Barton, W/M, 41- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Daniel Cody Boone, W/M, 48- capias.

Marcus L. Brady, B/M, 49- criminal impersonation, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.

Steven Michael Brooks, W/M, 57- simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale, or possession of methamphetamines, violation of probation.

Todd Michael Brown, W/M, 34- theft of property, vandalism.

Daniel Shane Burgess, W/M, 32- serving time.

Roger Dale Cothern, W/M, 53- bond revoked.

Kimberly Madison Franks, W/F, 26- capias, violation of probation.

Brett David Gungl, W/M, 44- capias.

Lewis Montrell Jenkins III, B/M, 31- serving time.

Jerry Timothy Keeling, W/M, 56- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

William Nathaniel McKinley, B/M, 25- serving time.

Kameron Lamont Morgan, B/M, 22- violation of probation.

Tyler James Norris, W/M, 20- vandalism.

Earnest Lewis Patrick, B/M, 31- domestic assault, child abuse or neglect (non-violent).

Brittany Nicole Patterson, W/F, 33- capias.

Christina Michelle Pitts, W/F, 38- violation of probation.

Miracle Anne Pounds, W/F, 45- hold for other agency.

Bruce Steven Rishton, W/M, 53- violation of conditions of community supervision.

Larry Raymond Stapleton, W/M, 61- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activties.

Deveion Armond Walker, B/M, 23- violation of probation.

Shana Rai Gordon, W/F, 38- violation of probation.

Erica Nicole Birmingham, W/F, 36- violation of probation.

Mariah Jean Cook, W/F, 21- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Jhanya Unique Cox, B/F, 19- simple possession/casual exchange.

Voskosity Rayon Smith, B/M, 32- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, simple possession/casual exchange, violation stop sign law.

Mister Anthony Burnett, B/M, 29- resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), disorderly conduct.

Brittany Elodia Chavez, W/F, 28- conspiracy to commit, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence.

Derrick Isaiah Jackson, B/M, 20- possession of a handgun while under the influence, violation of implied consent law, underage driving while impaired, open container law, driving without license, violation light law.

Lois Ann Nesbitt, B/F, 60- vandalism, evading arrest, disorderly conduct.

Kristian Filip Palenik, W/M, 19- public intoxication, open container law, violation of alcoholic beverage laws.

Christina Lynn Stepp, W/F, 44- capias.

Rebekah Lee Callins, W/F, 20- harassment (non-verbal threat).

Shana Leigh Reeves, W/F, 45- simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Michael Joseph Harvey, B/M, 45- weekender.

Travis Gregory Janes, W/M, 25- weekender.

Paige Nicole McLemore, W/F, 38- weekender.

Christopher Renard Morris, B/M, 35- weekender.

Michael Todd Pennington, W/M, 47- weekender.

Steven Jerome Wade, B/M, 54- weekender.

Christopher Bernard Wilkes, B/M, 28- weekender.

Police Report August 7-13

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 8/7/2023 through 8/13/2023:

Mariah Jean Cook, H/F, 21, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: August 8, 2023, 22nd and Mitchell; Charges: simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: Ptl. Douglas.

Jhanya Unique Cox, B/F, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 9, 2023, 18th and Mullins; Charges: manufacturing/delivering/selling controlled substance, simple possession. Arresting officer: Sgt. Douglas.

Arvel Lee Deaton, W/M, 51, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 12, 2023, 2012 Ferrell; Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacturing/delivering/selling controlled substance, simple possession. Arresting officer: Lt. Wade.

Roderick Franklin Drawdy, W/M, 51, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 13, 2023, Plaza Shopping Center Lot; Charges: driving under influence, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Keathley.

Christopher Hunter Fitzgerald, W/M, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 7, 2023, 2505 Maple; Charges: disorderly conduct, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Lt. Inv. Rich.

Samantha A. Reasons, W/F, 35, of Gadsden; Arrest date and location: August 13, 2023, 3228 Mitchell Street; Charges: domestic assault, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk . Arresting officer: Sgt. Cooper.

Voskosty Rayon Smith, B/M, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 9, 2023, 18th and Mullins; Charges: Stop sign violation, manufacturing/selling controlled substance, simple possession. Arresting officer: Sgt. Douglas.

Humboldt Court Report

General Sessions

Kevin M. Johnson – DUI

Michael Palmer – contempt of court

Jeremy Lindley – simple possession of meth

Keith Melton – driving on revoked for DUI

Hannah McMillion – contempt of court

Kendal Duncan – driving on revoked DL due to DUI

Lisa Noval – contempt of court

Shayla Lipham – domestic assault (2 counts)

Nicholas Raymer – domestic assault

Denzel Lee – contempt of court, domestic assault

Amarion Mitchell – contempt of court

James N. Halbrook – DUI (2nd)

Joshua Ballard – contempt of court, domestic assault

Haylee Schuler – possession of drug paraphernalia

Cordero Williams – contempt of court

Jacoby Obrian Thompson – reckless endangerment

Brandon T. Blankenship – simple possession meth

Dylan Hudspeth – contempt of court

Christopher Renard Morris – DUI

Martavious Street – simple possession of Schedule VI marijuana, joyriding

Leon T. Holmes – contempt of court, violation of order of protection, vandalism under $1,000

Deveion Walker – domestic assault

Shad Smith – bound over to grand jury for burglary other than habitual non-public building, arson attempt, vandalism up to $1,000

Thomas Pritchard – violation of no contact

Blane A. Keymon – misdemeanor evading, possession of drug paraphernalia

Anita Shivers – vandalism under $1,000

Joshua Lareinze Dickerson – evading, resisting arrest

Ralph Land – domestic assault

Brandon Thomas – contempt of court

Zachary James Tate – DUI

Patsy Smith – contempt of court

Crystal Novay – obstruction of legal process

Devonte Jones – contempt of court

Johnathon Choate – simple possession of meth

Martavious Street – simple possession of marijuana

Edwin Hall – assault, contempt of court (2 counts)

Pedro Ascencio – contempt of court

Donna Lynn Adams – possession of drug paraphernalia

Cody Buchanan – contempt of court (2 counts)

Jeremy Vineyard – contempt of court

Matthew rinks – contempt of court

Ronald Stoots – contempt of court

Chantarra Richardson – DUI

Michael Shaquille McCorry – waived to Grand Jury for domestic assault, controlled substance analogue, possession of fire arm intent to go armed dangerous felon, possession of drug paraphernalia

Steven J. Wade – DUI

Scottie L. Pigue – waived to Grand Jury for possession of a weapon convicted felon, slow poke law

John W. Jones Jr. – domestic assault

DaShanique Lenzie – theft of property under $1,000, attempted financial exploitation of elderly

Teresa Starrett – possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of Schedule II

Keisha Martin – contempt of court

Darrell Brown – contempt of court

Michael Edmond Brown – simple possession of meth, driving without DL

Racheal Black – theft under $1,000

Trina Anderson – domestic assault

Anthony Cartwright Jr. – contempt of court

Shannon Cadet – contempt of court

Jaden Houssel – contempt of court

Civil

Credit Acceptance Corp vs Madison Cobb and Edward Cobb

Cavalry SPV LLC vs Anthony Burke, Ashtin Burke

Tennessee Farmers Mutual Insurance Company as subrogee of Charles and Carol Weems vs Robert Clenney and Emma Coleman

Farmers Home Furniture vs Mickey Porter

Farmers Home Furniture vs Rose Darling

Peyton Sammons vs Justin Glasper and Jessica Williamson

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs Lauren Rae Sundy

Portfolion Recovery Associates LLC vs Jessika Williamson

Click N’ Close Inc vs Bobbie Holmes and any or all occupants

Onemain Financial Group LLC vs Kendra Brysone

Clarksville Health System GP dba Tennova Healthcare Clarksville vs Velma Norment

Landura Management dba Crestwood Place Apartments vs Terry Robertson

Chapm,an Properties vs Zahteema Price and all occupants

Scott Garland and Kim Garland vs Lindsey Powers

Republic Finance LLC vs Carrie Yeager

Republic Finance LLC vs Crystal Pulfer

Farmer’s Home Furniture vs Karrine Patterson

Credit Corp Solutions Inc vs Dahne Velarde

Credit Corp Solutions Inc vs William Chappell

LVNV Funding LLC vs Sharon Starbuck

LVNV Funding LLC vs Rosaland Boyd

Lendmark Financial Services LLC vs Jason Bates and Samantha Bates

Janet Bailey vs Timothy Buckingham

Farmer’s Home Furniture vs Lashell Price

U.S. Bank Trust National Association as trustee of LSRMFMH Master Participation Trust II vs Bruce Reed and any and all occupants

Joseph Yeager vs Tyler Ashton Pipkin

Onemain Financial Group LLC vs Jeremy Hunt

Onemain Financial Group LLC vs Adam Perry

Onemain Financial Group LLC as servicer for Wilmington Trust NA vs Amber Batts

CKS Prime Investments LLC vs Laverne Pennington

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Kiare Jackson

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Dylan Eaton

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Marcus Dewayne Williamson

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Derik D. Taylor

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Tameka Cathey

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Deshoundra Mays

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Robyn Gonzalez

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Margeret C. Harden

Discover Bank vs Marian Ronk

Credit acceptance Corporation vs Kim Price

Stone Creek Financial Inc vs Jessica Clarksville

Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC dba Helena Finance vs Sam Rainwaters

Rental City Property Management vs Andrea Davis, Russell Cain and occupant

Real Estate Transfers

Eric Brandon Foster and wife, Silvia Foster to Juan Bautista and Ana Laura Cano – Trenton – $319,000

Jarrett R. Ragon, Nicole M. Ragon and Kristal K. Ragon Evans to Scott Glen Davis – Dyer – $200,000

Beacon Investment Group, LLC to Diane Louise Burkett – Milan – $242,000

Kasyn Fisher and husband, Ryne A. Fisher to John Marcus Hatley and wife, Lauren Hatley – Medina – $460,000

John M. Hatley and wife, Lauren K. Hatley to Brian Tucker, Jr. and wife, Emily Failia – Medina – $302,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Robert R. Riley and wife, Annette K. Riley – Medina – $344,900

Donald W. Pemberton and wife, Tracy M. Pemberton to Joshua M. Skeens and wife, Megan B. Skeens – Medina – $335,700

Sarah Elizabeth Worrell, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Alfred Lynn Worrell, to MRSS Medina, LLC – Medina – $1,715,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Ramesh K. Bhat and wife, Shylaja Ramesh – Medina – $329,900

Amber Nicole Dycus, Jacqueline R. Ferrett and Robert Alex Stewart, Executor of the Estate of Cecil T. Harris, Jr. to Harvey Austill and Deborah Cross – Rutherford – $43,700

Cami D. Oliver to Mason McDaniel, Alicia Fallon Estes, Anthony Langston and wife, Sabrina Langston – Dyer – $115,540

Trevor C. Castleman to Albert Tristen Pickard – Dyer – $174,000

Debbie J. Milligan to Tracy Pinckley – Trenton – $64,500

Margaret Sparks and husband, Charles Sparks to William Fryberger and wife, Victoria Fryberger – Milan – $74,000

Senior Way, Inc. to Charles Sparks and wife, Margaret Sparks – Milan – $155,000

Casey Lee Lowrance to Kerry T. Sansing and wife, Corinthia D. Sansing – Dyer – $12,400

Simmons MHP. LLC to Matthew Chapman and wife, Kellie Chapman – Trenton – $500,000

Simmons MHP, LLC to Michael Jenkins and David Steele – Trenton – $565,000

Regions Bank to Sheena D. Hardin – Milan – $95,000

Evelia Chavez to Charles Steve Fernandez and wife, Denise Fernandez – Humboldt – $269,000

Stephen Wagler and wife, Nioma R. Wagler to Jeremy Troyer and wife, Margaret Troyer and Michael Troyer – Rutherford – $5,000

Kandis Stephens and Shawn Stephens to James Rainey – Kenton – $63,600

Gregory Sizemore and wife, Tammi Sizemore to Kimberly Evans – Medina – $305,000

Kathy R. Bennett to Dustin Morrison – Trenton – $9,200

Rebecca Henry and husband, Franklin Henry to Priti Advani – Medina – $225,000

Lonnetta Morris and husband, David Morris to Jeremy R. Vonner and wife, Kelly D. Vonner – Medina – $304,369

Alford Farms, LLC to Vernon A. Stults and Carol K. Stults, as Co-Trustees of the Stults Family Trust, – Trenton – $2,000,000

Alan Turner to Helen 28, LLC – Medina – $315,000

Karen Garner and Carla Brewer to Kenneth Tozer – Trenton – $225,000

Darrell Boyd and wife, Virginia Boyd to Jacqueline Y. Freeman – Humboldt – $5,500

David Bunney and wife, Karla Bunney to Wayne H. Marshall and wife, Francis Marshall – Milan – $319,900

Jerry Wynn to Ernest Decker and wife, Sheena Decker – Trenton – $165,000

2JSLLC to Micah E. Pinkley – Milan – $184,900

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Nicholas J. Wile and wife, Natalie M. Wile – Medina – $344.900

Ruben Martinez and wife, Stacy Martinez to Richard Hallenback – Medina – $345,000

U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Terwin Mortgage Trust 2005-10HE – Humboldt – $47,544

Cox Oil Company, Inc. to Tri Star Energy, LLC – Milan – $506,902

Jordan D. Clark and wife, Alexis N. Clark to Sara Elizabeth Ward – Medina – $440,000

John Russell Cavaness to William O. Thompkins and wife, Laurie Tompkins – Trenton – $190,000

Randall Morford to David A. Martin and wife, Mary E. Martin – Trenton – $96,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Caitlin Eversole and husband, Joseph Eversole – Medina – $412,500

Robert Sanders Clark, Jr. and wife, Julie Carol Clark to Joshua Blake Stewart and wife, Marissa Stewart – Bradford – $30,000

Christopher Lynn McGehee and wife, Allison Cerese McGehee to John S. Shelby – Medina – $359,900

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Christopher Lynn McGehee and wife, Allison Cerese McGehee – Medina – $329,900

Ray Rowan to Deborah Gina Milano – Humboldt – $73,000

Tammy Newman Eberle to William Kernz and wife, Emily Kernz – Milan – $55,000

Sandra Belew, Jason Belew, Amy Belew Jones, f/k/a Amy Belew Ary, and Damon Belew to Samuel Smith and wife, Lori Smith – Milan – $45,000

Jessica Westbrook and husband, Brandon Westbrook to Grassroots Residential 3, LLC – Humboldt – $165,000

Freedom Mortgage Corporation to Tom Hartigan – Milan – $85,000

Bruce F. Harrison, Jr., William H. Harrison, and John C. Harrison to Leah McLemore – Milan – $192,000

Marriage Licenses

Tony Duane Grider, Jr. of Trenton and Bernnadette Robinson of Trenton

Scott Lawrence Dawson of Medina and Tina Gail Arnold of Medina

Stephen Forester Crofford, II of Medina and Jamie Leigh Boswell of Medina

Demetrius Lynell Jordan of Erie, Pennsylvania and Mandy Ann Izbicki of Erie, Pennsylvania

Wesley Blake Battaglia of Bradford and Chancy Leigh Gray of Bradford

Christopher Jason Summer of Humboldt and Kayla Nicole Vires of Humboldt

Anna Marie Pierce Chumney of Trenton and Bladen Scott Vega McCall of Trenton

Robert Christian Burczak of Humboldt and Sydney Michelle Willis of Humboldt

Saurabh Kirankumar Barot of Trenton and Coralee Michelle Winberry of Trenton

Jacob Levi Peltz of Milan and Rachel Katherine Smith of Medina

Drmas Arron Salazar of Kempner, Texas and Theresa Elizabeth Neal Quezada of Newark, Delaware

