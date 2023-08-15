Right to Know August 15, 2023
Sheriff’s Report August 7-13
Information listed for the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 8/8/2023 through 8/13/2023:
Sarah Grace Avent, W/F, 39- violation of probation.
Stephen Vaughn Bailey, W/M, 46- capias.
Robert Brandon Barton, W/M, 41- driving on revoked/suspended license.
Daniel Cody Boone, W/M, 48- capias.
Marcus L. Brady, B/M, 49- criminal impersonation, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.
Steven Michael Brooks, W/M, 57- simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale, or possession of methamphetamines, violation of probation.
Todd Michael Brown, W/M, 34- theft of property, vandalism.
Daniel Shane Burgess, W/M, 32- serving time.
Roger Dale Cothern, W/M, 53- bond revoked.
Kimberly Madison Franks, W/F, 26- capias, violation of probation.
Brett David Gungl, W/M, 44- capias.
Lewis Montrell Jenkins III, B/M, 31- serving time.
Jerry Timothy Keeling, W/M, 56- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.
William Nathaniel McKinley, B/M, 25- serving time.
Kameron Lamont Morgan, B/M, 22- violation of probation.
Tyler James Norris, W/M, 20- vandalism.
Earnest Lewis Patrick, B/M, 31- domestic assault, child abuse or neglect (non-violent).
Brittany Nicole Patterson, W/F, 33- capias.
Christina Michelle Pitts, W/F, 38- violation of probation.
Miracle Anne Pounds, W/F, 45- hold for other agency.
Bruce Steven Rishton, W/M, 53- violation of conditions of community supervision.
Larry Raymond Stapleton, W/M, 61- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activties.
Deveion Armond Walker, B/M, 23- violation of probation.
Shana Rai Gordon, W/F, 38- violation of probation.
Erica Nicole Birmingham, W/F, 36- violation of probation.
Mariah Jean Cook, W/F, 21- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.
Jhanya Unique Cox, B/F, 19- simple possession/casual exchange.
Voskosity Rayon Smith, B/M, 32- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, simple possession/casual exchange, violation stop sign law.
Mister Anthony Burnett, B/M, 29- resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), disorderly conduct.
Brittany Elodia Chavez, W/F, 28- conspiracy to commit, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence.
Derrick Isaiah Jackson, B/M, 20- possession of a handgun while under the influence, violation of implied consent law, underage driving while impaired, open container law, driving without license, violation light law.
Lois Ann Nesbitt, B/F, 60- vandalism, evading arrest, disorderly conduct.
Kristian Filip Palenik, W/M, 19- public intoxication, open container law, violation of alcoholic beverage laws.
Christina Lynn Stepp, W/F, 44- capias.
Rebekah Lee Callins, W/F, 20- harassment (non-verbal threat).
Shana Leigh Reeves, W/F, 45- simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.
Michael Joseph Harvey, B/M, 45- weekender.
Travis Gregory Janes, W/M, 25- weekender.
Paige Nicole McLemore, W/F, 38- weekender.
Christopher Renard Morris, B/M, 35- weekender.
Michael Todd Pennington, W/M, 47- weekender.
Steven Jerome Wade, B/M, 54- weekender.
Christopher Bernard Wilkes, B/M, 28- weekender.
Police Report August 7-13
Information listed for the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 8/7/2023 through 8/13/2023:
Mariah Jean Cook, H/F, 21, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: August 8, 2023, 22nd and Mitchell; Charges: simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: Ptl. Douglas.
Jhanya Unique Cox, B/F, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 9, 2023, 18th and Mullins; Charges: manufacturing/delivering/selling controlled substance, simple possession. Arresting officer: Sgt. Douglas.
Arvel Lee Deaton, W/M, 51, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 12, 2023, 2012 Ferrell; Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacturing/delivering/selling controlled substance, simple possession. Arresting officer: Lt. Wade.
Roderick Franklin Drawdy, W/M, 51, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 13, 2023, Plaza Shopping Center Lot; Charges: driving under influence, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Keathley.
Christopher Hunter Fitzgerald, W/M, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 7, 2023, 2505 Maple; Charges: disorderly conduct, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Lt. Inv. Rich.
Samantha A. Reasons, W/F, 35, of Gadsden; Arrest date and location: August 13, 2023, 3228 Mitchell Street; Charges: domestic assault, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk . Arresting officer: Sgt. Cooper.
Voskosty Rayon Smith, B/M, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 9, 2023, 18th and Mullins; Charges: Stop sign violation, manufacturing/selling controlled substance, simple possession. Arresting officer: Sgt. Douglas.
Humboldt Court Report
Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
General Sessions
Kevin M. Johnson – DUI
Michael Palmer – contempt of court
Jeremy Lindley – simple possession of meth
Keith Melton – driving on revoked for DUI
Hannah McMillion – contempt of court
Kendal Duncan – driving on revoked DL due to DUI
Lisa Noval – contempt of court
Shayla Lipham – domestic assault (2 counts)
Nicholas Raymer – domestic assault
Denzel Lee – contempt of court, domestic assault
Amarion Mitchell – contempt of court
James N. Halbrook – DUI (2nd)
Joshua Ballard – contempt of court, domestic assault
Haylee Schuler – possession of drug paraphernalia
Cordero Williams – contempt of court
Jacoby Obrian Thompson – reckless endangerment
Brandon T. Blankenship – simple possession meth
Dylan Hudspeth – contempt of court
Christopher Renard Morris – DUI
Martavious Street – simple possession of Schedule VI marijuana, joyriding
Leon T. Holmes – contempt of court, violation of order of protection, vandalism under $1,000
Deveion Walker – domestic assault
Shad Smith – bound over to grand jury for burglary other than habitual non-public building, arson attempt, vandalism up to $1,000
Thomas Pritchard – violation of no contact
Blane A. Keymon – misdemeanor evading, possession of drug paraphernalia
Anita Shivers – vandalism under $1,000
Joshua Lareinze Dickerson – evading, resisting arrest
Ralph Land – domestic assault
Brandon Thomas – contempt of court
Zachary James Tate – DUI
Patsy Smith – contempt of court
Crystal Novay – obstruction of legal process
Devonte Jones – contempt of court
Johnathon Choate – simple possession of meth
Martavious Street – simple possession of marijuana
Edwin Hall – assault, contempt of court (2 counts)
Pedro Ascencio – contempt of court
Donna Lynn Adams – possession of drug paraphernalia
Cody Buchanan – contempt of court (2 counts)
Jeremy Vineyard – contempt of court
Matthew rinks – contempt of court
Ronald Stoots – contempt of court
Chantarra Richardson – DUI
Michael Shaquille McCorry – waived to Grand Jury for domestic assault, controlled substance analogue, possession of fire arm intent to go armed dangerous felon, possession of drug paraphernalia
Steven J. Wade – DUI
Scottie L. Pigue – waived to Grand Jury for possession of a weapon convicted felon, slow poke law
John W. Jones Jr. – domestic assault
DaShanique Lenzie – theft of property under $1,000, attempted financial exploitation of elderly
Teresa Starrett – possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of Schedule II
Keisha Martin – contempt of court
Darrell Brown – contempt of court
Michael Edmond Brown – simple possession of meth, driving without DL
Racheal Black – theft under $1,000
Trina Anderson – domestic assault
Anthony Cartwright Jr. – contempt of court
Shannon Cadet – contempt of court
Jaden Houssel – contempt of court
Civil
Credit Acceptance Corp vs Madison Cobb and Edward Cobb
Cavalry SPV LLC vs Anthony Burke, Ashtin Burke
Tennessee Farmers Mutual Insurance Company as subrogee of Charles and Carol Weems vs Robert Clenney and Emma Coleman
Farmers Home Furniture vs Mickey Porter
Farmers Home Furniture vs Rose Darling
Peyton Sammons vs Justin Glasper and Jessica Williamson
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs Lauren Rae Sundy
Portfolion Recovery Associates LLC vs Jessika Williamson
Click N’ Close Inc vs Bobbie Holmes and any or all occupants
Onemain Financial Group LLC vs Kendra Brysone
Clarksville Health System GP dba Tennova Healthcare Clarksville vs Velma Norment
Landura Management dba Crestwood Place Apartments vs Terry Robertson
Chapm,an Properties vs Zahteema Price and all occupants
Scott Garland and Kim Garland vs Lindsey Powers
Republic Finance LLC vs Carrie Yeager
Republic Finance LLC vs Crystal Pulfer
Farmer’s Home Furniture vs Karrine Patterson
Credit Corp Solutions Inc vs Dahne Velarde
Credit Corp Solutions Inc vs William Chappell
LVNV Funding LLC vs Sharon Starbuck
LVNV Funding LLC vs Rosaland Boyd
Lendmark Financial Services LLC vs Jason Bates and Samantha Bates
Janet Bailey vs Timothy Buckingham
Farmer’s Home Furniture vs Lashell Price
U.S. Bank Trust National Association as trustee of LSRMFMH Master Participation Trust II vs Bruce Reed and any and all occupants
Joseph Yeager vs Tyler Ashton Pipkin
Onemain Financial Group LLC vs Jeremy Hunt
Onemain Financial Group LLC vs Adam Perry
Onemain Financial Group LLC as servicer for Wilmington Trust NA vs Amber Batts
CKS Prime Investments LLC vs Laverne Pennington
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Kiare Jackson
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Dylan Eaton
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Marcus Dewayne Williamson
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Derik D. Taylor
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Tameka Cathey
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Deshoundra Mays
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Robyn Gonzalez
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Margeret C. Harden
Discover Bank vs Marian Ronk
Credit acceptance Corporation vs Kim Price
Stone Creek Financial Inc vs Jessica Clarksville
Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC dba Helena Finance vs Sam Rainwaters
Rental City Property Management vs Andrea Davis, Russell Cain and occupant
Real Estate Transfers
Eric Brandon Foster and wife, Silvia Foster to Juan Bautista and Ana Laura Cano – Trenton – $319,000
Jarrett R. Ragon, Nicole M. Ragon and Kristal K. Ragon Evans to Scott Glen Davis – Dyer – $200,000
Beacon Investment Group, LLC to Diane Louise Burkett – Milan – $242,000
Kasyn Fisher and husband, Ryne A. Fisher to John Marcus Hatley and wife, Lauren Hatley – Medina – $460,000
John M. Hatley and wife, Lauren K. Hatley to Brian Tucker, Jr. and wife, Emily Failia – Medina – $302,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Robert R. Riley and wife, Annette K. Riley – Medina – $344,900
Donald W. Pemberton and wife, Tracy M. Pemberton to Joshua M. Skeens and wife, Megan B. Skeens – Medina – $335,700
Sarah Elizabeth Worrell, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Alfred Lynn Worrell, to MRSS Medina, LLC – Medina – $1,715,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Ramesh K. Bhat and wife, Shylaja Ramesh – Medina – $329,900
Amber Nicole Dycus, Jacqueline R. Ferrett and Robert Alex Stewart, Executor of the Estate of Cecil T. Harris, Jr. to Harvey Austill and Deborah Cross – Rutherford – $43,700
Cami D. Oliver to Mason McDaniel, Alicia Fallon Estes, Anthony Langston and wife, Sabrina Langston – Dyer – $115,540
Trevor C. Castleman to Albert Tristen Pickard – Dyer – $174,000
Debbie J. Milligan to Tracy Pinckley – Trenton – $64,500
Margaret Sparks and husband, Charles Sparks to William Fryberger and wife, Victoria Fryberger – Milan – $74,000
Senior Way, Inc. to Charles Sparks and wife, Margaret Sparks – Milan – $155,000
Casey Lee Lowrance to Kerry T. Sansing and wife, Corinthia D. Sansing – Dyer – $12,400
Simmons MHP. LLC to Matthew Chapman and wife, Kellie Chapman – Trenton – $500,000
Simmons MHP, LLC to Michael Jenkins and David Steele – Trenton – $565,000
Regions Bank to Sheena D. Hardin – Milan – $95,000
Evelia Chavez to Charles Steve Fernandez and wife, Denise Fernandez – Humboldt – $269,000
Stephen Wagler and wife, Nioma R. Wagler to Jeremy Troyer and wife, Margaret Troyer and Michael Troyer – Rutherford – $5,000
Kandis Stephens and Shawn Stephens to James Rainey – Kenton – $63,600
Gregory Sizemore and wife, Tammi Sizemore to Kimberly Evans – Medina – $305,000
Kathy R. Bennett to Dustin Morrison – Trenton – $9,200
Rebecca Henry and husband, Franklin Henry to Priti Advani – Medina – $225,000
Lonnetta Morris and husband, David Morris to Jeremy R. Vonner and wife, Kelly D. Vonner – Medina – $304,369
Alford Farms, LLC to Vernon A. Stults and Carol K. Stults, as Co-Trustees of the Stults Family Trust, – Trenton – $2,000,000
Alan Turner to Helen 28, LLC – Medina – $315,000
Karen Garner and Carla Brewer to Kenneth Tozer – Trenton – $225,000
Darrell Boyd and wife, Virginia Boyd to Jacqueline Y. Freeman – Humboldt – $5,500
David Bunney and wife, Karla Bunney to Wayne H. Marshall and wife, Francis Marshall – Milan – $319,900
Jerry Wynn to Ernest Decker and wife, Sheena Decker – Trenton – $165,000
2JSLLC to Micah E. Pinkley – Milan – $184,900
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Nicholas J. Wile and wife, Natalie M. Wile – Medina – $344.900
Ruben Martinez and wife, Stacy Martinez to Richard Hallenback – Medina – $345,000
U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Terwin Mortgage Trust 2005-10HE – Humboldt – $47,544
Cox Oil Company, Inc. to Tri Star Energy, LLC – Milan – $506,902
Jordan D. Clark and wife, Alexis N. Clark to Sara Elizabeth Ward – Medina – $440,000
John Russell Cavaness to William O. Thompkins and wife, Laurie Tompkins – Trenton – $190,000
Randall Morford to David A. Martin and wife, Mary E. Martin – Trenton – $96,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Caitlin Eversole and husband, Joseph Eversole – Medina – $412,500
Robert Sanders Clark, Jr. and wife, Julie Carol Clark to Joshua Blake Stewart and wife, Marissa Stewart – Bradford – $30,000
Christopher Lynn McGehee and wife, Allison Cerese McGehee to John S. Shelby – Medina – $359,900
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Christopher Lynn McGehee and wife, Allison Cerese McGehee – Medina – $329,900
Ray Rowan to Deborah Gina Milano – Humboldt – $73,000
Tammy Newman Eberle to William Kernz and wife, Emily Kernz – Milan – $55,000
Sandra Belew, Jason Belew, Amy Belew Jones, f/k/a Amy Belew Ary, and Damon Belew to Samuel Smith and wife, Lori Smith – Milan – $45,000
Jessica Westbrook and husband, Brandon Westbrook to Grassroots Residential 3, LLC – Humboldt – $165,000
Freedom Mortgage Corporation to Tom Hartigan – Milan – $85,000
Bruce F. Harrison, Jr., William H. Harrison, and John C. Harrison to Leah McLemore – Milan – $192,000
Marriage Licenses
Tony Duane Grider, Jr. of Trenton and Bernnadette Robinson of Trenton
Scott Lawrence Dawson of Medina and Tina Gail Arnold of Medina
Stephen Forester Crofford, II of Medina and Jamie Leigh Boswell of Medina
Demetrius Lynell Jordan of Erie, Pennsylvania and Mandy Ann Izbicki of Erie, Pennsylvania
Wesley Blake Battaglia of Bradford and Chancy Leigh Gray of Bradford
Christopher Jason Summer of Humboldt and Kayla Nicole Vires of Humboldt
Anna Marie Pierce Chumney of Trenton and Bladen Scott Vega McCall of Trenton
Robert Christian Burczak of Humboldt and Sydney Michelle Willis of Humboldt
Saurabh Kirankumar Barot of Trenton and Coralee Michelle Winberry of Trenton
Jacob Levi Peltz of Milan and Rachel Katherine Smith of Medina
Drmas Arron Salazar of Kempner, Texas and Theresa Elizabeth Neal Quezada of Newark, Delaware
