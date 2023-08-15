Annual FFA bbq, auction just around the corner

by DANNY WADE | Senior Editor

dwade@hchronicle.net

It is August and people are geared up for football, but in Humboldt, people are also anticipating the annual FFA Alumni BBQ & Auction. This year’s event will be Saturday, August 26 at Bailey Park.

This year, FFA director Jason Wiles said things are changing up a bit, “This year, the silent auction will be held inside the building (at Bailey Park). The silent auction starts and 9 (a.m.) and ends at 10 (a.m.). The live auction starts at 10:20 (a.m.) in the pavilion. Barbecue begins at 11 (a.m.) until they sell out.”

Gary Williams will again be the auctioneer.

Wiles said the world famous Luckey BBQ will be sold by the plate or by the pound. Plate combo includes a sandwich, chips and drink. Combos or a pound are only $10 each. You can eat in or take it out.

Last week, Wiles said this year there are lots and lots of items being donated with upwards of 300 items. Many of these will be sold in lots. He said lots could range from three items to 35 items.

Up for auction once again is the Luckey shrimp boil for a designated amount of people, but if the lucky winner has a larger group, an additional fee could be arranged to satisfy the extra mouths to feed.

A new auction item this year is not really an item. Local singer/musician Scott Myatt has donated a 3-hour performance. This would be perfect for a company party, class reunion, birthday party or practically any event. Myatt is a favorite performer in West Tennessee.

Another nice item on the auction block is a kid’s toy riding tractor. Wiles said this has a $200 value.

Of course there will be the usual FFA auction items such as

pocket knives, power tools, hand tools, tool bags, multi-tool sets, wireless ear buds, Christmas décoré some with the antique truck and greenery, lawn spreader, various hardware of nuts and bolts, weed killer, lawn decorations, coconut liner planting baskets, subscriptions to the Humboldt Chronicle and so much more.

Wiles said some of the lots will include items for chickens, for horses and for pest control.

Wiles said funds from the auction are used specifically for FFA activities and events. Each year, Wiles take students to the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Ind. in November. The conference includes workshops for students to attend, tours and the main conference session. Wiles also has a retreat planned during fall break to take students to Patti’s 1881 Settlement in Grand Rivers, Ky. in Land Between the Lakes. Funds also go toward student competitions and other FFA/school projects.

By supporting the FFA Alumni BBQ & Auction, you are not only helping out current FFA students and programs, but you can find some bargains. It is a win-win opportunity. Make plans to attend.

For more information about the Humboldt FFA Alumni BBQ & Auction or to donate auction items, email Jason Wiles at wilesjw01@gmail.com.