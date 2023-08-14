Gibson County, Weakley County high school fall sports Week 1 box scores

Week 1 of the high school fall season has arrived. Here are the box scores for athletic events involving teams from Gibson County and Weakley County:

MONDAY

Volleyball

South Gibson 3, Gibson County 2 (27-25, 16-25, 25-19, 20-25, 15-11)

Service points: SG – Addison Flowers 19, Mary Jones 11. Kills: SG – Sydney Scott 5; GC – Sania Reaves 10, Georgia Lannom 8, Ella Kate McCurdy 7. Assists: GC – Hannah Prestininzi 34. Aces: SG – Flowers 3; GC – Lannom 6, Prestininzi 5, McCurdy 5, Rachel Edwards 5. Blocks: GC – Reaves 4, Prestininzi 2. Digs: SG – Flowers 18; GC – McCurdy 8, Chloe Allmon 6, Olivia Williams 6, Prestininzi 5. Records: SG 1-0; GC 0-1.

Camden 3, Milan 0 (27-25, 25-19, 25-19)

Records: M 0-1.

Westview 3, Obion County 1

Records: W 1-0.