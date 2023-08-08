Right to Know August 8, 2023

Sheriff’s Report July 31-August 6

Information listed for the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 7/31/2023 through 8/6/2023:

Walker Dre Brasher, W/M, 27- hold for other agency.

John Eric Schoonover, W/M, 48- violation of order of protection/restraining order, aggravated burglary of a habitation, theft of property.

Brigitte Nicole McDaniel, W/F, 43- violation of probation.

Tevin Devon Cole, B/M, 32- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, simple possession /casual exchange.

Buford Will Barrett, W/M, 49- violation of conditions of community supervision, knowingly falsify sex offender registry.

Herbert Keith Cook, B/M, 48- violation of probation.

Valerie Lynette Curry, B/F, 57- violation of probation.

Joshua Larenze Dickerson, B/M, 25- violation of probation (circuit).

Demonze Dantrell Dowell, B/M, 20- capias.

Damen Ray Edwards, W/M, 21- violation of probation.

Thomas Kelly Hardy, W/M, 30- contempt of court.

Robert Anthony Hughes, W/M, 53- aggravated assault, criminal trespass.

Claude Andrew Jackson, W/M, 46- criminal trespass, vandalism, prohibited weapons, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Rontravieon Isiah Jestice, B/M, 22- violation of probation.

Dakota Lane Smith, W/M, 27- capias.

Adrian Kevon Swanigan, B/M, 37- aggravated assault, false imprisonment.

Takellia Quneshia Thomas, B/F, 30- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, simple possession/casual exchange, attachment order.

Deyonte Ladarius Warren, B/M, 27- capias.

Henry Lee Hunt, B/M, 71- domestic assault.

Timothy Benton Kail, W/M, 37- capias.

Antelmo Vasquez Santos, W/M, 23- leaving scene of accident, driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law, driving without license.

Sonya Nichole Smith, B/F, 38- domestic assault.

Adrian Kevon Swanigan, B/M, 37- coercion of witness (threat), unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Christopher Wilson, W/M, 48- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Matthew Carl Dark, W/M, 30- attachment order.

Robert Brandon Fargarson, W/M, 36- fugitive from justice.

Adam Michael Higgins, W/M, 23- disorderly conduct.

Dennis Wayne Sheppard, W/M, 44- violation of probation, attachment order.

Michael Allen Smith, B/M, 26- attachment order.

Brandon Eugene Townsent, W/M, 45- violation of probation.

Troy Aeron Whitmore, B/M, 55- criminal trespass, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), disorderly conduct.

John Hendrix Kolwyck Jr., W/M, 44- capias, violation of probation.

Richard Blake Criswell, W/M, 29- aggravated assault.

Kimani Touassint, B/M, 51- simple possession/casual exchange.

Chad Justin Reece, W/M, 26- driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law.

Ronnie Joe Clark, W/M, 56- contempt of court.

Kathy Leigh McCaslin, W/F, 65- worthless checks.

Candace Denise Moffatt, W/F, 51- weekender.

Teresa B. Moran, W/F, 71- weekender.

Chantarra Danielle Richardson, B/F, 24- weekender.

Larry Gene Frye II, W/M, 49- weekender.

Michael Joseph Harvey, B/M, 45- weekender.

Akaya Nichole Holland, W/F, 30- weekender.

Paige Nicole McLemore, W/F, 38- weekender.

Michael Todd Pennington, W/M, 47- weekender.

Bradley Joe Potts, W/M, 38- weekender.

Juan Israel Rodriguez-Romo, W/M, 29- weekender.

Zachary James Tate, W/M, 24- weekender.

Christopher Bernard Wilkes, B/M, 28- weekender.

Vondal Radean Davidson, W/M, 52- weekender.

Police Report July 31-August 6

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 7/31/2023 through 8/6/2023:

Taisheonna L. Cooper, B/F, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 6, 2023, Stop and Shop; Charges: criminal trespassing. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Valerie Lynnette Curry, B/F, 57, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 2, 2023, 913 Patton Street; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Sgt. Fleming.

Joshua Larenze Dickerson, B/M, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 8, 2023, HPD; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Lt. Bomer.

Demonze Dantrell Dowell, B/M, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 8, 2023, HPD; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bowens.

Henry Lee Hunt, B/M, 71, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 5, 2023, Walmart Parking Lot; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Phillips.

Terry Eugene McCorkle, W/M, 56, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 6, 2023, 1312 Burrow; Charges: aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, possession of weapon in commission of felony, possession of handgun while under influence. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.

Chad Allen Mills, W/M, 42, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 3, 2023, Ingram Street; Charges: simple possession. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bowens.

Sonya Nicole Smith, B/F, 38, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: August 5, 2023, Walmart Parking Lot; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Phillips.

Ananias Snipes, B/M, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 6, 2023, 1312 Burrow; Charges: aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, possession of Schedule VI drug, possession of weapon in commission of felony, possession of handgun while under influence. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.

Adrian Swanigan, B/F, 37, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 3, 2023, Charges: simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hill.

Adrian Swanigan, B/F, 37, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 3, 2023, 2550 Elmwood Drive; Charges: coercion of witness, false imprisonment (MISD), aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bowens.

Takellia Quinisha Thomas, B/F, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: August 8, 2023, Heritage Inn; Charges: possession Schedule II drug, simple possession. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bowens.

Santos Antelmo Vasquez, H/M, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 31, 2023, 704 Craddock; Charges: driving without a license, driving under influence, leaving scene of accident, violation implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Real Estate Transfers

Brannon J. Pearson and spouse, Samuel Michael Pearson to Robert DelGiorno and wife, Carla DelGiorno – Humboldt – $305,000

Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – Medina – $46,500

Karen L. Kyle, Successor Trustee of the Evelyn J. Rawdon Revocable Living Trust, to Blake Spellings and Jack Carthel Finch – Dyer – $54,560

Robert L. Basler and wife, Linda M. Bazen-Basler to Jeffrey F. Tullos and spouse, Austin L. Jones – Humboldt – $300,000

Southern Development Company, Inc. to Aubrey Guy Dowell Jr. – Humboldt – $18,000

Angie Adams, Administrator to the Estate of Anthony “Andy” Elliott, to Raven Turner and Jonathan Jones – Milan – $259,900

Edna Katherine Jones and Pamela Carrigan, Kim Newton, Robert Carrington, Jr. as the heirs of Robert Wayne Carrington Sr., to Douglas R. Duncan and Karen D. Duncan, Trustees of the Douglas R. Duncan and Karen D. Duncan Trust – Dyer – $215,000

Daniel F. Evans and wife, Kimberly Evans to Sundeep Yanamala and wife, Sweta Swaroop – Medina – $524,000

Thomas Andy King and wife, Mary Charlene King to Lofton Brothers Partnership – Dyer – $350,000

William Martin Jr., by and through his Attorney-in-Fact Anne Short, to Ronal Schrader and Jill Holden – Humboldt – $325,000

Michael P. Schemer II, Bryonne A. Schemer, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact Michael P. Schemer II, and Alonnya M. Schemer, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact Michael P. Schemer, to Danny L. Smith and wife, Joan P. Smith – Humboldt – $192,000

Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael Presson – Medina – $46,500

Alpha Investment Holdings, LLC and Beverly Spellings to Corey D. Hendrix and wife, Alexandria N. Hendrix – Dyer – $125,000

Don L. Dorval and wife, Elizabeth A. Dorval to James Willard Berry Jr. – Trenton – $14,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to PJ Realty 889, LLC – Medina – $329,900

William Kastner and wife, Carrie Kastner to Roydell Herron Jr. and wife, Markita Herron – Medina – $471,000

W.F. Jones, Jr. and spouse, Cathey M. Jones to Eric P. Egbert – Humboldt – $9,300

Thomas Mikkelsen and wife, Cindy Mikkelsen to Jennifer Garrett and Ann Burmania – Dyer – $144,000

James Robert Neill, Benjamin James Sturdivant, a/k/a B.J. Sturdivant, and Brandy Green to Jeffrey G. Holt and wife, Kimberly P. Holt – Trenton – $92,000

Carmen M. Pruett, f/k/a Carmen M. Lawton, to Jack Wayne East and wife, Dee Ann East and Robert Allen East – Dyer – $46,000

John David King, Jr. to Hunter Walker and wife, Jessie Walker – Medina – $219,000

W.L. Patterson to George L. Baker and wife, Patricia J. Baker – Milan – $150,000

Todd James to Kaleb Dinwiddie – Trenton – $150,000

Craig D. Moore, Kim D. Moore, Valerie A. Moore and Rosalind E. Brooks to Joshua Youmans – $3,000

Preston M. Butler to Keith Gurley – Kenton – $145,000

Debbie Howard to Grassroots Residential 2, LLC – Milan – $70,000

Kenneth Oliver and wife, Susan D. Oliver to Timothy A. Hutcherson – Dyer – $39,000

Jessica Powers to Ryne Fisher and wife, Kasyn Fisher – Humboldt – $590,000

Eric Brandon Foster and wife, Silvia Foster to Juan Bautista and Ana Laura Cano – Trenton – $319,000

Jarrett R. Ragon, Nicole M. Ragon and Kristal K. Ragon Evans to Scott Glen Davis – Dyer – $200,000

Beacon Investment Group, LLC to Diane Louise Burkett – Milan – $242,000

Kasyn Fisher and husband, Ryne A. Fisher to John Marcus Hatley and wife, Lauren Hatley – Medina – $460,000

John M. Hatley and wife, Lauren K. Hatley to Brian Tucker, Jr. and wife, Emily Failia – Medina – $302,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Robert R. Riley and wife, Annette K. Riley – Medina – $344,900

Donald W. Pemberton and wife, Tracy M. Pemberton to Joshua M. Skeens and wife, Megan B. Skeens – Medina – $335,700

Sarah Elizabeth Worrell, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Alfred Lynn Worrell, to MRSS Medina, LLC – Medina – $1,715,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Ramesh K. Bhat and wife, Shylaja Ramesh – Medina – $329,900

Amber Nicole Dycus, Jacqueline R. Ferrett and Robert Alex Stewart, Executor of the Estate of Cecil T. Harris, Jr. to Harvey Austill and Deborah Cross – Rutherford – $43,700

Cami D. Oliver to Mason McDaniel, Alicia Fallon Estes, Anthony Langston and wife, Sabrina Langston – Dyer – $115,540

Trevor C. Castleman to Albert Tristen Pickard – Dyer – $174,000

Debbie J. Milligan to Tracy Pinckley – Trenton – $64,500

Margaret Sparks and husband, Charles Sparks to William Fryberger and wife, Victoria Fryberger – Milan – $74,000

Senior Way, Inc. to Charles Sparks and wife, Margaret Sparks – Milan – $155,000

Casey Lee Lowrance to Kerry T. Sansing and wife, Corinthia D. Sansing – Dyer – $12,400

Simmons MHP. LLC to Matthew Chapman and wife, Kellie Chapman – Trenton – $500,000

Simmons MHP, LLC to Michael Jenkins and David Steele – Trenton – $565,000

Regions Bank to Sheena D. Hardin – Milan – $95,000

Evelia Chavez to Charles Steve Fernandez and wife, Denise Fernandez – Humboldt – $269,000

Stephen Wagler and wife, Nioma R. Wagler to Jeremy Troyer and wife, Margaret Troyer and Michael Troyer – Rutherford – $5,000

Kandis Stephens and Shawn Stephens to James Rainey – Kenton – $63,600

Gregory Sizemore and wife, Tammi Sizemore to Kimberly Evans – Medina – $305,000

Kathy R. Bennett to Dustin Morrison – Trenton – $9,200

Amber Nicole Dycus, Jacqueline R. Ferrett and Robert Alex Stewart, Executor of the Estate of Cecil T. Harris, Jr. to Harvey Austill and Deborah Cross – Rutherford – $43,700

Rebecca Henry and husband, Franklin Henry to Priti Advani – Medina – $225,000

Lonnetta Morris and husband, David Morris to Jeremy R. Vonner and wife, Kelly D. Vonner – Medina – $304,369

Alford Farms, LLC to Vernon A. Stults and Carol K. Stults, as Co-Trustees of the Stults Family Trust, – Trenton – $2,000,000

Alan Turner to Helen 28, LLC – Medina – $315,000

Karen Garner and Carla Brewer to Kenneth Tozer – Trenton – $225,000

Darrell Boyd and wife, Virginia Boyd to Jacqueline Y. Freeman – Humboldt – $5,500

David Bunney and wife, Karla Bunney to Wayne H. Marshall and wife, Francis Marshall – Milan – $319,900

Jerry Wynn to Ernest Decker and wife, Sheena Decker – Trenton – $165,000

2JSLLC to Micah E. Pinkley – Milan – $184,900

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Nicholas J. Wile and wife, Natalie M. Wile – Medina – $344.900

Ruben Martinez and wife, Stacy Martinez to Richard Hallenback – Medina – $345,000

U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Terwin Mortgage Trust 2005-10HE – Humboldt – $47,544

Cox Oil Company, Inc. to Tri Star Energy, LLC – Milan – $506,902

Jordan D. Clark and wife, Alexis N. Clark to Sara Elizabeth Ward – Medina – $440,000

John Russell Cavaness to William O. Thompkins and wife, Laurie Tompkins – Trenton – $190,000

Randall Morford to David A. Martin and wife, Mary E. Martin – Trenton – $96,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Caitlin Eversole and husband, Joseph Eversole – Medina – $412,500

Robert Sanders Clark, Jr. and wife, Julie Carol Clark to Joshua Blake Stewart and wife, Marissa Stewart – Bradford – $30,000

Christopher Lynn McGehee and wife, Allison Cerese McGehee to John S. Shelby – Medina – $359,900

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Christopher Lynn McGehee and wife, Allison Cerese McGehee – Medina – $329,900

Ray Rowan to Deborah Gina Milano – Humboldt – $73,000

Tammy Newman Eberle to William Kernz and wife, Emily Kernz – Milan – $55,000

Sandra Belew, Jason Belew, Amy Belew Jones, f/k/a Amy Belew Ary, and Damon Belew to Samuel Smith and wife, Lori Smith – Milan – $45,000

Jessica Westbrook and husband, Brandon Westbrook to Grassroots Residential 3, LLC – Humboldt – $165,000

Freedom Mortgage Corporation to Tom Hartigan – Milan – $85,000

Bruce F. Harrison, Jr., William H. Harrison, and John C. Harrison to Leah McLemore – Milan – $192,000