Michael Payne

Funeral services for Mr. Michael Edward Payne, 71, were held at 2 p.m. Friday, August 4, 2023 in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home with Kurt Brown officiating. Burial followed in Gibson County Memory Gardens.

Mr. Payne passed away Monday, July 31, 2023, at Henry County Medical Center in Paris, Tenn.

He was born in Memphis, Tenn. to the late Hugh Holland Payne and Florine Stewart Temple. Mr. Payne was a graduate of Gibson High School. He worked for Milan Army Ammunition Plant for 32 years. He thoroughly enjoyed being with his family at the river in Springville, riding his Polaris, John Deere mower and having his fur baby, Bruizer, by his side.

Mr. Payne was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Jack and Madie Stewart; and sister, Glenda Dye.

He is survived by his wife of almost 52 years, Deborah Whitehead Payne; second father figure to Leigh Anne Brown and husband Rodney; second grandfather to Kurt Brown and wife Amanda; great-grandson, Jace; brother, Steve Stanley; sisters, Janice Sulick and husband Ron, and Debbi Sands and husband Steve.

