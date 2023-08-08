Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Louise Long, 91, were held at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 7, 2023 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel with Scott Bloodworth officiating. Burial followed in the Salem Presbyterian Cemetery near Gadsden, Tenn. Visitation was Monday from 12 p.m. until service time.

Mrs. Long, a retired employee of Wilson Sporting Goods and member of the Humboldt Church of Christ, passed away on Thursday, August 3, 2023 in the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leamon Lee and Annie Lou Woods; a daughter, Beverly Long; two sons, Ricky Long and Michael Long; and former husband, Walter Long.

Mrs. Long is survived by three sisters, Wilma Jean Brown Lynch of Olive Branch, Miss., Dorothy Jones of Columbia, Tenn. and Reba Smith of Milan, Tenn.; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.