Harry O’Neal Fonville passed away on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Weakley County Nursing Home.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden, Tenn. with Rev. Steven Fonville officiating. Burial was at Follis Chapel Church Cemetery.

Mr. Fonville was born August 5, 1938 to the late John Burnace Fonville Sr. and Annie Bet Graves Fonville of Humboldt, Tenn..

He retired from Tom’s Snack Foods after many years of service. Later, he worked for Dyersburg State Community College in Trenton, Tenn. He was a member of New Shiloh Church in Humboldt.

Mr. Fonville is survived by his second wife, Shirley Fonville of Dresden; a brother, James Ray (Debbie) Fonville; and two stepdaughters, Mary Ann Bailey and Becky White.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, ShirleyBaker Fonville; and siblings, Burnace Fonville Jr., Dorothy Nell Fonville, Glenn Edward Fonville, Harold Wayne Fonville and Charles Davis Fonville.