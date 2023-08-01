Right to Know August 1, 2023

Sheriff’s Report – July 24-30

Information listed for the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 7/24/2023 through 7/30/2023:

Michael Todd Pennington, W/M, 48- weekender.

Oliver John Sikes, W/M, 28- domestic assault.

Joseph Brian Moss, W/M, 41- identity theft/use of another’s information, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, maintaining a drug house.

Dustin Wayne Page, W/M, 38- identity theft/use of another’s information, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, maintaining a drug house

Kenneth Carnell Belew Jr., B/M, 46- violation of conditions of community supervision.

Jeff David Buchanan, W/M, 49- resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), violation of probation.

Shannon Rose Cadet, W/F, 43- capias, violation of probation.

Anthony Lawrence Gooch, B/M, 60- bond revoked.

Tyler Alan Hill, W/M, 21- aggravated assault, aggravated burglary.

Amanda Rose Hinson, W/F, 54- capias.

John Wesley Jones Jr., B/M, 30- capias.

Collin Michael Lee, B/M, 22- violation probation.

Dalton Lynn Lindsey, W/M, 24- capias, violation of probation.

Rayshawn Christopher Marcell, B/M, 23- violation of order of protection/restraining order.

Keisha Desirae Martin, B/F, 29- violation of probation

Teresa B. Moran, W/F, 72- weekender.

Salma Anwaar Nasim, W/F, 32- simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, improper display of plates.

Anthony Glenn Patterson, W/M, 65- violation of probation.

Tristan Bautista Pimentel, W/F, 28- evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, improper lane usage, violation stop sign law, bond revoked.

Jeremy Todd Pinckley, W/M, 36- simple possession/casual exchange, driving under the influence second offense, violation of implied consent law.

Colten Aaron Reed, W/M, 33- capias.

Sean Michael Rhodes, W/M, 36- harassment (non-verbal threat), violation of probation.

Bruce Dylan Sims, W/M, 27- aggravated assault.

Jeremy S. Vinyard, W/M, 35- violation of probation.

Zachary Wade Ward, W/M, 33- capias.

Kermit Weatherholt Sr., W/M, 54- capias.

Dawn Lanel Kyle, W/F, 42- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Tyler Alan Hill, W/M, 21- reckless endangerment, murder first degree, vandalism, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies.

Luis Adolfo Mendoza-Mendez, W/M, 33- evading arrest, driving without license, speeding.

Billie Joe Salyer, Jr., W/M, 54- public intoxication.

Michael Edmond Brown, W/M, 50- Schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license, window tint.

Keasha Starr Halliburton, W/F, 29- vandalism, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), driving under the influence first offense, violation f implied consent law.

John Wesley Jones Jr., B/M, 30- domestic assault.

Robert Wayne Brown, W/M, 34- violation of probation.

Brandon Nicholas Vestal, W/M, 30- attachment order.

Anthony Lawrence Gooch, B/M, 60- aggravated assault, assault on first responder, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), evading arrest.

Michael Shane Patterson, W/M, 47- simple possession/casual exchange, driving under the influence first offense, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Cynshawn L. Johnson, B/F, 36- aggravated assault.

Michael Joseph Harvey, B/M, 45- weekender.

Lauren Nicole Moss, W/F, 35- identity theft/use of another’s information, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, maintaining a drug house

Charles Walter Taylor II, B/M, 33- fraudulent use/illegal possession of a credit/ATM card.

Joshua Larenze Dickerson, B/M, 26- weekender.

Ruben Orozco Garcia, W/M, 38- weekender.

Anthony Steven Giustino Jr., W/M, 24- weekender.

Akaya Nichole Holland, W/F, 30- weekender.

Keith Dwight Melton, B/M, 50- weekender.

Christopher Renard Morris, B/M, 36- weekender.

Chantarra D. Richardson, B/F, 24- weekender.

Ann Janette Samples, W/F, 45- weekender.

Christopher Bernard Wilkes, B/M, 28- weekender.

Police Report July 24-30

Information listed for the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 7/24/2023 through 7/30/2023:

Latoya Camille Bates, B/F, 49, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 28, 2023, Walmart; Charges: theft of property, burglary. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.

Tyler Allen Hill, W/M, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 24, 2023, HPD Parking lot; Charges: aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, attempted murder first degree, reckless endangerment, vandalism, possession of weapon in commission of felony. Arresting officer: Lt. Rich.

Michael Jack Patterson, W/M, 40, of Gasden; Arrest date and location: July 28, 2023, 1420 Sunset; Charges: manufacturing/selling/controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless endangerment. Arresting officer: Kevin Hill.

Billy Joe Salyer, W/M, 54, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 26, 2023, Wyatt’s Laundry; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl. Douglas.

Samuel Clay Sikes, W/M, 43, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 28, 2023, 1420 Sunset; Charges: evading arrest, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Kevin Hill.