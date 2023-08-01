Jason Ray Tubbs, a beloved member of the Humboldt community, passed away on July 27, 2023 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

He was born on October 16, 1970 in Jackson, Tenn. to Ray and Ann Tubbs.

Striving to be the hands and feet of Jesus, Mr. Tubbs dedicated his life to serving his community in a multitude of ways. A deacon of The Church at Sugar Creek, he was known for his willingness to serve and help others in any capacity whenever asked.

Mr. Tubbs served as the first fire chief of the Fruitland Fire Department Station 6, was a member of Humboldt Masonic Lodge #202 and was currently serving as the president of the Humboldt FFA Alumni Association. A love for his community prompted him to enter county government where he was currently serving as the Gibson County commissioner of District 6 and was a member of the following committees for the Gibson County Government: EMS Committee, Fire Committee, Jail Committee, Road Committee, Veterans Committee and Juvenile Court Committee. Mr. Tubbs was currently serving on the board for the Tri-State Theater Convention. In his professional endeavors, he served the State of Tennessee as a right of way agent supervisor. He was also a co-owner of Humboldt Plaza 3 Theater and Peoples Furniture Company of Humboldt, where he brought joy and comfort to countless individuals.

Known for his warm heart and vibrant personality, Mr. Tubbs leaves behind numerous cherished memories with those who had the pleasure of knowing him. His kind spirit touched the lives of everyone he met and made an indelible impact on the community he called home.

He is survived by his devoted wife, CaRae Tubbs; daughter, Anna Claire Tubbs; sons, Rone David Sewell and Timothy McCoy Sewell; his parents, Ray and Ann Tubbs; and sister, Amy Tubbs McCoy and her husband Kevin.

Family and friends will gather to pay their respects at The Church at Sugar Creek located at 3400 E. Mitchell St. in Humboldt on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with Masonic Funeral Rites being held at 8 p.m. Visitation will resume on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 from 12 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. A funeral service celebrating his life will be held at The Church at Sugar Creek on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, starting at 2 p.m. with Dr. Greg McFadden officiating. Burial will follow in Antioch Cemetery.

Those honoring him as pallbearers will be Michael Longmire, Tyler Longmire, Logan Longmire, Rone Sewell, McCoy Sewell and Trey Lynch. Honorary pallbearers will be Ricky Barton, Michael Morgan, Harry Davidson and Hunter Hensley.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Church at Sugar Creek Building Fund or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.