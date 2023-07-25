Right to Know – July 25, 2023

Sheriff’s Report July 16-23

Information listed for the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 7/17/2023 through 7/23/2023:

Pedro Ascencio, W/M, 21- violation of probation.

Tobias Tyquan Broyles, B/M, 19- capias.

Anthony Bernard Cartwright, Jr., B/M, 36- domestic assault, attachment order.

James Owen Crider, W/M, 57- attachment order.

Clay Parkins Elliott, W/M, 26- Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Victor Dwayne Epperson, W/M, 62- domestic assault.

Rita Faye Epperson, W/F, 60- domestic assault.

Billy Garrison, W/M, 52- domestic assault.

Kevin O’Neil Huddleston, B/M, 41- capias, violation of probation.

Julian Parnell Jones, B/M, 40- public intoxication.

Shayla Etghay Lipham, W/F, 39- domestic assault.

Matthew Randal Rinks, W/M, 41- violation of probation.

Teressa Mae Starrett, W/F, 51- child abuse or neglect (non-violent), contraband in penal institution, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Joshua Jacob Sutcliffe, W/M, 32- failure to appear.

Ramona Kay Hendon, W/F, 54- violation of probation.

Michael Dwayne Holland, W/M, 40- harassment (non-verbal threat).

Amy Marie Holland, W/F, 47- accessory after the fact.

Clay Parkins Elliott, W/M, 26- simple possession/casual exchange.

Amber Michelle Morris, W/F, 35-disorderly conduct.

Jasmine Marie Pearson, B/F, 30- failure to provide proof of insurance, driving on revoked/suspended license, driving on right side of the road, attachment order.

Mariquiaus Dreshaw Pettigrew, B/M, 31- evading arrest, falsification of drug test result, possession of controlled substance analog, reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Deontrae Jawaun Sangster, B/M, 20- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, violation stop sign law.

Rayshawn Christopher Marcell, B/M, 23- violation of protection/restraining order, aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Kevin Lynn Jones, W/M, 35- violation of probation.

Joshua Jacob Sutcliffe, W/M, 32- aggravated assault, theft of property, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related.

Toney Allen Cooper, W/M, 65- Schedule II drug violations.

Michael Edward Armstrong, W/M, 56- driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law, failure to exercise due care.

Zackevious Tevin Payne, B/M, 28- criminal littering, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, falsification of drug test result, failure to provide proof of insurance, no drivers license, speeding.

Kimani Touassint Hunt, B/M, 51- public intoxication.

Julian Parnell Jones, B/M, 40- public intoxication.

Darrell Cartier Brown, B/M, 35- violation of probation.

Alan Dewayne Davis, W/M, 40- Harassment (non-verbal threat).

Kelly Dewayne Grooms, W/M, 58- serving time.

Akaya Nichole Holland, W/F, 30- weekender.

Joe Howard Minton, W/M, 67- assault.

Teresa B. Moran, W/F, 72- weekender.

Ann Janette Samples, W/F, 45- weekender.

Jessica Lauren Williamson, B/F, 34- violation of probation.

Jeremy Trymaine Barmore, B/M, 32- weekender.

Brandon Ty Blankenship, W/M, 29- weekender.

Michael Joseph Harvey, B/M, 45- weekender.

Christopher Renard Morris, B/M, 36- weekender.

Bradley Joe Potts, W/M, 39- weekender.

Bradley Dewayne Rodgers, W/M, 41- weekender.

Jessical Chovan Wardlow, B/F, 35- weekender.

Christopher Bernard Wilkes, B/M, 28- weekender.

Police Report July 16-23

Information listed for the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 7/17/2023 through 7/23/2023:

Melissa Susanne Howard, W/F, 55, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 23, 2023, HPD; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Lt. Wade.

Julian Parnell Jones, B/M, 39, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 20, 2023; Charges: public intoxication.

Luis Adolfo Mendoza-Mendez, H/M, 33, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: July 23, 2023, 45 and Avondale; Charges: speeding, evading arrest, driving without a license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Keathley.

Amber Michelle Morris, W/F, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 22, 2023, 2329 East End; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Sgt. Fleming.

Jasmine Marie Pearson, B/F, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 18, 2023, 22nd Avenue and Ferrell Street; Charges: driving on right side of road, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Lt. Rich.

Mariquiaus Dreshaw Pettigrew, B/M, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 18, 2023; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, evading arrest, reckless driving, manufacturing, delivering, selling, possession of controlled substance analog, falsification of drug test.

Deontrae Jawaun Sangster, B/M, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 19, 2023, HPD; Charges: stop sign violation, unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: Ptl. Douglas.

Real Estate Transfers

Brian Webb to Alex Jenkins – Milan – $55,000

Jacob Bolton and wife, Bridget Bolton to Phillip Walker and wife, Julie Ann Walker – Milan – $112,000

John Paul Ahrens and wife, Alison Ahrens to Holly Griggs and husband, Michael Griggs – Humboldt – $345,000

Eric Yates and wife, Mallory Elaine Slaughter, n/k/a Elaine Yates, to Philip Talley and wife, Amy Talley – Milan – $329,900

Samuel David Stieferman and wife, Jeralene Stieferman to Brandon Lee Putman – Humboldt – $100,000

David Bunney and wife, Karla Bunney to Ashley Marie Neago – Medina – $322,700

Judie Reasons to Hunter Ashburn and wife, Lindsey Ashburn – Trenton – $35,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Benjamin S. Bane and wife, Pamela J. Bane – Milan – $449,900

Brannon J. Pearson and spouse, Samuel Michael Pearson to Robert DelGiorno and wife, Carla DelGiorno – Humboldt – $305,000

Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – Medina – $46,500

Karen L. Kyle, Successor Trustee of the Evelyn J. Rawdon Revocable Living Trust, to Blake Spellings and Jack Carthel Finch – Dyer – $54,560

Robert L. Basler and wife, Linda M. Bazen-Basler to Jeffrey F. Tullos and spouse, Austin L. Jones – Humboldt – $300,000

Southern Development Company, Inc. to Aubrey Guy Dowell Jr. – Humboldt – $18,000

Angie Adams, Administrator to the Estate of Anthony “Andy” Elliott, to Raven Turner and Jonathan Jones – Milan – $259,900

Edna Katherine Jones and Pamela Carrigan, Kim Newton, Robert Carrington, Jr. as the heirs of Robert Wayne Carrington Sr., to Douglas R. Duncan and Karen D. Duncan, Trustees of the Douglas R. Duncan and Karen D. Duncan Trust – Dyer – $215,000

Kathy R. Bennett to Dustin Morrison – Trenton – $9,200

Daniel F. Evans and wife, Kimberly Evans to Sundeep Yanamala and wife, Sweta Swaroop – Medina – $524,000

Thomas Andy King and wife, Mary Charlene King to Lofton Brothers Partnership – Dyer – $350,000

William Martin Jr., by and through his Attorney-in-Fact Anne Short, to Ronal Schrader and Jill Holden – Humboldt – $325,000

Michael P. Schemer II, Bryonne A. Schemer, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact Michael P. Schemer II, and Alonnya M. Schemer, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact Michael P. Schemer, to Danny L. Smith and wife, Joan P. Smith – Humboldt – $192,000

Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael Presson – Medina – $46,500

Alpha Investment Holdings, LLC and Beverly Spellings to Corey D. Hendrix and wife, Alexandria N. Hendrix – Dyer – $125,000

Don L. Dorval and wife, Elizabeth A. Dorval to James Willard Berry Jr. – Trenton – $14,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to PJ Realty 889, LLC – Medina – $329,900

William Kastner and wife, Carrie Kastner to Roydell Herron Jr. and wife, Markita Herron – Medina – $471,000

W.F. Jones, Jr. and spouse, Cathey M. Jones to Eric P. Egbert – Humboldt – $9,300

Thomas Mikkelsen and wife, Cindy Mikkelsen to Jennifer Garrett and Ann Burmania – Dyer – $144,000

James Robert Neill, Benjamin James Sturdivant, a/k/a B.J. Sturdivant, and Brandy Green to Jeffrey G. Holt and wife, Kimberly P. Holt – Trenton – $92,000

Carmen M. Pruett, f/k/a Carmen M. Lawton, to Jack Wayne East and wife, Dee Ann East and Robert Allen East – Dyer – $46,000

John David King, Jr. to Hunter Walker and wife, Jessie Walker – Medina – $219,000

W.L. Patterson to George L. Baker and wife, Patricia J. Baker – Milan – $150,000

Todd James to Kaleb Dinwiddie – Trenton – $150,000

Craig D. Moore, Kim D. Moore, Valerie A. Moore and Rosalind E. Brooks to Joshua Youmans – $3,000

Preston M. Butler to Keith Gurley – Kenton – $145,000

Debbie Howard to Grassroots Residential 2, LLC – Milan – $70,000

Kenneth Oliver and wife, Susan D. Oliver to Timothy A. Hutcherson – Dyer – $39,000

Jessica Powers to Ryne Fisher and wife, Kasyn Fisher – Humboldt – $590,000

Eric Brandon Foster and wife, Silvia Foster to Juan Bautista and Ana Laura Cano – Trenton – $319,000

Jarrett R. Ragon, Nicole M. Ragon and Kristal K. Ragon Evans to Scott Glen Davis – Dyer – $200,000

Beacon Investment Group, LLC to Diane Louise Burkett – Milan – $242,000

Kasyn Fisher and husband, Ryne A. Fisher to John Marcus Hatley and wife, Lauren Hatley – Medina – $460,000

John M. Hatley and wife, Lauren K. Hatley to Brian Tucker, Jr. and wife, Emily Failia – Medina – $302,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Robert R. Riley and wife, Annette K. Riley – Medina – $344,900

Donald W. Pemberton and wife, Tracy M. Pemberton to Joshua M. Skeens and wife, Megan B. Skeens – Medina – $335,700

Sarah Elizabeth Worrell, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Alfred Lynn Worrell, to MRSS Medina, LLC – Medina – $1,715,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Ramesh K. Bhat and wife, Shylaja Ramesh – Medina – $329,900

Amber Nicole Dycus, Jacqueline R. Ferrett and Robert Alex Stewart, Executor of the Estate of Cecil T. Harris, Jr. to Harvey Austill and Deborah Cross – Rutherford – $43,700

Cami D. Oliver to Mason McDaniel, Alicia Fallon Estes, Anthony Langston and wife, Sabrina Langston – Dyer – $115,540

Trevor C. Castleman to Albert Tristen Pickard – Dyer – $174,000

Debbie J. Milligan to Tracy Pinckley – Trenton – $64,500

Margaret Sparks and husband, Charles Sparks to William Fryberger and wife, Victoria Fryberger – Milan – $74,000

Senior Way, Inc. to Charles Sparks and wife, Margaret Sparks – Milan – $155,000

Casey Lee Lowrance to Kerry T. Sansing and wife, Corinthia D. Sansing – Dyer – $12,400

Simmons MHP. LLC to Matthew Chapman and wife, Kellie Chapman – Trenton – $500,000

Simmons MHP, LLC to Michael Jenkins and David Steele – Trenton – $565,000

Regions Bank to Sheena D. Hardin – Milan – $95,000

Evelia Chavez to Charles Steve Fernandez and wife, Denise Fernandez – Humboldt – $269,000

Stephen Wagler and wife, Nioma R. Wagler to Jeremy Troyer and wife, Margaret Troyer and Michael Troyer – Rutherford – $5,000

Kandis Stephens and Shawn Stephens to James Rainey – Kenton – $63,600

Gregory Sizemore and wife, Tammi Sizemore to Kimberly Evans – Medina – $305,000

Rebecca Henry and husband, Franklin Henry to Priti Advani – Medina – $225,000

Lonnetta Morris and husband, David Morris to Jeremy R. Vonner and wife, Kelly D. Vonner – Medina – $304,369

Alford Farms, LLC to Vernon A. Stults and Carol K. Stults, as Co-Trustees of the Stults Family Trust, – Trenton – $2,000,000

Alan Turner to Helen 28, LLC – Medina – $315,000

Karen Garner and Carla Brewer to Kenneth Tozer – Trenton – $225,000

Darrell Boyd and wife, Virginia Boyd to Jacqueline Y. Freeman – Humboldt – $5,500

David Bunney and wife, Karla Bunney to Wayne H. Marshall and wife, Francis Marshall – Milan – $319,900

Jerry Wynn to Ernest Decker and wife, Sheena Decker – Trenton – $165,000

2JSLLC to Micah E. Pinkley – Milan – $184,900

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Nicholas J. Wile and wife, Natalie M. Wile – Medina – $344.900

Ruben Martinez and wife, Stacy Martinez to Richard Hallenback – Medina – $345,000

U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Terwin Mortgage Trust 2005-10HE – Humboldt – $47,544

Cox Oil Company, Inc. to Tri Star Energy, LLC – Milan – $506,902

Jordan D. Clark and wife, Alexis N. Clark to Sara Elizabeth Ward – Medina – $440,000

John Russell Cavaness to William O. Thompkins and wife, Laurie Tompkins – Trenton – $190,000

Randall Morford to David A. Martin and wife, Mary E. Martin – Trenton – $96,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Caitlin Eversole and husband, Joseph Eversole – Medina – $412,500

Robert Sanders Clark, Jr. and wife, Julie Carol Clark to Joshua Blake Stewart and wife, Marissa Stewart – Bradford – $30,000

Christopher Lynn McGehee and wife, Allison Cerese McGehee to John S. Shelby – Medina – $359,900

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Christopher Lynn McGehee and wife, Allison Cerese McGehee – Medina – $329,900

Ray Rowan to Deborah Gina Milano – Humboldt – $73,000

Tammy Newman Eberle to William Kernz and wife, Emily Kernz – Milan – $55,000

Sandra Belew, Jason Belew, Amy Belew Jones, f/k/a Amy Belew Ary, and Damon Belew to Samuel Smith and wife, Lori Smith – Milan – $45,000

Jessica Westbrook and husband, Brandon Westbrook to Grassroots Residential 3, LLC – Humboldt – $165,000

Freedom Mortgage Corporation to Tom Hartigan – Milan – $85,000

Bruce F. Harrison, Jr., William H. Harrison, and John C. Harrison to Leah McLemore – Milan – $192,000