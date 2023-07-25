Funeral services for Martin Fillmore “Fill” Johnson were held at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 24, 2023, at The Church At Sugar Creek in Humboldt, TN with Dr. Greg McFadden officiating. Burial followed in Antioch Cemetery.

Johnson, age 69, passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital after a brief illness.

He was born in Huntingdon, TN to Thomas Roland Johnson and Bobbie Sue Argo Johnson Dunlap. Fill worked as an electrical maintenance manager at NCR in Humboldt for 34 years and earned his associates degree from Jackson State during this time. When not working or going to school, he could be found playing the guitar or mandolin in the church choir, listening to and playing bluegrass music, camping, or just helping out anyone that need a hand. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather that will be missed dearly.

Fill was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Alice Johnson, and his brother, Terry Johnson.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Nancy Kent Johnson; son, Phillip Johnson (Megan); daughter, Kelly Guest (Gary); brother, Doug Hensley (Susan); sisters, Ronda Smith (Terry), Debbie Pillow (Tim), Shelly Griffin (Shawn); grandchildren, Taylor Johnson, Blake Sherron (Amber), Chelsea Delk (Dalton), Hannah Guest; great-grandchildren, Avery Olson and Aubrey Olson; brother-in-law, Charles “Chick” Kent; fur baby, Toby; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to the building fund at The Church At Sugar Creek.

Arrangements entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina, TN.