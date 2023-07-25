GCP newspapers bring home press awards

Each year, newspapers from all across the state submit entries in the Tennessee State Press Contest. This year, the four Gibson County Publishing newspapers submitted multiple entries in various categories and did very well.

Humboldt Chronicle won seven awards in this year’s contest— 1st place Make-Up and Appearance, 1st place Best Special Issue or Section, 1st place Best Sports Photograph, 2nd place Local Features, 3rd place Best Single Editorial, and placed in both Editorials and Headline Writing.

Milan Mirror Exchange won three awards—Best Personal Humor Column, Best Special Issue or Section and Editorials.

Trenton Gazette brought home 13 awards— 1st place Best Personal Humor Column, 1st place Best Single Editorial, 1st place Best Feature Photograph, 2nd place Best News Photograph, 2nd place Best Personal Column, and 3rd place Editorials. They also placed in Best Breaking News (2 wins), Best News Reporting, Best Single Editorial, Best Single Feature, Best Special Issue or Section, Editorial and Local Feature.

Tri-City Reporter received four awards— 3rd place Best Feature Photo and 3rd place Public Service. They also placed in Best Single Feature and Best Sports Photograph.

The awards were handed out last Friday during the Tennessee State Press Contest awards luncheon held at Embassy Suites in Franklin, Tenn.

GCP attendees this year were GCP co-owner and Mirror Exchange Publisher/Editor Victor Parkins, Humboldt Chronicle Senior Editor Danny Wade, Humboldt Chronicle Associate Editor Ariel McRae, Trenton Gazette and Tri-City Reporter Editor Logan Watson and previous Gazette intern Saige Jackson.

Three other newspapers within the family of newspapers are Lexington Progress, Union City Messenger and Weakley County Press.

There are five categories for newspapers entering the Tennessee Press Awards. Group I is for non-daily newspapers with a distribution under 3,000. Group II is for non-dailies with total distribution of 3,000 to 6,999. Group III non-dailies with 7,000 and above, and dailies with a combined weekly distribution of less than 20,000. Group IV consists of dailies with a combined weekly distribution of 20,000 to 49,999. Group V is dailies with a combined weekly distribution of 50,000 and above.

Humboldt, Trenton and TCR are in Group I while Milan is in Group II.