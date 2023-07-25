Memorial services for Gary Robert Caraway, Sr., were held Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 1 p.m. in the sanctuary of The Church at Sugar Creek.

Gary passed away Friday, July 21, 2023, unexpectedly in Huntsville, AL.

He was born on August 12, 1951, in Humboldt, TN to James Aaron Caraway, Sr. and Margaret Perry Caraway.

As a child, he developed a love for sports. He had a passion for baseball and enjoyed telling his kids and grandkids the story of being Homerun King in little league. Gary also played football for Humboldt High School.

At an early age, Gary had a strong love for automobiles. As a teenager, he was already developing his skills of buying and selling cars. In high school, he won the Distributive Education Club of America Statewide Salesmanship Award. Soon after graduation, he began his career in sales at Bunn Chevrolet. Later, he joined his father at Couch Motor Co. Cadillac/Oldsmobile in Humboldt. Gary then went on to work at Jim Miles Cadillac/Oldsmobile where he went on to receive highest awards for his salesmanship abilities for over 10 years and made many lifelong friends. Gary later brought his salesmanship skills back home to Humboldt when he opened Caraway Motor Co. and served his community for 26 years. He retired after 43 years of a passionate career.

Gary served his community in many various capacities. He was President of the Humboldt Chamber of Commerce, as well as a longstanding member of the Humboldt Rotary Club where he was honored with the Paul Harris Fellow Award of Excellence and founder of the Rotary Pancake Breakfast, an annual fundraiser. Gary served on the Humboldt Cadence Bank Board for over 30 years. He was a committee chairman for the West Tennessee Strawberry Festival, founding the Car and Bike Show and co-founding the BBQ Cookoff.

Gary loved traveling, being outdoors, and watching his two grandsons play sports.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Aaron Caraway, Sr. and sister, Cynthia Caraway Morgan.

Gary is survived by his loving wife of almost 50 years, Rosemary Bryant Caraway; daughter, Lesley Caraway; son, Gary Caraway, Jr. (Chelsea); two grandsons, Cannon and Colt Caraway; mother, Margaret Perry Caraway; brother, James “Jim” Caraway, Jr. (Shirley); sister, Lynn Caraway Nance (David); and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the West Tennessee Regional Art Center, 1200 E Main St, Humboldt, TN 38343 or Alzheimer’s Tennessee, West Tennessee Office, 38 Old Hickory Cove, Suite B175, Jackson, TN 38305.

Arrangements entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina, TN.