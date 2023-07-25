Funeral services for Charles Lynn Estes, age 73, will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in Gibson County Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Estes, an electrician, US Air Force Vietnam veteran, a Gibson County volunteer Fire Chief, First Responder and member of Christ Ministries, passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023 in the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Johnson Estes of Humboldt; a daughter, Mandy Estes Smith of Milan; a son, Charles Estes, Jr. (Malissa) of Humboldt; a sister, Patricia Howell of Humboldt; five grandchildren, Cody James (Hilary), Zach Estes (Marlene), Alex Estes (Sam), Savanah Smith and Addisen Smith; and five great grandchildren, Kenai Estes, Colton James, Elorah Estes, Dakota Estes and Alaina James.