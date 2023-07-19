Funeral services honoring Thomas E. Wallace Jr.’s life will be held at Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Gibson County Memory Gardens with military honors. Visitation will be held Friday, July 21 from 4 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home and again on Saturday from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m.

Mr. Wallace, 75, passed away July 15, 2023 at the Tennessee State Veterans’ Home in Humboldt.

Mr. Wallace, affectionately known as Tom by those close to him, was a beloved figure in the community and a retired teacher from Humboldt City Schools with an impressive career spanning over 30 years. His commitment to education left an indelible mark on countless students who were fortunate enough to be guided by his wisdom and expertise.

Born on June 25, 1948 in Murray, Ky., Mr. Wallace was the son of Thomas E. Wallace Sr. and Clara (Ezell) Wallace. His dedication to education led him to pursue higher studies and he proudly graduated from UT Martin.

Apart from his professional accomplishments, Mr. Wallace had a brave and adventurous spirit. He served in Vietnam with the Marines. His bravery stood as a testament to his strong character and deep-rooted sense of duty towards his country. Outside of work and military service, Mr. Wallace had many hobbies and interests that brought joy to his life. He had an immense talent for music and loved nothing more than playing the guitar, fiddle and mandolin.

Mr. Wallace was preceded in death by his father; and brother, Jerry Wallace.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Sandra (McKenzie) Wallace; daughter, Tanya Palmer and husband Trey; granddaughter, Kaitlyn Gordon and husband Drew; great-grandson, Collin Gordon; his mother, Clara Wallace; brother, James Wallace and wife Donna; and sister, Diana Brockman and husband Kenneth.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.