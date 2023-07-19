Right to Know – July 18, 2023

Sheriff’s Report July 10-16

Information listed for the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 7/10/2023 through 7/16/2023:

Robert Timothy Bell, W/M, 61- firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Trina N. Anderson, W/F, 53- capias.

Arath Betancourt, W/M, 37- domestic assault, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), disorderly conduct.

Brittany Michelle Bond, W/F, 36- theft of property, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.

James Alvin Cobb, B/M, 56- capias.

Marquavius Contrail Cunningham, B/M, 25- theft of property, violation of probation.

Billy Gene Frampton, W/M, 59- driving under the influence third or subsequent, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Jeffrey Lynn Gardner II, B/M, 32- capias.

Tion Demarkus Gunn, B/M, 21- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related.

Mark Edward Harrison, W/M, 40- forgery.

Destiny June Hilliard, W/F, 31- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, improper display of plates.

Bryan Nicholas Jackson, W/M, 33- capias.

Colleen Renia Lawrence, B/F, 50- weekender.

Teresa Moran, W/F, 71- weekender.

Trinity Allen Osterhouse, W/M, 44- capias.

Robyn Trey Painter, W/F, 20- capias.

Michael Christopher Skinner, B/M, 32- aggravated assault, domestic assault, violation of probation, interfere with emergency call (911 Calls).

Ronald Douglas Stoots, W/M, 32- simple possession/casual exchange.

Kevin Roy Stumpenorst, W/M, 46- reckless endangerment, domestic assault, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Adrianne Temple, W/F, 37- aggravated child abuse or neglect (Hailey’s Law).

Collin Tayler Vestal, W/M, 22- criminal trespass.

Brian Terrell White, B/M, 25- simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Billy Ray Williams, B/M, 66- violation of probation.

Robert Steven Edwards, W/M, 51- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Deborah Kay Estes, B/F, 48- domestic assault.

Deshanique Rae’Shan Lenzie, B/F, 22- theft of property, identity theft/use of another’s information, other.

Nekelvin Williams, B/M, 36- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, possession of controlled substance analog, speeding.

Zachary James Tate, W/M, 24- driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law.

Laricus Antwon Adkisson, B/M, 38- violation of probation.

Clay Douglas Farrell, W/M, 35- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, manufacturing/delivery/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Tamara Ladon Vick, W/F, 50- simple possession/casual exchange, driving under the influence first offense.

Travis Dwaine Williams, W/M, 34- capias.

Christian Yael Leal, W/M, 19- driving under the influence first offense.

Ramiro Balleza Garcia, W/M, 42- driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Lucas Riley Bushart, W/M, 27- schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities,.

AB Anthony Garcia, U/M, 23- child abuse or neglect (non-violent).

Claudia Nicole Gillespie, W/F, 22- child abuse or neglect (non-violent), aggravated child abuse or neglect (Haley’s law).

Jose Alfredo Melendez Hernandez, U/M, 51- weekender.

Michael Todd Pennington, W/M, 47- weekender.

Joshua Maurice Simpson, B/M, 26- weekender.

Connie Sue Stone, W/F, 65- weekender.

Joshua Jacob Sutcliffe, W/M, 32- weekender.

Christopher Bernard Wilkes, B/M, 28- weekender.

Jamaal Rafaell Wright, B/M, 36- weekender.

Police Report July 10-16

Information listed for the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 7/10/2023 through 7/16/2023:

Robert Steven Edwards, W/M, 51, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 15, 2023, 999 N. 30th Street; Charges: possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Sgt. Stewart.

Deborah Kaye Estes, B/F, 48, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 13, 2023, HPD; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Keathley.

Mark Edward Harrison, W/M, 39, of Springville; Arrest date and location: July 13, 2023, Regions Bank; Charges: theft criminal simulation, manufacturing/delivering/controlled substance. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.

Deshanique Raeshan Lenzie, B/F, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 13, 2023, HPD; Charges: financial exploitation of elderly person, identity theft, theft of property. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.

Nekelvin Lamont Williams, B/M, 36, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: July 13, 2023, 45 and Chere Carol; Charges: manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance analog, unlawful possession of a weapon, speeding. Arresting officer: Ptl. Douglas.

Divorces

Bailey Marie Bills vs. Cary Lee Bills II

Eva Shellenberger Ridgeway vs. Daniel Ray Ridgeway

Shirley F.S.K. Thompson vs. Daniel William Thompson Jr.

Ney’sa Lewis Hunt vs. Carlos Roshun Hunt

Amanda McKnight vs. Michael McKnight

Kathryn C. Herndon vs. Eric Herndon

Angela Watson Martin vs. Christopher Ray Martin

Pennye Stroud vs. Paul Stroud

Michael Keith Edmaiston vs. Linda Carol Edmaiston

Annette L. Jones vs. James Ray Jones

Building Permits

Joedy and Jenny Stringer, 256 Medina Highway, Milan

Matthew Pickard, 33 Northern Chapel Road, Rutherford

Michelle Walls, 27 Old State Route 104, Trenton

Richard Hopkins, 34 Pete Canada Road, Trenton

Mark Carlton, 106, Carlton-Turner Road, Trenton

Joseph Daughrity, 308 Eaton-Brazil Road, Trenton

Ace Development Co. NC LLC, 242 Kay Road, Dyer

Manuel Mata, 115 Graves Lane, Trenton

Suzette Reeves, 75 Otha Holt Road, Milan

Wesley Battaglia, 89 Harmon Arnold Road, Milan

Kelly Andrew Oliver, 91 Shiloh Road, Bradford

Robert J. Moore, Sr., 6 Proctor Cove, Trenton

Austin Mosier, 33 Wilson Steel Road, Humboldt

Dustin McCartney, 38 Buddy Neal Road, Bradford

Kent Coleman, 319 East Eaton Street, Trenton

Factory Connection, 130 Davy Crockett Mall, Trenton

Barry Allen Construction, 24 Broadfield Manor, Trenton

Martin Methodist Church, 209 North Church Street, Trenton