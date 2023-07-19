Services for Mr. David Michael Whitman, 49, were held at 3 p.m., Sunday, July 16, 2023 at the graveside in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation with the family was Sunday from 1 – 3 p.m. in the chapel of Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home in Humboldt, Tenn.

Mr. Whitman passed away Thursday, July 12, 2023 in the Bolivar General Hospital at Bolivar, Tenn.

He was a 1992 graduate of Humboldt High School, a member of the Church at Sugar Creek and a security guard.

Mr. Whitman was preceded in death by his father, Charles Whitman; and sister, Pam Whitman Gatewood.

He is survived by his mother, Carol Gregory of Bolivar; sister, Debbie Scott and husband Charles of Medina, Tenn.; niece, Sarah Grace Lovelace of Medina; and nephew, Hayden Scott of Medina.