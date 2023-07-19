Danny Gerald Anderson

Funeral services for Mr. Danny Anderson, 77, were held 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Lighthouse Church in Jackson, Tenn. with Pastor Donald Lance officiating. Burial followed in Independence Cemetery in Henderson County.

Mr. Anderson passed away Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.

He was born in Henderson County, Tenn. to the late Menton and Edith (Gabbard) Anderson. Mr. Anderson was a graduate of MTSU where he obtained his Masters Degree in Aerospace Education. He and his wife were also owners of Blue Goose Blinds & Shutters.

Mr. Anderson was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Rex Anderson.

He is survived by his wife, Debby (Tharp) Anderson; son, Jeremy Andrew Anderson and wife Ashley; and sister, Trudy Bledsoe and husband Donnie.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.