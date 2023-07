The Humboldt Police Department is investigating a heinous crime and needs the help of the community.

During the investigation, HPD established Adam Janes Gabarra, a 50-year-old white male, as a suspect and charged him with rape of a child. Gabarra is believed to be living in Texas at this time at an unknown location.

If anyone has information on Gabarra’s whereabouts is asked to call the Humboldt Police Department at 731-784-1322.