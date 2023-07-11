Right to Know – July 11, 2023

Sheriff’s Report

Information listed for the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 6/26/2023 through 7/9/2023:

Marquavius Contrail Cunningham, B/M, 24- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, gambling`.

Tyler Austin Todd, W/M, 23- gambling.

Carol Rose Blurton, W/F, 57- simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, text messages while operating a motor vehicle.

Tristan Raju Carter, W/M, 33- violation of parole.

J’Lon Lamar Dance, B/M, 23- violation of probation.

Nicholas Brashun Graves, B/M, 34- adult contributing to delinquency of a child, statutory rape, evading arrest, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, simple possession/casual exchange, window tint.

Trent Michael Hamman, W/M, 35- violation of probation.

Crystal Gail Hudson, W/F, 42- capias.

Cody Shane Little, W/M, 31- domestic assault, evading arrest, violation of probation.

Paige Nicole McLemore, W/F, 38- driving under the influence.

Shannon Ray Patterson, W/M, 43- capias.

Kenneth Joe Phillips, W/M, 54- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, improper display of plates.

William Alexander Raspa, W/M, 28- capias.

Carrie Anne Sansing, W/F, 48- capias.

Bruce Dylan Sims, W/M, 26- theft of property, forgery.

James Alton Williams, W/M, 44- theft of property, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Malion Montreal Davis, B/M, 27- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, possession of controlled substance analog, driving under the influence first offense, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Devonna Teyon Burnett, B/F, 46- Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Ivan Charles Marable, B/M, 46- Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Deveion Armond Walker, B/M, 23- domestic assault.

Adam Webb Byrd, W/M, 54- reckless endangerment, illegal possession of weapon, possession of a handgun while under the influence.

Cody Lee Elliott, W/M, 25- simple possession/casual exchange, violation of probation, attachment order.

Terry Nathan Griffin, B/M, 35- aggravated assault, theft of property.

Derek Alan Hilliard, W/M, 37- assault on first responder, criminal trespass, public intoxication.

Wayne Allen Ross, W/M, 57- Schedule II drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, attachment order.

Jeremy Jack Wray, W/M, 37- Schedule II drug violations, violation of probation, capias.

Seth Allen Green, W/M, 40- firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, possession of controlled substance analog.

Jeremy Jack Wray, W/M, 37- violation of probation.

Cody Ryan Buchanan, W/M, 30- violation of probation.

Christopher Jay Laird, W/M, 41- worthless check.

Ann Janette Samples, W/F, 44- weekender.

Christopher Dean Pendergrass, W/M, 32- no charges.

Donald Neel Barber, W/M, 53- capias.

Robert Brandon Barton, W/M, 40- attachment order.

Jonathan Dewayne Choate, W/M, 39- manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Rueben Earl Clark, B/M, 39- violation of probation.

Edwin Deshun Cole-Hall, B/M, 44- violation of probation, attachment order.

Tyler Alanders Cook, B/M, 36- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

James Nicholas Halbrook, W/M, 35- violation of probation.

Devonta Elijah Jones, B/M, 20- violation of probation.

Ralph William Land Jr.,W/M, 46- violation of parole.

Amarion Ja’Kobe Mitchell, B/M, 20- violation of probation.

Charles Ray Morris, W/M, 52- capias.

Charles David Morris, W/M, 67- capias.

Michelle Suzanne Hall Ortiz, U/F, 56- serving time.

Christian James Robbins, W/M, 32- capias.

Patsy Gail Smith, W/F, 40- capias, violation of probation.

Brandon Christopher Thomas, B/M, 29- Capias, violation of probation.

Brian Anthony Connell, W/M, 40- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Ramon Levin Jones, B/M, 37- violation of probation.

Edwin Deshun Cole-Hall, B/M, 44- domestic assault.

Keasha Starr Halliburton, W/F, 29- public intoxication.

Kody Ty-Vona Holliday, B/F, 19- disorderly conduct.

Jaden Michael Houssel, B/M, 20- violation of probation.

Laqusha Renea Hunt, B/F, 35- driving under the influence first offense, open container law, failure to provide proof insurance, failure to exercise due care.

Devonta Elijah Jones, B/M, 20- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, possession of controlled substance analog.

Ralph William Land Jr., W/M, 46- domestic assault.

Timaresa Shenette Perry, B/F, 43- aggravated assault.

Anitia Charnea Shivers, B/F, 31- disorderly conduct.

Jonathan Layne Martin, W/M, 35- simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, speeding.

Richardo de la Rosa Consuegra, W/M, 38- criminal trespass, aggravated criminal trespass, vandalism, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Steven Michael Garcia, W/M, 30- resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law, violation of motor vehicle ignition intelock device, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Keywon Alexander Graves, B/M, 22- capias.

Latral Devon Perdue, B/M, 36- attachment order.

Gary K. Webb, W/M, 51- driving under the influence first offense, driving on revoked/suspended license, improper lane usages, failure to signal for turn.

Peter James Klynstra, W/M, 39- violation of motor vehicle ignition intelock device.

Colton Miles Allen, W/M, 19- simple possession/casual exchange, driving under the influence, open container law, improper lane usage, underage consumption/unlawful sale to minor.

Eric Douglass Cogdell, W/M, 52- manufacture, delivery, sale, or possession of methamphetamines, failure to provide proof insurance, driving while in possession of methamphetamine, violation light law.

Hanna Colleen Hicks, W/F, 23- driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license, improper lane usage.

Jerika Devon Pendergrass, W/F, 31- firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Christopher Dean Pendergrass, W/M, 32- firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.

Stanley Roshawn Turner, B/M, 37- driving on revoked/suspended license, text messaging while operating a motor vehicle.

Timothey Blake Ashley, W/M, 30- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Vantedius Lunorise Beasley, B/M, 38- failure to appear, violation of probation.

Wallace Coleman Jr., B/M, 62- theft of property (shoplifting).

Cameron Porter Roddy, B/M, 22- capias.

Raven Sierra Willis, W/F, 27- Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Tobias D’Jour Horton-Barber, B/M, 24- theft of property.

Charles Ray Morris, W/M, 52- weekender.

Charles David Morris, W/M, 67- weekender.

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 6/26/2023 through 7/9/2023:

Malion Montreal Davis, B/M, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 1, 2023, East End/Dodge Dealership; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, driving under the influence, manufacturing, delivering, selling, possession of controlled substance analog, manufacturing, delivering, selling controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl. Douglas.

Matthew Christopher Miller, W/M, 22, of Milan; Arrest date and location: June 27, 2023, Municipal Building; Charges: pickedup for other agency. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.

Tyler Cook, B/M, 25, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: July 3, 2023, 45 and East Main; Charges: unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl. Keathley.

Edwin Deshan Hall, B/M, 44, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 8, 2023, 1211 W. Mitchell Street; Charges: domestic assault, picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Walker.

Keasha Star Halliburton, W/F, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 3, 2023, Deerfield Inn; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl. Douglas.

Kody Ty’Vona Holliday, B/F, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 3, 2023, 311 W. Maple; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hudson.

Jaden Michael Houssel, B/M, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 3, 2023, 6th and Main; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Lt. Rich.

Laqusha Renea Hunt, B/F, 35, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: July 3, 2023, 20th/Mitchell; Charges: driving under influence, violation open container, financial responsibility law, failure to maintain control. Arresting officer: Ptl. Santiago.

Devonta Elijah Jones, B/M, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 6, 2023, 112 S. 6th Avenue; Charges: manufacturing, delivering, selling, possession controlled substance analog, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Lt. Rich.

Ralph William Land, W/M, 46, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 6, 2023, 5th and Etheridge; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Lt. Rich.

Timaresa S. Perry, B/F, 43, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 3, 2023, Stop and Shop; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Lt. Rich.

Anitia Charnea Shivers, B/F, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 6, 2023, Wall Street Parking Lot; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Ptl. Phillips.

Brandon Christopher Thomas, B/M, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: July 6, 2023, 112 S. 6th Avenue; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Lt. Moore.