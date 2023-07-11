Funeral services for Mr. Matt “Bones” Brown, 48, were held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 7, 2023 at Gregory’s Chapel Assembly of God with Bro. Darrell Frost and Sis. Jessica McCoy officiating. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery in Humboldt.

Mr. Brown passed away Monday, July 3, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family after a long hard fought battle with cancer.

He was born in Jackson, Tenn. to Doug and Sandra (Jones) Brown.

Mr. Brown graduated from Humboldt High School, class of 1992, was an avid hunter, fisherman, loved riding his motorcycle and being in the mountains; but most importantly, being with his family. He was a loving son, husband and dad. Mr. Brown spent his career as a welder and truck driver most recently being employed with Buddy Laster Farms.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Doug Brown; grandparents, Jr. and Willie Jones, and Ida Brown; father-in-law, Jesse Davis; and brother-in-law, Brad Davis.

Mr. Brown is survived by his wife of 28 years, Renee (Davis) Brown; daughters, Darby Brown and Carly Brown; mother, Sandra Jones Brown; mother-in-law, Pat Davis; sister-in-law, Dee Davis; aunt, Jan Potts (Ronald); nephews, Brandon Davis and Drew Davis; great-niece, Rachel Davis; cousins, Julie Lovelace (Scott) and Daniel Potts; and fur baby, LeRoy.

Those honoring him as pallbearers were Jeff Brown, Jason Brown, Scott Phillips, Barry Phillips, Bobby “Hot Rod” Meadows Jr. and Glen “Grin” Dooley. Honorary pallbearers were Jeff Milam, Jason Harrison, Daniel Potts, Brantley Reeves and Fred “Buddy” Laster.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.