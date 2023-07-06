Top 15 rising seniors in Gibson County sports during the 2023-24 year

With the start of July, we will turn our attention to the 2023-24 high school sports season in Gibson County.

Today, we look at the top 15 seniors for the 2023-23 high school sports season.

1. Cameron Clark (South Gibson, football): Clark committed to Ole Miss over the summer, and he expected to have a strong season for the Hornets. Clark plays tight end on offense and outside linebacker on defense. Last season, he had nine catches for 231 yards and two touchdowns, while he had 60 total tackles with 11 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

2. Micah Hart (Gibson County, girls basketball): Hart helped the Lady Pioneers reach the Class 2A state semifinals last season. She returns after averaging 18.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.4 steals, while shooting 47.6% from the field.

3. Hallie Allen (Gibson County, girls basketball and softball): Allen was a two-sport athlete for the Lady Hornets last season. She helped the girls basketball team reach the Class 2A state semifinals and the softball team reach the region semifinals. In basketball, she averaged 14.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.9 steals, while shooting 47 percent from the field. In softball, she batted .418 with seven doubles, one triple, three home runs and 25 RBI.

4. Heath Howe (South Gibson, football): Howe took over the quarterback role last season and will be a starter for the second straight season after leading the Hornets to the Class 4A second round. Last season, he completed 45-of-85 passes for 741 yards and seven touchdowns, and he carried the ball 94 times for 527 yards and 12 touchdowns.

5. Claire Nelson (Milan, volleyball): Nelson is the lone senior for this year’s Lady Bulldog team, but she played a key role in Milan making program history last year by reaching the region semifinals. Last season, she recorded 46 aces, 75 kills, 408 assists and 200 digs.

6. Ace Meadows (Peabody, football): Meadows is a three-star recruit on the offensive line of the Golden Tide. A big reason for his attention is his 6-foot-7, 300-pound frame. He has offers from Austin Peay, Ball State, Charlotte, Eastern Kentucky, Memphis, Murray State, Samford, UT Martin and Wofford

7. Grant Goodman (South Gibson, boys soccer): Goodman is primed for a strong final season after helping the Hornets win the District 14-AA regular season championship. Last season, he had 15 goals and seven assists.

8. Levi Bryant (South Gibson, baseball): Bryant has played a key role in the Hornets making back-to-back trips to the Class 3A state tournament. As a junior, he batted .384 with 14 doubles, 19 RBI and 49 runs.

9. Carmelo Jones (Milan, football & basketball): Jones started taking on more of the load on the offensive and defensive ends. During last year’s regular season, he had 54 total tackles with one tackle for loss to go along with 44 rushes for 271 yards and seven touchdowns. He also helped the basketball team win the District 12-2A championship as he averaged nine points and three rebounds.

10. Carson Pruitt (Milan, football): Pruitt’s ability to get up and catch the ball was key last year as the Bulldogs reached the Class 4A quarterfinals. He finished the regular season with 31 catches for 601 yards and 11 touchdowns.

11. Rogelio Gerena (South Gibson, boys golf): Gerena helped lead the Hornets back to the Class A state tournament. He averaged an 84.3 through four rounds of postseason play, and he shot a 160 (81-79) at the Class A state tournament to finish tied for 20th.

12. Fred Moore (Humboldt, boys basketball): Moore helped lead the Vikings to the Class 1A state quarterfinals after finishing runner-up in the District 14-1A and Region 7-1A tournaments as he averaged 14.5 points and 7.8 rebounds.

13. Myricle Johnson (Peabody, girls basketball): Johnson helped the Lady Tide reach the Class 1A state quarterfinals for the second time in three years. She averaged nine points, five rebounds and three steals.

14. Blane Fisher (Bradford, baseball): Fisher played a key player in helping the Red Devils reach the Class 1A state tournament for the second straight season. Last season, he batted .347 with 11 doubles, three home runs, 34 RBI and 13 runs.

15. Maya Turner (Gibson County, softball and basketball): Turner helped the Lady Pioneers finish third in District 12-2A during the regular season and a top-four finish in the tournament as she batted .500 with 16 RBI, 24 runs, 14 doubles and nine stolen bases. She is also the defensive leader on the basketball team that reached the Class 2A state semifinals last season.