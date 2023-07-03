Right to Know July 4, 2023

Humboldt Court Report

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

General Sessions

Jose Alonsa Ortiz – DUI

Edmund Levelle Dotson – reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession

Donna Marie Glidwell – DUI

Leonard Cox – driving on revoked DL with priors due to DUI

Jacory Tyrell Dyson – bound over to Grand Jury for aggravated assault – use or display deadly weapon

Demario Sumler – driving without DL

Jarvis James – domestic assault (2 counts)

Odarious Brooks – driving without DL

Milton Armondo-Avilez Rodriguez – reckless driving, financial responsibility law

Tamra Beavers – contempt of court

Amber Morris – contempt of court

Randy A. Rice Jr. – domestic assault

Ricky Nolan – contributing to delinquency of minor

Shana Carey – contempt of court

Carla Tarrar (Ferrell) – simple possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia

Charles David Morris – DUI

Dennis Montreal Drake – driving on suspended DL

Deborah Kay Estes – domestic assault

Bobby Johnson – solicitation of mitigated statutory rape

Diamond Johnson – possession of drug paraphernalia

Matthew Baker – contempt of court

Akay Nichole Holland – DUI

Joe King – domestic assault

Corey Muenzer – possession of drug paraphernalia

Jeremy Trymaine Barmore – DUI

James D. Moore – DUI

Jamaal Wright – DUI

Tyler Austin Sowell – DUI

Cornelius Hankins – domestic assault

Menckial McDowell – contempt of court

Juan Cavitt – contempt of court

Tony Campbell – theft of property up to $1,000

Terry Peyton – vandalism

Anita Shivers – vandalism

Civil

David Robinson vs Tonya Lamar

Mariner Finance vs Christopher Sanchez

Harold Gunn vs Leon Cole

Mark Church and Phillip Church vs Robert Steven Edwards

Portfolio Recovery Associates vs Martha Clary

HPQ Properties vs Mayra Serrano

Crestwood Place Apartments vs Dominique Shivers and any and all occupants

Farmers’ Home Furniture vs Billy Moore

Farmers’ Home Furniture vs Yoana Mata

Cash Express LLC vs Tory Gray

Cash Express LLC vs Skylar Hopewell

Cash Express LLC vs Deshoundra Mays

Cash Express LLC vs Amber Finch

Cash Express LLC vs Jeffery Patterson

Cash Express LLC vs Quentin Curry

Cash Express LLC vs Krystal Smith

Cash Express LLC vs Latisha Williams

Cash Express LLC vs Stephen Bailey

Stewart Finance Inc vs Kashunta Jones

Stewart Finance Inc vs Loretta Shivers

Stewart Finance Inc vs Artie Barrett

Stewart Finance vs Anthony Grady

Stewart Finance vs Tracy Taylor

Stewart Finance vs Karniesha Townsend

Stewart Finance vs Latonya Hannah

Stewart Finance vs Joshua Neuhaus

Leaders Credit Union vs Michael Crutchfield

Anita Dunn for James Haynes vs Antonio “Spoon” Pewitte (ET Al)

Summerfield Neighborhood Association Inc vs Daniel Mory

Real Estate Transfers

Brian Webb to Alex Jenkins – Milan – $55,000

Jacob Bolton and wife, Bridget Bolton to Phillip Walker and wife, Julie Ann Walker – Milan – $112,000

John Paul Ahrens and wife, Alison Ahrens to Holly Griggs and husband, Michael Griggs – Humboldt – $345,000

Eric Yates and wife, Mallory Elaine Slaughter, n/k/a Elaine Yates, to Philip Talley and wife, Amy Talley – Milan – $329,900

Samuel David Stieferman and wife, Jeralene Stieferman to Brandon Lee Putman – Humboldt – $100,000

David Bunney and wife, Karla Bunney to Ashley Marie Neago – Medina – $322,700

Judie Reasons to Hunter Ashburn and wife, Lindsey Ashburn – Trenton – $35,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Benjamin S. Bane and wife, Pamela J. Bane – Milan – $449,900

Brannon J. Pearson and spouse, Samuel Michael Pearson to Robert DelGiorno and wife, Carla DelGiorno – Humboldt – $305,000

Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – Medina – $46,500

Karen L. Kyle, Successor Trustee of the Evelyn J. Rawdon Revocable Living Trust, to Blake Spellings and Jack Carthel Finch – Dyer – $54,560

Robert L. Basler and wife, Linda M. Bazen-Basler to Jeffrey F. Tullos and spouse, Austin L. Jones – Humboldt – $300,000

Southern Development Company, Inc. to Aubrey Guy Dowell Jr. – Humboldt – $18,000

Angie Adams, Administrator to the Estate of Anthony “Andy” Elliott, to Raven Turner and Jonathan Jones – Milan – $259,900

Edna Katherine Jones and Pamela Carrigan, Kim Newton, Robert Carrington, Jr. as the heirs of Robert Wayne Carrington Sr., to Douglas R. Duncan and Karen D. Duncan, Trustees of the Douglas R. Duncan and Karen D. Duncan Trust – Dyer – $215,000

Kathy R. Bennett to Dustin Morrison – Trenton – $9,200

Daniel F. Evans and wife, Kimberly Evans to Sundeep Yanamala and wife, Sweta Swaroop – Medina – $524,000

Thomas Andy King and wife, Mary Charlene King to Lofton Brothers Partnership – Dyer – $350,000

William Martin Jr., by and through his Attorney-in-Fact Anne Short, to Ronal Schrader and Jill Holden – Humboldt – $325,000

Michael P. Schemer II, Bryonne A. Schemer, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact Michael P. Schemer II, and Alonnya M. Schemer, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact Michael P. Schemer, to Danny L. Smith and wife, Joan P. Smith – Humboldt – $192,000

Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael Presson – Medina – $46,500

Alpha Investment Holdings, LLC and Beverly Spellings to Corey D. Hendrix and wife, Alexandria N. Hendrix – Dyer – $125,000

Don L. Dorval and wife, Elizabeth A. Dorval to James Willard Berry Jr. – Trenton – $14,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to PJ Realty 889, LLC – Medina – $329,900

William Kastner and wife, Carrie Kastner to Roydell Herron Jr. and wife, Markita Herron – Medina – $471,000

W.F. Jones, Jr. and spouse, Cathey M. Jones to Eric P. Egbert – Humboldt – $9,300

Thomas Mikkelsen and wife, Cindy Mikkelsen to Jennifer Garrett and Ann Burmania – Dyer – $144,000

James Robert Neill, Benjamin James Sturdivant, a/k/a B.J. Sturdivant, and Brandy Green to Jeffrey G. Holt and wife, Kimberly P. Holt – Trenton – $92,000

Carmen M. Pruett, f/k/a Carmen M. Lawton, to Jack Wayne East and wife, Dee Ann East and Robert Allen East – Dyer – $46,000

John David King, Jr. to Hunter Walker and wife, Jessie Walker – Medina – $219,000

W.L. Patterson to George L. Baker and wife, Patricia J. Baker – Milan – $150,000

Todd James to Kaleb Dinwiddie – Trenton – $150,000

Craig D. Moore, Kim D. Moore, Valerie A. Moore and Rosalind E. Brooks to Joshua Youmans – $3,000

Preston M. Butler to Keith Gurley – Kenton – $145,000

Debbie Howard to Grassroots Residential 2, LLC – Milan – $70,000

Kenneth Oliver and wife, Susan D. Oliver to Timothy A. Hutcherson – Dyer – $39,000

Jessica Powers to Ryne Fisher and wife, Kasyn Fisher – Humboldt – $590,000

Eric Brandon Foster and wife, Silvia Foster to Juan Bautista and Ana Laura Cano – Trenton – $319,000

Jarrett R. Ragon, Nicole M. Ragon and Kristal K. Ragon Evans to Scott Glen Davis – Dyer – $200,000

Beacon Investment Group, LLC to Diane Louise Burkett – Milan – $242,000