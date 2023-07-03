Right to Know July 4, 2023
Humboldt Court Report
Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
General Sessions
Jose Alonsa Ortiz – DUI
Edmund Levelle Dotson – reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession
Donna Marie Glidwell – DUI
Leonard Cox – driving on revoked DL with priors due to DUI
Jacory Tyrell Dyson – bound over to Grand Jury for aggravated assault – use or display deadly weapon
Demario Sumler – driving without DL
Jarvis James – domestic assault (2 counts)
Odarious Brooks – driving without DL
Milton Armondo-Avilez Rodriguez – reckless driving, financial responsibility law
Tamra Beavers – contempt of court
Amber Morris – contempt of court
Randy A. Rice Jr. – domestic assault
Ricky Nolan – contributing to delinquency of minor
Shana Carey – contempt of court
Carla Tarrar (Ferrell) – simple possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia
Charles David Morris – DUI
Dennis Montreal Drake – driving on suspended DL
Deborah Kay Estes – domestic assault
Bobby Johnson – solicitation of mitigated statutory rape
Diamond Johnson – possession of drug paraphernalia
Matthew Baker – contempt of court
Akay Nichole Holland – DUI
Joe King – domestic assault
Corey Muenzer – possession of drug paraphernalia
Jeremy Trymaine Barmore – DUI
James D. Moore – DUI
Jamaal Wright – DUI
Tyler Austin Sowell – DUI
Cornelius Hankins – domestic assault
Menckial McDowell – contempt of court
Juan Cavitt – contempt of court
Tony Campbell – theft of property up to $1,000
Terry Peyton – vandalism
Anita Shivers – vandalism
Civil
David Robinson vs Tonya Lamar
Mariner Finance vs Christopher Sanchez
Harold Gunn vs Leon Cole
Mark Church and Phillip Church vs Robert Steven Edwards
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs Martha Clary
HPQ Properties vs Mayra Serrano
Crestwood Place Apartments vs Dominique Shivers and any and all occupants
Farmers’ Home Furniture vs Billy Moore
Farmers’ Home Furniture vs Yoana Mata
Cash Express LLC vs Tory Gray
Cash Express LLC vs Skylar Hopewell
Cash Express LLC vs Deshoundra Mays
Cash Express LLC vs Amber Finch
Cash Express LLC vs Jeffery Patterson
Cash Express LLC vs Quentin Curry
Cash Express LLC vs Krystal Smith
Cash Express LLC vs Latisha Williams
Cash Express LLC vs Stephen Bailey
Stewart Finance Inc vs Kashunta Jones
Stewart Finance Inc vs Loretta Shivers
Stewart Finance Inc vs Artie Barrett
Stewart Finance vs Anthony Grady
Stewart Finance vs Tracy Taylor
Stewart Finance vs Karniesha Townsend
Stewart Finance vs Latonya Hannah
Stewart Finance vs Joshua Neuhaus
Leaders Credit Union vs Michael Crutchfield
Anita Dunn for James Haynes vs Antonio “Spoon” Pewitte (ET Al)
Summerfield Neighborhood Association Inc vs Daniel Mory
Real Estate Transfers
Brian Webb to Alex Jenkins – Milan – $55,000
Jacob Bolton and wife, Bridget Bolton to Phillip Walker and wife, Julie Ann Walker – Milan – $112,000
John Paul Ahrens and wife, Alison Ahrens to Holly Griggs and husband, Michael Griggs – Humboldt – $345,000
Eric Yates and wife, Mallory Elaine Slaughter, n/k/a Elaine Yates, to Philip Talley and wife, Amy Talley – Milan – $329,900
Samuel David Stieferman and wife, Jeralene Stieferman to Brandon Lee Putman – Humboldt – $100,000
David Bunney and wife, Karla Bunney to Ashley Marie Neago – Medina – $322,700
Judie Reasons to Hunter Ashburn and wife, Lindsey Ashburn – Trenton – $35,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Benjamin S. Bane and wife, Pamela J. Bane – Milan – $449,900
Brannon J. Pearson and spouse, Samuel Michael Pearson to Robert DelGiorno and wife, Carla DelGiorno – Humboldt – $305,000
Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – Medina – $46,500
Karen L. Kyle, Successor Trustee of the Evelyn J. Rawdon Revocable Living Trust, to Blake Spellings and Jack Carthel Finch – Dyer – $54,560
Robert L. Basler and wife, Linda M. Bazen-Basler to Jeffrey F. Tullos and spouse, Austin L. Jones – Humboldt – $300,000
Southern Development Company, Inc. to Aubrey Guy Dowell Jr. – Humboldt – $18,000
Angie Adams, Administrator to the Estate of Anthony “Andy” Elliott, to Raven Turner and Jonathan Jones – Milan – $259,900
Edna Katherine Jones and Pamela Carrigan, Kim Newton, Robert Carrington, Jr. as the heirs of Robert Wayne Carrington Sr., to Douglas R. Duncan and Karen D. Duncan, Trustees of the Douglas R. Duncan and Karen D. Duncan Trust – Dyer – $215,000
Kathy R. Bennett to Dustin Morrison – Trenton – $9,200
Daniel F. Evans and wife, Kimberly Evans to Sundeep Yanamala and wife, Sweta Swaroop – Medina – $524,000
Thomas Andy King and wife, Mary Charlene King to Lofton Brothers Partnership – Dyer – $350,000
William Martin Jr., by and through his Attorney-in-Fact Anne Short, to Ronal Schrader and Jill Holden – Humboldt – $325,000
Michael P. Schemer II, Bryonne A. Schemer, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact Michael P. Schemer II, and Alonnya M. Schemer, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact Michael P. Schemer, to Danny L. Smith and wife, Joan P. Smith – Humboldt – $192,000
Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael Presson – Medina – $46,500
Alpha Investment Holdings, LLC and Beverly Spellings to Corey D. Hendrix and wife, Alexandria N. Hendrix – Dyer – $125,000
Don L. Dorval and wife, Elizabeth A. Dorval to James Willard Berry Jr. – Trenton – $14,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to PJ Realty 889, LLC – Medina – $329,900
William Kastner and wife, Carrie Kastner to Roydell Herron Jr. and wife, Markita Herron – Medina – $471,000
W.F. Jones, Jr. and spouse, Cathey M. Jones to Eric P. Egbert – Humboldt – $9,300
Thomas Mikkelsen and wife, Cindy Mikkelsen to Jennifer Garrett and Ann Burmania – Dyer – $144,000
James Robert Neill, Benjamin James Sturdivant, a/k/a B.J. Sturdivant, and Brandy Green to Jeffrey G. Holt and wife, Kimberly P. Holt – Trenton – $92,000
Carmen M. Pruett, f/k/a Carmen M. Lawton, to Jack Wayne East and wife, Dee Ann East and Robert Allen East – Dyer – $46,000
John David King, Jr. to Hunter Walker and wife, Jessie Walker – Medina – $219,000
W.L. Patterson to George L. Baker and wife, Patricia J. Baker – Milan – $150,000
Todd James to Kaleb Dinwiddie – Trenton – $150,000
Craig D. Moore, Kim D. Moore, Valerie A. Moore and Rosalind E. Brooks to Joshua Youmans – $3,000
Preston M. Butler to Keith Gurley – Kenton – $145,000
Debbie Howard to Grassroots Residential 2, LLC – Milan – $70,000
Kenneth Oliver and wife, Susan D. Oliver to Timothy A. Hutcherson – Dyer – $39,000
Jessica Powers to Ryne Fisher and wife, Kasyn Fisher – Humboldt – $590,000
Eric Brandon Foster and wife, Silvia Foster to Juan Bautista and Ana Laura Cano – Trenton – $319,000
Jarrett R. Ragon, Nicole M. Ragon and Kristal K. Ragon Evans to Scott Glen Davis – Dyer – $200,000
Beacon Investment Group, LLC to Diane Louise Burkett – Milan – $242,000