Mary Alice Crenshaw, 86, moved into eternity after a lengthy illness on June 21, 2023.

She was born on March 20, 1937, in Kansas, Ala. At Carbon Hill High School in Alabama, she earned salutatorian and class favorite honors, played basketball and was a cheerleader. After high school, she earned her registered nursing degree at Caraway Methodist Hospital in Birmingham, Ala., where she met her husband, Dr. Jim Crenshaw. They married on February 23, 1958 and resided in Centreville, Ala., before moving to Humboldt, Tenn. in 1968.

Mrs. Crenshaw was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was full of life, love and fun. She loved to play tennis, travel, spend time with family and giggle. She always put others first and volunteered at Arise to Read and the ComeUnity Cafe. In recent years, her other activities included Sonshiners and Eighteen Book Club. She was also an active member of First United Methodist Church.

In her passing, Mrs. Crenshaw is reunited with her beloved husband, Jim.

She is survived by her daughter, Kim (Mark) Coppess of Eads, Tenn.; and son, Jim (Amy) Crenshaw of Medina, Tenne. Affectionately, known as “Granny”, she will be greatly missed by her 10 grandchildren, Michael (Jacksyn) Coppess of Chapel Hill, N.C., William (Bethany) Coppess of Lexington, Ky., Nat (Chelsea) Crenshaw of Medina, Shelby Crenshaw of Denver, Colo., Kara (Edward) Hockaday of Portland, Ore., Mae Crenshaw of Knoxville, Tenn., Mac, Ross and Winter Crenshaw of Medina, and Leah Crenshaw of Jackson, Tenn. She leaves three great-grandchildren, Tripp, Evie and Cami Crenshaw of Medina. She is also survived by five nephews and three nieces. The family would like to thank her loving caregivers for their excellent care.

Mrs. Crenshaw was preceded in death by her parents, Nathaniel James and Era Mae Butler; her husband, Dr. James Harris Crenshaw Sr.; her sister, Della Villone; and her grandson, Cooper Crenshaw.

The family gathered on Friday, June 23, 2023 for a graveside service at Rose Hill Cemetery officiated by Rev. Randy Cooper. Following the graveside service, the family received friends at Humboldt First United Methodist Church.

Memorials may be sent to ComeUnity Café, 218 E Main Street, Jackson, TN 38301 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 301 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.