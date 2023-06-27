Wanda Taylor Jeffries

Wanda Taylor Jeffress age 96 of Jackson, Tenn., formerly of Humboldt, Tenn., died on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 2 a.m. at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Funeral services will be on Wednesday, June 28 at 11 a.m. at Forest Hills Funeral Home and Memorial Park East located at 2420 Whitten Rd., Memphis, Tenn.

Mrs. Jeffress was born to the late Connie Anderson and Annie Catherine Jacks Taylor in Durant City, Ala. on November 28, 1926. The family moved to Gibson County, Tenn. when she was four years old.

She was raised in a small Baptist church where she later taught intermediate Sunday school and played the piano for a few years. Mrs. Jeffress graduated from Dyer High School and worked in Dyer for a while before moving to Memphis to take a business course and started work there.

She married the late Bill Jeffress and joined Highland Heights Methodist Church with him. She was active in UMW and played the piano for the men’s Sunday school class for a while. They retired and moved to Humboldt, and joined First Methodist Church where she remained active in UMW until she moved to assisted living in Jackson. Mrs. Jeffress enjoyed canning, freezing fresh fruits and vegetables, baking and sewing.

Mrs. Jeffress was preceded in death by her parents Connie Anderson Taylor and Annie Catherine Jacks Taylor; her husband, Bill Jeffress; sisters, Miriam Dulin and Sue Prince; and one brother Richard Taylor.

She is survived by a sister, Jean Inman of Bremenerton, Wash.; her brother, Jack Taylor and wife, Beth Taylor of Jackson, Tenn.; and a multitude of nieces and nephews.