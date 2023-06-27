Right to Know June 27, 2023

Police Report June 12-25

Information listed for the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 6/12/2023 through 6/25/2023:

Joshua Nathaniel Ballard, B/M, 35, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: June 14, 2023, Murphy’s USA; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Sgt. Stewart.

Kenneth Lashun Coleman, B/M, 36, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: June 14, 2023, Bongard’s Package Lot; Charges: failure to maintain control, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, driving under influence. Arresting officer: Ptl. Douglas.

Timothy Jermaine Cox, B/M, 43, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: June 13, 2023, McDonalds; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl. Keathley.

Christopher Lazayvio Currie, B/M, 20, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: June 18, 2023, 45/Chere Carol; Charges: unlawful possession of a weapon, speeding, violation open container. Arresting officer: Ptl. Keathley.

Phineas Ray Donald, B/M, 76, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: June 14, 2023, 103 Chester Cove; Charges: violation of order of protection. Arresting officer: Ptl. Keathley.

Wesley Daniel Fritz, W/M, 23, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: June 12, 2023, Highway 152 West; Charges: driving under the influence, violation implied consent law, possession of Schedule VI drug, failure to maintain control. Arresting officer: Sgt. Stewart.

James Nicholas Halbrook, W/M, 35, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: June 14, 2023, 22nd Avenue and Vine Street; Charges: driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation open container, failure to maintain control. Arresting officer: Ptl. Phillips.

Treylen Javon Johnson, B/M, 18, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: June 18, 2023, 45/Chere Carol; Charges: display of plates, manufacture/deliver/sell/possess controlled substance analog, manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance, unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: Ptl. Douglas.

Thomas Dearld Pitchford, W/M, 36, of Milan; Arrest date and location: June 16, 2023, Milan; Charges: violation of order of protection. Arresting officer: Lt. Rich.

Jessica Chovan Wardlow, B/F, 34, of Arlington, Tex; Arrest date and location: June 16, 2023, 1622 Penn Street; Charges: driving under influence. Arresting officer: Sgt. Stewart.

Roy Lovell Wardlow, B/M, 49, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: June 12, 2023, Express Mart; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation open container. Arresting officer: Ptl. Keathley.

Joshua Wesley Maher, W/M, 23, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: June 24, 2023, Central/McKnight Hill; Charges: speeding, reckless driving, driving under the influence, violation open container, manufacturing, delivering, selling, possession of controlled substance analog, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl. Douglas.

Keith Dwight Melton, B/M, 50, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: June 22, 2023; Charges: violation of light law, violation open container law, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license.

Rafael Mena, H/M, 47, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: June 25, 2023, Tony Montana’s; Charges: contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Arresting officer: Ptl. Keathley.

Sheina Dorsel Palmer, B/F, 39, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: June 21, 2023, 2600 N.Central Avenue; Charges: investigation. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.

Edwin Francisco Rodas Navas, H/M, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: June 25, 2023, 108 Chester CV; Charges: resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, assault, disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Ptl. Santiago.

Knashia Reyona Walker, B/F, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: June 23, 2023, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Lt. Bomer.

Sheriff’s Report June 12-25

Information listed for the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 6/12/2023 through 6/25/2023:

Mark Wilson Butler, W/M, 40- hold for other agency.

Kevin Taylor Arnold, W/M, 55- violation of probation.

Stephanie Diane Bolin, W/F, 44- capias.

Angel Lee Brogdon, W/F, 39- capias.

J’Von D’Nicholas Cavitt, B/M, 26- violation of probation, capias.

Darrick Odell Clark, B/M, 44- capias.

Phineas Ray Donald, B/M, 76- violation of order of protection/restraining order.

Russell Ray Epperson, B/M, 35- violation of parole.

Lana Michelle Hudson, W/F, 50- misuse of 911.

Dylan Lee Hudspeth, W/M, 25- violation of probation.

Everette Maxwell Jarrell, W/M, 33- capias.

Andrew Thomas Kelley, W/M, 33- capias.

Rashawn Jamal McKinley, B/M, 31- capias.

Shundarion Dayqwhon Middlebrooks, B/M, 27- capias.

Nathasha Lynn Mitchell-Savage, B/F, 45- hold for other agency.

John Lamar Powell, B/M, 52- capias.

Erin Hayley Reasons, W/F, 35- violation of probation.

Callie Nicole Rodgers, W/F, 18- domestic assault.

Angel Deanne Rodriguez, W/M, 42- capias.

James Paul Warren, W/M, 74- aggravated sexual battery.

Cordero Lamont Williams, B/M, 35- violation of probation.

Sally Ann Brown, W/F, 36- violation of probation.

Joshua Nathaniel Ballard, B/M, 35- domestic assault.

Kenneth Lashun Coleman, B/M, 36- driving under the influence first offense, driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to exercise due care.

Timothy Jermaine Cox, B/M, 43- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Wesley Daniel Fritz, W/M, 23- simple possession/casual exchange, driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, failure to exercise due care.

James Nicholas Halbrook, W/M, 35- dirving under the influence, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to exercise due care.

Thomas Dearld Pitchford, W/M, 36- violation of order of protection/restraining order.

Jessica Chovan Wardlow, B/F, 34- driving under the influence.

Roy Lovell Wardlow, B/M, 49- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Melvin Dar’Tavious Tyson, B/M, 24- hold for other agency.

Michael Shane Morphis, W/M, 45- domestic assault, interfere with emergency call (911 calls).

Ashley Marie Thurmond, W/F, 37- domestic assault, public intoxication.

Angel Lee Brogdon, W/F, 39- capias.

Clay Parkins Elliott, W/M, 26- Schedule II drug violations, resisting arrest.

Deandre Laquen Hunt, B/M, 28- capias.

Montre Devon Johnson, B/M, 30- attachment order.

Michael Edward Newbill Jr., B/M, 47- theft of property (shoplifting), criminal trespass.

Stephan Ray Reid, W/M, 39- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, possession of controlled substance analog.

John Eric Schoonover , W/M, 48- aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, leaving scene of accident.

Clarence Edward Thurmond, B/M, 36- hold for other agency.

Anthony Lawrence Gooch, B/M, 60- retaliation for past action, disorderly conduct.

Zachary Colin Brown, W/M, 18- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale, or possession of methamphetamines, driving under the influence first offense, failure to yield emergency vehicle.

Teresa Ellen Copeladn, W/F, 61- vehicular assault, aggravated child abuse or neglect (Haley’s Law), reckless driving, driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law.

Tirece Junior Malone, B/M, 48- serving time.

Teresa Moran, W/F, 72- weekender.

Antavious Addwan White, B/M, 25- weekender.

Edmund Levelle Dotson, W/M, 22- weekender.

Real Estate Transfers

Brian Webb to Alex Jenkins – Milan – $55,000

Jacob Bolton and wife, Bridget Bolton to Phillip Walker and wife, Julie Ann Walker – Milan – $112,000

John Paul Ahrens and wife, Alison Ahrens to Holly Griggs and husband, Michael Griggs – Humboldt – $345,000

Eric Yates and wife, Mallory Elaine Slaughter, n/k/a Elaine Yates, to Philip Talley and wife, Amy Talley – Milan – $329,900

Samuel David Stieferman and wife, Jeralene Stieferman to Brandon Lee Putman – Humboldt – $100,000

David Bunney and wife, Karla Bunney to Ashley Marie Neago – Medina – $322,700

Judie Reasons to Hunter Ashburn and wife, Lindsey Ashburn – Trenton – $35,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Benjamin S. Bane and wife, Pamela J. Bane – Milan – $449,900

Brannon J. Pearson and spouse, Samuel Michael Pearson to Robert DelGiorno and wife, Carla DelGiorno – Humboldt – $305,000

Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – Medina – $46,500

Karen L. Kyle, Successor Trustee of the Evelyn J. Rawdon Revocable Living Trust, to Blake Spellings and Jack Carthel Finch – Dyer – $54,560

Robert L. Basler and wife, Linda M. Bazen-Basler to Jeffrey F. Tullos and spouse, Austin L. Jones – Humboldt – $300,000

Southern Development Company, Inc. to Aubrey Guy Dowell, Jr. – Humboldt – $18,000

Angie Adams, Administrator to the Estate of Anthony “Andy” Elliott, to Raven Turner and Jonathan Jones – Milan – $259,900

Edna Katherine Jones and Pamela Carrigan, Kim Newton, Robert Carrington, Jr., as the heirs of Robert Wayne Carrington, Sr., to Douglas R. Duncan and Karen D. Duncan, Trustees of the Douglas R. Duncan and Karen D. Duncan Trust – Dyer – $215,000