Ron Acree

Memorial services for Mr. Ronald (Ron) G. Acree will be held Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary of The Church at Sugar Creek with Bro. Kevin Hamilton officiating. Visitation will be held prior from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.

Mr. Acree, 88, passed away Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Louise Acree; and grandson, Nathan Fritts.

Mr. Acree is survived by his wife of 19 years, Cindy Craig Acree; children, Mark Acree and wife Lori, Marjon Fritts, Ronda Peek and husband Neil, Glenna Wilson and husband Steve, Brad McBride, Craig Palmer, Cole Palmer and wife Maris; 12 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Church at Sugar Creek in his memory.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.