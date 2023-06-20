Right to Know June 20, 2023
Real Estate Transfers
Larry Gene Bettie to Hedrick Shoaf and wife, Frankie Shoaf, Holt Shoaf and wife, Debbie Shoaf, Vance Shoaf and wife, Julie Shoaf, Hunter Williams and wife, Rachel Williams, Wes Inman and wife, Leah Inman, d/b/a Milan Farms Buying Group – Gibson County and Madison County – $100,000
Ashley Nicole Manning, f/k/a Ashley Nicole Blackburn, to Randal M. Tracy and wife, Beverly A. Tracy – Humboldt – $160,000
Smith Creek Holdings, LLC to Titan AG, LLC – Dyer – $335,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Ronnie Graf, Lillian Diann Geary Graf, Brian Bair and Amy Bair – Medina – $344,900
Clara Anderson, f/k/a Clara M. Wallace, to Luann Halford – Humboldt – $251,000
Debra Reese to Richard Hopkins – Trenton – $30,000
Kevin Hunt to Tyler Chance Cooper and wife, Morgan Paige Cooper and Willard L. Cooper and wife, Carolyn Paulette Cooper – Dyer – $60,000
Antonio Weddle and wife, Betty Weddle to Kevin Hunt – Humboldt – $90,000
Sarah Elizabeth Worrell, personal representative of the Estate of Alfred Lynn Worrell, and Kimberly Diane Worrell Miller to Joyce Green – Medina – $10,000
Shirley Travis, n/k/a Shirley Norman, to Jean Swingler – Humboldt – $28,000
Blake Spellings and Alexander Bynum to Johnny Davis, Timothy R. Castellaw, Trustee of the Timothy Riddell Castellaw Trust, and Jason Hutchison – Gibson County and Crockett County – $625,000
Steven R. Bugg to Neil B. Cunningham and wife, Cathy L. Cunningham – 10th CD of Gibson County – $11,000
Medina Gin Company, Inc. to Medina Church of Christ – Medina – $155,000
Wilma Jo Griggs, Brenda Ledsinger and Raymond Michael Hall to William Brent Griggs and wife, Christine K. Griggs – Kenton – $492,795
Derek Yergin and wife, Kennedy G. Yergin to Edward L. Yoder – Kenton – $160,000
Sheena D, Hardin to Angela Farrell – Milan – $135,000
Marriages
Richard Alan Black of Rutherford and Shawna Marie McAnally White of Rutherford
Wesley Kenneth Allen of Milan and Destiny Miriah McCulley Phillips of Milan
Joseph Adam Whalin of Dyer and Amy Marie Butler of Dyer
Travis Lynn Medley of Kenton and Lauren Ashley Eddlemon Conner of Kenton