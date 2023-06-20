Right to Know June 20, 2023

Real Estate Transfers

Larry Gene Bettie to Hedrick Shoaf and wife, Frankie Shoaf, Holt Shoaf and wife, Debbie Shoaf, Vance Shoaf and wife, Julie Shoaf, Hunter Williams and wife, Rachel Williams, Wes Inman and wife, Leah Inman, d/b/a Milan Farms Buying Group – Gibson County and Madison County – $100,000

Ashley Nicole Manning, f/k/a Ashley Nicole Blackburn, to Randal M. Tracy and wife, Beverly A. Tracy – Humboldt – $160,000

Smith Creek Holdings, LLC to Titan AG, LLC – Dyer – $335,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Ronnie Graf, Lillian Diann Geary Graf, Brian Bair and Amy Bair – Medina – $344,900

Clara Anderson, f/k/a Clara M. Wallace, to Luann Halford – Humboldt – $251,000

Debra Reese to Richard Hopkins – Trenton – $30,000

Kevin Hunt to Tyler Chance Cooper and wife, Morgan Paige Cooper and Willard L. Cooper and wife, Carolyn Paulette Cooper – Dyer – $60,000

Antonio Weddle and wife, Betty Weddle to Kevin Hunt – Humboldt – $90,000

Sarah Elizabeth Worrell, personal representative of the Estate of Alfred Lynn Worrell, and Kimberly Diane Worrell Miller to Joyce Green – Medina – $10,000

Shirley Travis, n/k/a Shirley Norman, to Jean Swingler – Humboldt – $28,000

Blake Spellings and Alexander Bynum to Johnny Davis, Timothy R. Castellaw, Trustee of the Timothy Riddell Castellaw Trust, and Jason Hutchison – Gibson County and Crockett County – $625,000

Steven R. Bugg to Neil B. Cunningham and wife, Cathy L. Cunningham – 10th CD of Gibson County – $11,000

Medina Gin Company, Inc. to Medina Church of Christ – Medina – $155,000

Wilma Jo Griggs, Brenda Ledsinger and Raymond Michael Hall to William Brent Griggs and wife, Christine K. Griggs – Kenton – $492,795

Derek Yergin and wife, Kennedy G. Yergin to Edward L. Yoder – Kenton – $160,000

Sheena D, Hardin to Angela Farrell – Milan – $135,000

Marriages

Richard Alan Black of Rutherford and Shawna Marie McAnally White of Rutherford

Wesley Kenneth Allen of Milan and Destiny Miriah McCulley Phillips of Milan

Joseph Adam Whalin of Dyer and Amy Marie Butler of Dyer

Travis Lynn Medley of Kenton and Lauren Ashley Eddlemon Conner of Kenton