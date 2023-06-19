Top 15 high school teams in Gibson County from 2022-23 year

Last week, we looked at the most memorable games from the 2022-23 school year. Now, we will looks at the top teams from the past school year with multiple teams in the area make runs to the state tournament.

1. Gibson County girls basketball: The Lady Pioneers finished the season with a 28-9 record as they reached the Class 2A semifinals before losing to McMinn Central. Gibson County beat Westview 53-43 in the District 12-2A championship, giving Westview its only loss on the season.

2. Peabody baseball: The Golden Tide went 34-5, finishing in the Class 1A semifinals after a pair of losses to eventual state champion Eagleville. Peabody won the District 14-1A and Region 7-1A titles, outscoring teams 50-4 in the two tournaments.

3. Milan baseball: The Bulldogs finished as the Class 2A state runner-up with an 8-3 loss in eight innings to Union County. The Bulldogs won the District 12-2A and Region 6-2A championships and beat a powerful Loretto team to reach the state tournament.

4. South Gibson girls basketball: The Lady Hornets finished the season 26-10, reaching the Class 3A semifinals before losing to Livingston Academy. South Gibson was the District 12-3A and Region 6-3A runners-up behind eventual state champions South Side. Four of the 10 losses came against South Side.

5. South Gibson baseball: The Hornets went 30-7-1, reaching the Class 3A state tournament. They won the District 12-3A and Region 6-3A championships before beating Murfreesboro Central in a sectional series to reach the state tournament.

6. South Gibson boys basketball: The Hornets went 16-15 this season and reached the Class 3A sectionals before losing on the road at Martin Luther King. They won the District 12-3A championship with wins over North Side and Liberty and finished runner-up in Region 6-3A.

7. South Gibson girls soccer: The Lady Hornets went 12-7-1 and reached the Class AA state quarterfinals before losing to East Hamilton 4-0. They were the District 14-AA and Region 7-AA runners-up before beating Covington for the spot in the state tournament.

8. Gibson County boys basketball: The Pioneers went 21-10 and advanced to the Class 2A sectionals for the second straight season. The Pioneers were the District 12-2A runners-up, but they came back and won the Region 7-2A championship for the right to host a sectional.

9. Milan volleyball: The Lady Bulldogs finished with a 19-13 record, advancing to the Region 7-AA semifinals for the first time in program history. They beat Crockett County in the District 14-AA semifinals which was program history.

10. Milan boys basketball: The Bulldogs finished with a 21-8 record, reaching the Region 6-2A semifinals before losing to Union City. They played without leading scorer Andy Westbrooks the final two weeks of the regular season and all of postseason, but they still won the District 12-2A crown.

11. Milan football: The Bulldogs finished the season with a 9-4 record and reached the Class 4A quarterfinals before losing to Haywood. Milan won five straight games toward the end of the season, which helped them earn the No. 2 seed and a home playoff game and win three playoff games.

12. South Gibson football: The Hornets ended a tough schedule with a 7-5 record and reached the Class 4A second round before losing to Haywood. South Gibson won four of its first five games with the loss coming on a game-winning field goal by Milan as time expired.

13. Gibson County volleyball: The Lady Pioneers ended the season with a 25-15 as the program reached the Class A state tournament for the first time. Gibson County finished as the District 13-A and Region 7-A runners-up to Halls, but they beat Lakeland Prep 3-2 to reach the state tournament.

14. Peabody girls basketball: The Lady Tide reached the Class 1A state tournament for the second time in three years. Peabody finished with a 22-11 record, winning the District 14-1A title and finishing runner-up in Region 7-1A.

15. South Gibson softball: The Lady Hornets’ season came to a close in the semifinals of the Region 6-3A tournament to the eventual state champions McNairy Central. South Gibson went 23-12 and finished as the District 12-3A runner-up.