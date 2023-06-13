Right to Know June 13, 2023

Sheriff’s Report June 5-11, 2023

Information listed for the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 6/5/2023 through 6/11/2023:

Buford Will Barrett, W/M, 48- violations of conditions of community supervision, knowingly falsify sex offender registry .

Roy Lee Barrett, W/M, 46- capias.

Genghis Kahn Beverly, B/M, 51- capias, contraband in penal institution, capias.

Justice Kevante Conley, B/M, 28- violation of probation.

Dequan Shquielle Glascoe, B/M, 29- capias.

Mart Anthony Griggs, W/M, 38- contraband in penal institution, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Shae Michael Hollomon, W/M, 35- capias.

Leon Thomas Holmes, B/M, 52- vandalism.

Lana Michelle Hudson, W/F, 50- simple possession/casual exchange.

Brandon D’Shawn Johnson, B/M, 25- capias, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search(non-violent), simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unregistered vehicle, violation stop sign law.

Joe Lynn King, W/M, 60- violation of order of protection/restraining order.

Christopher Lloyd Latham, W/M, 38- capias, theft of property, identity theft/use of another’s information, violation of probation.

Justin Matthew Leming, W/M, 34- violation of probation, attachment order.

Meneckial Y’Wakeia McDowell, B/F, 34- capias, violation of probation.

Charles Davis Morris, W/M, 67- capias.

Corey Gene Muenzer, W/M, 35- capias, violation of probation, attachment order.

April Nicole Parker, W/F, 43- capias.

Briana Letifha Pewitte, B/F, 33- assault.

Jennifer Suzanne Seavers, W/F, 43- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Jason Jerome Sisson, W/M, 42- failure to appear.

Tatum Kay Smith, W/F, 26- domestic assault.

Angela Louise Williams, W/F, 48- criminal impersonation, violation of probation.

Lonnie Wells Winsett, W/M, 31- violation of probation.

Leon Thomas Holmes, B/M, 52- violation of order of protection/restraining order.

Arthur Lee Pirtle, B/M, 67- patronizing prostitution.

Jayden Thomas Williams, W/M, 18- adult contributing to delinquency of a child, criminal trespass.

Justin Matthew Leming, W/M, 34- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, deliver, sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Joseph Angelo Calvo, W/M, 39- theft of property, fraudulent use/illegal possession of a credit/ATM card, alteration of serial numbers, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related.

Heather Leigh Crossland, W/F, 30- theft of property, fraudulent use/illegal possession of a credit/ATM card, alteration of serial numbers, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related.

Sabrina Gale Johnson, W/F, 45- serving time.

Corey Gene Muenzer, W/M, 35- fugitive from justice.

Darius Swanson, B/M, 27- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Mart Anthony Griggs, W/M, 38- Schedule VI drug violation, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Joshua Uzziel Munoz, W/M, 20- sexual exploitation of a minor, aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

Christopher Leigh Breedlove, W/M, 38- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Brandon D’Shawn Johnson, B/M, 25- criminal impersonation.

Jackie Wayne Petty, W/M, 72- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Tristan Bautista Pimentel, W/F, 27- simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Genghis Kahn Beverly, B/M, 51- evading arrest, failure to appear.

Justice Kevante Conley, B/M, 28- failure to appear.

Ruben Orozco Gargia, W/M, 37- driving under the influence.

Lacey Nicole Johnson, W/F, 27- violation of probation.

Menckial Ywakeia McDowell, B/F, 34- capias, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Shannon Nicolas Robinson, B/M, 23- domestic assault.

Marvin Leon-Garcia, W/M, 24- domestic assault.

Leidy Lopez-Hernandez, W/F, 22- violation of probation.

William Alan Ramsey, W/M, 40- weekender.

James Alexander Barbee, B/M, 30- weekender.

Steven Wayne Bridges, W/M, 31- weekender.

Joshua Jacob Sutcliffe, W/M, 32- weekender.

Christopher Bernard Wilkes, B/M, 28- weekender.

Police Report June 5-11, 2023

Information listed for the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 6/5/2023 through 6/11/2023:

Herbert Keith Cook, B/M, 48, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: June 11, 2023, 9th Avenue and McLin Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Lt. Rich.

Joshua Larenze Dickerson, B/M, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: June 11, 2023, 5th Avenue and Ethridge Street; Charges: evading arrest, resisting arrest/stop, halt frisk. Arresting officer: Lt. Rich.

Arthur Lee Pirtle, B/M, 67, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: June 7, 2023, 323 N. 18th Avenue; Charges: prostitution patronizing. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.

Jayden Thomas Williams, W/M, 18, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: June 6, 2023, 900 Mitchell; Charges: criminal trespassing, contributing to delinquency of minor. Arresting officer: Sgt. Stewart.

Marriages

Leland William Winchester of Medina and Jana Marie Justus Montgomery of Medina

Brent Allen Ramsey of Milan and Stephanie Diona Jones of Jackson

Rodney Lynn Bosley of Milan and Shanieka Rena Williams of Milan

Riley Hamilton Rowan of Algonquin, Illinois and Kyle Geree Skepnek of Algonquin, Illinois

Brian Adam Jones of Dyer and Mikalee Audrey Ana Dexter Jones of Dyer

Thomas David Shower of Medina and Kammie Jo Hutton Ott of Medina

William Stone Carter of Milan and Emma Grace Hannaford of Humboldt

Arthur James Dennis of Humboldt and Dawn Renee Caldwell Perkins of Humboldt

Joshua Wayne Snow of Trenton and Barbara Diane Page Owen of Trenton

Michael Paul Corder of Medina and Tiffany Engelina Hampel Parsons of Bryant, Arkansas

Phillip Michael Craig of Humboldt and Nastassia Chavonta Agnew of Humboldt

Antonio Temaine Champion of Trenton and Tywa Shunta Bufford Woodruff of Dyer

Richie Dwayne Bradford of Milan and Lisa Claire Thomas of Milan

Henry Elmo Todd of Dyer and Allie Carroll Landrum of Dyer

Jeffrey Deon Wright of Milan and Varatta Cassandra Peoples Lett of Milan

Jerry Collins Gray of Bradford and Rachel Christina Lynch Dunn of Bradford

Aidan Brock Hurst of Medina and Abigail Rose Staley of Medina

Divorces

Preston Butler vs. Hana Butler

Brittney Wanzer vs. Bill Wanzer

Jason Wilkens Jones vs. Heather Scruggs Jones

Shayna Brewer vs. Austin Brewer

Corye Thomas Sarah Thomas

Madison Lynn Holley vs. David Andrew Holley

Samantha Marie Longmire vs. Kevin Wayne Longmire

Chandler Beard vs. Madison Beard

Sheila Travis vs. Joe L. Travis, Jr.

Timothy Lynn Haycraft vs. Courtney Haycraft

Real Estate Transfers

Rose M. Graves, as Attorney-in-Fact for Mary F. Landrum, to Wesley L. Hicks and wife, Stephanie S. Hicks – Dyer – $230,000

Nickey Clark to Lena R. Mullins – Rutherford – $170,000

Randy W. Reynolds and wife, Kim P. Reynolds to Richard Alan Slocum, Jr. and wife, Shirley Ann Slocum – Trenton – $453,000

Kevin Manner and Thomas Manner to Patricia Pate – Milan – $126,500

Janet L. Trueman to Scott B. Ursery and wife, Candace Ursery – Medina – $276,000

Tommy Sue DePriest, p/k/a Tommy Sue Howington and Tommy Sue Scott, to Tracy Jo Lockard – Bradford – $7,500

Justin Shaw to Brittney N. Nowell – Medina – $560,000

Praying Hands Rental & Sales, LLC to Peter Eldon Schmelz and wife, Merri Schmelz – Milan – $79,900

West Tennessee Holdings, LLC to Tatiana Prewitt – Humboldt – $195,800

Brad Lindsey to Garrett A. Pruett and Jennifer M. Nunez – Humboldt – $195,000

Alfred H. Taylor, III, Successor Trustee of the Alfred H. Taylor, II Trust, to Brian Phillips and wife, Lashawna Phillips – Trenton – $42,500

Jonathan Carter and wife, Amanda Carter to Brian Bass and wife, Amy Bass – 12th CD of Gibson County – $25,000

Nicolas Glenn and Tymikia Glenn to Tracy Cowan – Milan – $75,000

Gregory Morris and wife, Brooklyn Morris to Adam Wayne Westphal and wife, Kirstie Sue Westphal – Milan – $587,500

Scott Alan Beasley and wife, Whitney Tucker, n/k/a Whitney Beasley, to Carter McMackin and wife, Rebekah McMackin – Milan – $269,900

Anna Callins and husband, Logan Callins to Scott Alan Beasley and wife, Whitney Beasley – Milan – $266,500

Jesse Alexander to Jessie Castleman – Medina – $240,000

L. Ross Campbell, Trustee of the L. Ross Campbell, Jr. Revocable Living Trust, to Logan Harris and Ryan Knight – Milan – $350,000

Jesse Alexander to Leigh Anne Stanley – Medina – $199,900

Fancher Sargent. as Conservator of the property of C. Gary Blankenship, a/k/a Charles Gary Blankenship, Sr. and Shirley Blankenship, to Mark A. Beasley and wife, Debra A. Beasley – Humboldt – $700,000

Allyn Forrest Stavanau, II and Paula Louise Dorton to Deborah Winchester – Humboldt – $87,500

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Charles Neal and wife, Janice Neal – Medina – $344,900

Terry Dwyer and Melanie Dial to Conner D. Kelso and Dana D. Carey – Medina – $129,500

Bridget Jackson to Lance Epperson and wife, Jennifer Epperson – Medina – $51,000

Max A. Dashnaw and wife, Billie J. Dashnaw to Jordan Edwards – Medina – $148,000

Jason Allen Pack to Barry Buchanan – Rutherford – $82,500

Elizabeth Ann Jones to Devin Edwards and Mary Ann Doyle – Bradford – $95,000

Joe Don Harden and wife, Melinda Jane Harden to Nicholas Santaniello and wife, Cady Santaniello – Trenton – $104,000

Stanley N. Penny and wife, Ann Penny to James Kaleb Dinwiddie and wife, Katherine Louise Dinwiddie – Trenton – $10,000

Lisa K. Powell to Nathan Sipes – Dyer – $210,000

Margaret F. Harris to Diane H. Cogsdale – Milan – $196,500

Barry Allen, d/b/a Barry Allen Construction, LLC, to James Weston Martin – Milan – $235,000

Amber Batts to Micah L. Pounders and wife, Stefannie Pounders – Medina – $217,000

Charles Wade King to Bob C. McCurdy Revocable Trust and Benjamin Dodd and wife, Elizabeth Dodd – Dyer – $232,000

Judy Garrard, a/k/a Judy Butler, and husband, James Butler to Jonathon Michael Goodwin and wife, Ashlyn Goodwin – Medina – $250,000

Louetta Cloys to William M. Arnold and wife, Tina R. Arnold – Milan – $359,000

Bradley D. Wankel, Jr. to Jeffery A. Ware and wife, Ashley H. Carr – Medina – $285,000

Roger A. Gillespie and wife, Suzanne M. Gillespie to James Eric Robertson – Bradford – $462,000

Michael Andrew Cates and wife, Mary Beth Hicks McCool, a/k/a Mary Beth Cates, to Keisha K. Hess – Milan – $200,000

Larry Kenneth Flowers to John Moore – Milan – $300,000

Devin L. Edwards, Christopher Williamson and wife, Dawn Williamson to Scott Keena and wife, Kelli K. McCaslin-Keena – Humboldt – $220,000

ETC Investments to Carl J. Mussenden and wife, Camille S. Mussenden – Milan – $100,000

Kristina A. Mahakian and husband, Dikran A. Mahakian to Jeremy G. Petty and Amber Nicole Petty – Milan – $319,900

McLemore Home Builders, LLC to Cody Arnold and wife, Darrien Arnold – Medina – $588,480

Carlos Dunn to Brian W. Zimny and wife, Alane M. Zimny – Milan – $65,000

Marvin K. Sikes and wife, Carol G. Sikes to Robert Brent Netherland and wife, Brittnee Clair Netherland – Humboldt – $74,500

Stephen Thomas Hardee and wife, Alexandra Hardee to Christopher White and wife, Sheryl White – Trenton – $230,000

Paula McGill to Robert Curry and wife, Noe Curry – Humboldt – $310,000

Moss Enterprises to Bradley O’Donnell, Jr, – Gibson – $189,000

Building Permits

Tuyen Giang, 62F Davis Grove Road, Bradford

Dennis and April Jackson, 12 Petty Lane, Trenton

Dallas Dowdy, 4 Tollie Markham Road, Dyer

Jeff and Lori Dodd, 113 Marion Dodd Loop, Trenton

Debbie Hudspeth, 1 Acorn Cove, Trenton

Steve Hardin, 141 Pratt Cemetery Road, Milan

Tomas Valdez and Aracell Gonzales, 42 Fruitland-Eldad Road, Humboldt

Kenneth Allen, 49 Greenfield Highway, Bradford

Vernon A. Jernigan Trust, 838 Highway 45, Bradford

Nathan Casey, 69 Clarence Campbell Road, Trenton

Donnie Talley, 38 Griffin Chapel Road, Bradford

Michael Uselton, 115 Esquire Peek Road, Humboldt

Sam Gregory, 227 Thomas Grove Road, Milan

Jason Harrison, 113 Oak Grove Road, Milan

Danielle Curran, 21 Davenport Road, Humboldt

Jason Todd Lewis, 545 State Route 187, Humboldt

Isaiah 117 House, 302 East Eaton Street, Trenton

Twyla Lawler, 1135 South High Street, Trenton